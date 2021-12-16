ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, college (usually) pays off

restorationnewsmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs the purpose of a university education to prepare graduates to get jobs? I’ve never thought so. But then again, I’ve never thought that going to college should be a near-universal experience. When universities were first created, their purpose was to educate clergymen, lawyers and physicians. Thankfully,...

restorationnewsmedia.com

commonwealthmagazine.org

Some Mass. college degrees pay off – but many others don’t

It depends which college you go to and what you study, according to a new report released by College101, a nonprofit focused on higher education advocacy. The report finds that a majority of college degrees in Massachusetts are a good investment – but not all of them are. Students who study the arts and humanities are less likely to earn high enough wages to pay back their investment in their degree, while students in engineering and computer science will almost certainly earn back the cost of their education in less than five years. Massachusetts’ private universities that are not well-ranked nationally are less likely than both public universities or nationally-ranked private universities to give graduates the skills they need to earn back the cost of their degree.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Blame colleges, not government, for out-of-control tuition

The University of California, Berkeley, introduced Dania Matos, the school’s new vice chancellor of equity and inclusion, in July. Matos, who goes by the pronouns she/her/ella — naturally, because she is a woman and those are pronouns that identify women in English and Spanish — stated that she/her/ella wants the university to be “a place where people feel that their humanity is affirmed and that they develop as transformative practitioners — a place that they’re proud to be a part of.”
COLLEGES
psychologytoday.com

How to Help Students Who Don’t Expect to Finish College

A new report finds that youth who face adverse life events tend to prefer short-term certificate programs with immediate but limited upsides. Youth who experience more adverse life events may forego college because they believe that they could never finish without a major interruption. Colleges should consider how to support...
COLLEGES
oc.edu

Finish College on Your Term(s)

Make OC home whenever you're ready. In the fall of 2021, we introduced 7-week Term II courses that start mid semester. Courses in each term cover a variety of subjects and are built to allow you to catch up on credits or get ahead!. What's more - with the addition...
EDMOND, OK
duke.edu

Duke Announces First Members of the Class of 2026

Starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, 855 students will learn that they are the first members of Duke University’s Class of 2026. The students applied as Early Decision applicants, indicating that Duke is their first choice and committing to enroll at the university if admitted. Of these, 695 plan to...
COLLEGES
CBS Sacramento

Delta College To Forgive Student Debt, Totaling $3.6 Million

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Delta College board members recently voted to forgive student loan debt giving students a fresh start. “The College’s Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday, Dec. 14 to eliminate all student debt that is currently on the books for Delta students past and present. That amounts to more than $3.6 million,” wrote the Delta College Media Advisory. This is just one of many other measures the college has put into place to help students struggling in the midst of the pandemic. This relief program will be funded by federal COVID relief grants which the college also used in past relief efforts...
COLLEGES
The Week

Meet the new Harvard, same as the old Harvard

Standardized tests may be a pandemic casualty. Since 2020, a growing number of universities have stopped requiring applicants to submit SAT or ACT scores, ostensibly because students are finding it more difficult to prepare, and sit for, the exams. This week, Harvard took a step toward making that permanent; The Washington Post reports that the proverbial "college in Boston" will extend its test-optional policy for four more years.
COLLEGES
news4sanantonio.com

University professor fired after mixing up names of two Black students

NEW YORK CITY (TND) — The termination of a Fordham University professor reportedly stemmed from his repeated confusion over the names of two students who allegedly said they felt he was mixing up their names because they were Black. Former English department adjunct professor Dr. Christopher Trogan was terminated...
COLLEGES
TheDailyBeast

ASU Students Want Kyle Rittenhouse Booted From Online Nursing Class

Several left-leaning student groups at Arizona State University have called on the school to ban Kyle Rittenhouse from an online nursing course, reports The Guardian. Students say they have safety concerns over Rittenhouse, who was acquitted earlier this month after being charged with killing two men and injuring another during BLM protests in Wisconsin. Students for Socialism ASU, Students for Justice in Palestine, the Multicultural Solidarity Coalition, and Mecha de ASU are among the groups calling for his removal. “Our campus is already unsafe as is, and we would like to abate this danger as much as possible,” said a spokesperson for Students for Socialism ASU. “The goal of these demands is to let the ASU administration know that we do not feel safe knowing that a mass shooter, who has expressed violent intentions about ‘protecting property’ over people, is so carelessly allowed to be admitted to the school at all.”
COLLEGES
The Free Press - TFP

Burned Out Teachers Are Launching Their Own Schools Instead of Abandoning Their Passion—And Succeeding

Teachers across the country are feeling burned out and depleted, particularly as school coronavirus policies and staffing shortages make their jobs more difficult. According to a survey by the RAND Corporation, almost one-quarter of teachers planned to leave the profession in 2021, and teachers experienced higher rates of work-related stress and depression than other adults.
EDUCATION
CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston College: Boosters required by Feb. 9 Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Harvard University: Boosters will be required for all who are eligible Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester Wheaton College: Boosters required within 30 days of being eligible, starting Feb.1    
BOSTON, MA
Princeton University

Board approves appointment of new faculty member

The Princeton University Board of Trustees has approved the appointment of a new full professor to the faculty. Radhika Nagpal, in mechanical and aerospace engineering and computer science, specializes in robotics. She joins the Princeton faculty this winter from Harvard University, where she has taught since 2004. Nagpal cofounded the...
PRINCETON, NJ
ecu.edu

PROVOST NAMED

N.C. A&T Dean Robin N. Coger will join ECU in 2022. After a competitive national search, a UNC System veteran engineering educator and administrator has been named Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at East Carolina University by Chancellor Philip G. Rogers. Dr. Robin N. Coger will join...
GREENVILLE, NC
Jackson Free Press

JSU Wins Tax Case Competition, USM Student Donation and MSU Speaking Center

A team of Jackson State University College of Business students recently joined eight other regional teams as winners of the Deloitte FanTAXtic Tax Case competition. The goal of the competition is to help students gain real-world business experience and familiarize themselves with the tax profession early in their academic careers, a release from JSU says.
JACKSON, MS

