Form factors of $P\to T$ transition within the light-front quark models

Constantia Alexandrou, Simone Bacchio, Ian Cloët, Martha Constantinou, Joseph Delmar, Kyriakos Hadjiyiannakou, Giannis Koutsou, Colin Lauer, Alejandro Vaquero Avilés-Casco. We present a calculation of the scalar, vector and tensor pion and kaon form factors using one ensemble of two degenerate light, a strange and a charm quark ($N_f=2+1+1$) of maximally twisted mass fermions with clover improvement. The quark masses are chosen so that they produce a pion mass of about 265 MeV, and a kaon mass of 530 MeV. The lattice spacing of the ensemble is 0.093 fm and the lattice has a spatial extent of 3 fm. We use a rest frame, as well as a boosted frame to obtain the form factors for a wider and denser set of four-vector momentum transfer squared, $Q^2$. To assess and eliminate excited-states contamination, we analyze several values of the source-sink time separation within the range of 1.12 - 2.23 fm (1.12 - 1.67 fm) for the rest (boosted) frame. The $Q^2$ dependence of the form factors is parametrized using a monopole fit, which leads to the extraction of the corresponding radius, and the tensor anomalous magnetic moment for the tensor form factor. The results for these parametrizations are compared for the pion and kaon to assess the level of the SU(3) flavor symmetry breaking.
Comments / 0