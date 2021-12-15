ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Form factors of $P\to T$ transition within the light-front quark models

By Lili Chen, Yu-Wan Ren, Li-Ting Wang, Qin Chang
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

In this paper, we calculate the vector, axial-vector and tensor form factors of $P\to T$ transition within the standard light-front~(SLF) and covariant light-front~(CLF) quark models~(QMs). The self-consistency and Lorentz covariance of CLF QM...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Multistability, intermittency and hybrid transitions in social contagion models on hypergraphs

Although ubiquitous, interactions of groups of individuals (e.g., modern messaging applications, group meetings, or even a parliament discussion) are not yet thoroughly studied. Frequently, single-groups are modeled as critical-mass dynamics, which is a widespread concept used not only by academics but also by politicians and the media. However, less explored questions are how a collection of groups will behave and how the intersection between these groups might change the global dynamics. Here, we formulate this process in terms of binary state dynamics on hypergraphs. We showed that our model has a very rich and unexpected behavior that goes beyond discontinuous transitions. In particular, we might have multistability and intermittency as a consequence of bimodal state distributions. By using artificial random models, we demonstrated that this phenomenology could be associated with community structures. Specifically, we might have multistability or intermittency by controlling the number of bridges between two communities with different densities. The introduction of bridges destroys multistability but creates an intermittent behavior. Furthermore, we provide an analytical formulation showing that the observed pattern for the order parameter and susceptibility are compatible with hybrid phase transitions. Our findings open new paths for research, ranging from physics, on the formal calculation of quantities of interest, to social sciences, where new experiments can be designed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exploiting Newton-factorized, 2PN-accurate, waveform multipoles in effective-one-body models for spin-aligned noncircularized binaries

We present a new approach to factorize and resum the post-Newtonian (PN) waveform for generic equatorial motion to be used within effective-one-body (EOB) based waveform models. The new multipolar waveform factorization improves previous prescriptions in that: (i) the generic Newtonian contribution is factored out from each multipole; (ii) the circular part is factored out and resummed using standard EOB methods and (iii) the residual, 2PN-accurate, noncircular part, and in particular the tail contribution, is additionally resummed using Padé approximants. The resulting waveform is validated in the extreme-mass-ratio limit by comparisons with nine (mostly nonspinning) numerical waveforms either from eccentric inspirals, with eccentricities up to $e=0.9$, or dynamical captures . The resummation of the noncircular tail contribution is found essential to obtain excellent (${\lesssim}0.05$~rad at periastron for $e=0.9$) analytical/numerical agreement and to considerably improve the prescription with just the Newtonian prefactor. In the comparable mass case, the new 2PN waveform shows only a marginal improvement over the previous Newtonian factorization, though yielding maximal unfaithfulness $\simeq 10^{-3}$ with the 28 publicly available numerical relativity simulations with eccentricity up to $\sim 0.3$ (except for a single outlier that grazes $10^{-2}$). We finally use test-particle data to validate the waveform factorization proposed by Khalil et al.~[Phys.~Rev.~104 (2021) 2, 024046] and conclude that its amplitude can be considered reliable (though less accurate, $\sim 6\%$ fractional difference versus $1.5\%$ of our method) only up to eccentricities $\sim 0.3$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The sinh-Gordon model beyond the self dual point and the freezing transition in disordered systems

The S-matrix of the well-studied sinh-Gordon model possesses a remarkable strong/weak coupling duality $b \to 1/b$. Since there is no understanding nor evidence for such a duality based on the quantum action of the model, it should be questioned whether the properties of the model for $b>1$ are simply obtained by analytic continuation of the weak coupling regime $0<b<1$. In this article we assert that the answer is no, and we develop a concrete and specific proposal for the properties when $b>1$. Namely, we propose that in this region one needs to introduce a background charge $Q_\infty = b + 1/b -2$ which differs from the Liouville background charge by the shift of $-2$. We propose that in this regime the model has non-trivial massless renormalization group flows between two different conformal field theories. This is in contrast to the weak coupling regime which is a theory of a single massive particle. Evidence for our proposal comes from higher order beta functions. We show how our proposal correctly reproduces the freezing transitions in the multi-fractal exponents of a Dirac fermion in $2+1$ dimensions in a random magnetic field, which provides a strong check since such transitions have several detailed features. We also point out a connection between a semi-classical version of this transition and the so-called Manning condensation phenomena in polyelectrolyte physics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Pion and kaon form factors using twisted-mass fermions

Constantia Alexandrou, Simone Bacchio, Ian Cloët, Martha Constantinou, Joseph Delmar, Kyriakos Hadjiyiannakou, Giannis Koutsou, Colin Lauer, Alejandro Vaquero Avilés-Casco. We present a calculation of the scalar, vector and tensor pion and kaon form factors using one ensemble of two degenerate light, a strange and a charm quark ($N_f=2+1+1$) of maximally twisted mass fermions with clover improvement. The quark masses are chosen so that they produce a pion mass of about 265 MeV, and a kaon mass of 530 MeV. The lattice spacing of the ensemble is 0.093 fm and the lattice has a spatial extent of 3 fm. We use a rest frame, as well as a boosted frame to obtain the form factors for a wider and denser set of four-vector momentum transfer squared, $Q^2$. To assess and eliminate excited-states contamination, we analyze several values of the source-sink time separation within the range of 1.12 - 2.23 fm (1.12 - 1.67 fm) for the rest (boosted) frame. The $Q^2$ dependence of the form factors is parametrized using a monopole fit, which leads to the extraction of the corresponding radius, and the tensor anomalous magnetic moment for the tensor form factor. The results for these parametrizations are compared for the pion and kaon to assess the level of the SU(3) flavor symmetry breaking.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quark#Clf Qm
arxiv.org

Current crowding in nanoscale superconductors within the Ginzburg-Landau model

Mattias Jönsson, Robert Vedin, Samuel Gyger, James A. Sutton, Stephan Steinhauer, Val Zwiller, Mats Wallin, Jack Lidmar. The current density in a superconductor with turnarounds or constrictions is non-uniform due to a geometrical current crowding effect. This effect reduces the critical current in the superconducting structure compared to a straight segment and is of importance when designing superconducting devices. We investigate the current crowding effect in numerical simulations within the generalized time-dependent Ginzburg-Landau (GTDGL) model. The results are validated experimentally by measuring the magnetic field dependence of the critical current in superconducting nanowire structures, similar to those employed in single-photon detector devices. Comparing the results with London theory, we conclude that the reduction in critical current is significantly smaller in the GTDGL model. This difference is attributed to the current redistribution effect, which reduces the current density in weak points of the superconductor and counteracts the current crowding effect. We numerically investigate the effect of fill factor on the critical current in a meander and conclude that the reduction of critical current is low enough to justify fill factors higher than $33\,\%$ for applications where detection efficiency is critical. Finally, we propose a novel meander design which can combine high fill factor and low current crowding.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

On the use of the Operator Product Expansion in finite-energy sum rules for light-quark correlators

Tau-based finite-energy sum-rule (FESR) analyses often assume that scales $s_0\sim m_\tau^2$ are large enough that (i) integrated duality violations (DVs) can be neglected, and (ii) contributions from non-perturbative OPE condensates of dimension $D$ scale as $(\Lambda_{\rm QCD}/m_\tau )^D$, allowing the OPE series to be truncated at low dimension. The latter assumption is not necessarily valid since the OPE series is not convergent, while the former is open to question given experimental results for the electromagnetic, $I=1$ vector ($V$), $I=1$ axial vector ($A$) and $I=1$ $V+A$ current spectral functions, which show DV oscillations with amplitudes comparable in size to the corresponding $\alpha_s$-dependent perturbative contributions at $s\sim2-3$ GeV$^2$. Here, we discuss recently introduced new tools for assessing the numerical relevance of omitted higher-$D$ OPE contributions. Applying these to the ``truncated OPE'' strategy used in Refs.[1,2] and earlier work by the same authors, we find that this strategy fails to yield reliable results for the strong coupling from hadronic $\tau$ decays.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamic Factor Models with Sparse VAR Idiosyncratic Components

We reconcile the two worlds of dense and sparse modeling by exploiting the positive aspects of both. We employ a dynamic factor model and assume the idiosyncratic term follows a sparse vector autoregressive model (VAR) which allows for cross-sectional and time dependence. The estimation is articulated in two steps: first, the factors and their loadings are estimated via principal component analysis and second, the sparse VAR is estimated by regularized regression on the estimated idiosyncratic components. We prove consistency of the proposed estimation approach as the time and cross-sectional dimension diverge. In the second step, the estimation error of the first step needs to be accounted for. Here, we do not follow the naive approach of simply plugging in the standard rates derived for the factor estimation. Instead, we derive a more refined expression of the error. This enables us to derive tighter rates. We discuss the implications to forecasting and semi-parametric estimation of the inverse of the spectral density matrix and we complement our procedure with a joint information criteria for the VAR lag-length and the number of factors. The finite sample performance is illustrated by means of an extensive simulation exercise. Empirically, we assess the performance of the proposed method for macroeconomic forecasting using the FRED-MD dataset.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

From theory to precision modelling of strong-field QED in the transition regime

The combination of energetic electron beams, delivered from conventional accelerators at a high repetition rate, and ultraintense lasers, makes it possible to perform precision measurements of strong-field QED. The LUXE collaboration aims to perform precision measurements of nonlinear Compton scattering and Breit-Wheeler pair creation in the transition from the perturbative to nonperturbative regimes. Here we present an overview of recent developments in the modelling of strong-field QED processes, which are needed to reach the required precision of a few percent for intensity parameters $0.1 < \xi < 10$. We discuss how to go from plane wave QED results to numerical simulations and present predicted signals and error estimates.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

End-to-End Multi-Task Deep Learning and Model Based Control Algorithm for Autonomous Driving

End-to-end driving with a deep learning neural network (DNN) has become a rapidly growing paradigm of autonomous driving in industry and academia. Yet safety measures and interpretability still pose challenges to this paradigm. We propose an end-to-end driving algorithm that integrates multi-task DNN, path prediction, and control models in a pipeline of data flow from sensory devices through these models to driving decisions. It provides quantitative measures to evaluate the holistic, dynamic, and real-time performance of end-to-end driving systems, and thus allows to quantify their safety and interpretability. The DNN is a modified UNet, a well known encoder-decoder neural network of semantic segmentation. It consists of one segmentation, one regression, and two classification tasks for lane segmentation, path prediction, and vehicle controls. We present three variants of the modified UNet architecture having different complexities, compare them on different tasks in four static measures for both single and multi-task (MT) architectures, and then identify the best one by two additional dynamic measures in real-time simulation. We also propose a learning- and model-based longitudinal controller using model predictive control method. With the Stanley lateral controller, our results show that MTUNet outperforms an earlier modified UNet in terms of curvature and lateral offset estimation on curvy roads at normal speed, which has been tested in a real car driving on real roads.
arxiv.org

The Transit Timing and Atmosphere of Hot Jupiter HAT-P-37b

Napaporn A-thano, Ing-Guey Jiang, Supachai Awiphan, Ronnakrit Rattanamala, Li-Hsin Su, Torik Hengpiya, Devesh P. Sariya, Li-Chin Yeh, A. A. Shlyapnikov, Mark A. Gorbachev, Alexey N. Rublevski, Vineet Kumar Mannaday, Parijat Thakur, D. K. Sahu, David Mkrtichian, Evgeny Griv. The transit timing variation (TTV) and transmission spectroscopy analyses of the planet...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Approximating the Longest Common Subsequence problem within a sub-polynomial factor in linear time

The Longest Common Subsequence (LCS) of two strings is a fundamental string similarity measure with a classical dynamic programming solution taking quadratic time. Despite significant efforts, little progress was made in improving the runtime. Even in the realm of approximation, not much was known for linear time algorithms beyond the trivial $\sqrt{n}$-approximation. Recent breakthrough result provided a $n^{0.497}$-factor approximation algorithm [HSSS19], which was more recently improved to a $n^{0.4}$-factor one [BCD21]. The latter paper also showed a $n^{2-2.5\alpha}$ time algorithm which outputs a $n^{\alpha}$ approximation to the LCS, but so far no sub-polynomial approximation is known in truly subquadratic time.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Distributed neural network control with dependability guarantees: a compositional port-Hamiltonian approach

Large-scale cyber-physical systems require that control policies are distributed, that is, that they only rely on local real-time measurements and communication with neighboring agents. Optimal Distributed Control (ODC) problems are, however, highly intractable even in seemingly simple cases. Recent work has thus proposed training Neural Network (NN) distributed controllers. A main challenge of NN controllers is that they are not dependable during and after training, that is, the closed-loop system may be unstable, and the training may fail due to vanishing and exploding gradients. In this paper, we address these issues for networks of nonlinear port-Hamiltonian (pH) systems, whose modeling power ranges from energy systems to non-holonomic vehicles and chemical reactions. Specifically, we embrace the compositional properties of pH systems to characterize deep Hamiltonian control policies with built-in closed-loop stability guarantees, irrespective of the interconnection topology and the chosen NN parameters. Furthermore, our setup enables leveraging recent results on well-behaved neural ODEs to prevent the phenomenon of vanishing gradients by design. Numerical experiments corroborate the dependability of the proposed architecture, while matching the performance of general neural network policies.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

UMAD: Universal Model Adaptation under Domain and Category Shift

Learning to reject unknown samples (not present in the source classes) in the target domain is fairly important for unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA). There exist two typical UDA scenarios, i.e., open-set, and open-partial-set, and the latter assumes that not all source classes appear in the target domain. However, most prior methods are designed for one UDA scenario and always perform badly on the other UDA scenario. Moreover, they also require the labeled source data during adaptation, limiting their usability in data privacy-sensitive applications. To address these issues, this paper proposes a Universal Model ADaptation (UMAD) framework which handles both UDA scenarios without access to the source data nor prior knowledge about the category shift between domains. Specifically, we aim to learn a source model with an elegantly designed two-head classifier and provide it to the target domain. During adaptation, we develop an informative consistency score to help distinguish unknown samples from known samples. To achieve bilateral adaptation in the target domain, we further maximize localized mutual information to align known samples with the source classifier and employ an entropic loss to push unknown samples far away from the source classification boundary, respectively. Experiments on open-set and open-partial-set UDA scenarios demonstrate that UMAD, as a unified approach without access to source data, exhibits comparable, if not superior, performance to state-of-the-art data-dependent methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-Accelerated Computational Solid Mechanics: Application to Linear Elasticity

This work presents a novel physics-informed deep learning based super-resolution framework to reconstruct high-resolution deformation fields from low-resolution counterparts, obtained from coarse mesh simulations or experiments. We leverage the governing equations and boundary conditions of the physical system to train the model without using any high-resolution labeled data. The proposed approach is applied to obtain the super-resolved deformation fields from the low-resolution stress and displacement fields obtained by running simulations on a coarse mesh for a body undergoing linear elastic deformation. We demonstrate that the super-resolved fields match the accuracy of an advanced numerical solver running at 400 times the coarse mesh resolution, while simultaneously satisfying the governing laws. A brief evaluation study comparing the performance of two deep learning based super-resolution architectures is also presented.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Magnetic transitions induced by pressure and magnetic field in a two-orbital $5f$-electron model in cubic and tetragonal lattices

We investigate the onset and evolution of under the simultaneous application of pressure and magnetic field of distinct itinerant Néel states using the underscreened Anderson Lattice Model (UALM) which has been proposed to describe $5f$-electron systems. The model is composed by two narrow $f$-bands (of either $\alpha$ or $\beta$ character) that hybridize with a wide $d$-band and local $5f$-electron interactions. We consider both cubic and tetragonal lattices. The Néel order parameters $\phi^{\beta}$ and $\phi^{\alpha}$ are assumed to be fixed by an Ising anisotropy. The applied magnetic field $h_z$ is parallel to the anisotropy axis. It has been assumed that the variation of the band width $W$ is sensitive to pressure. In the absence of a magnetic field, the increase of $W$ takes the system from the phase AF$_1$ to another phase AF$_2$. The phase AF$_1$ occurs when $\phi^{\beta}>\phi^{\alpha}>0$ while in the AF$_2$ phase the gaps satisfy $\phi^{\alpha}>\phi^{\beta}>0$. In the presence of a magnetic field $h_z$, the phase AF$_2$ is quickly suppressed and reappears again at intermediate values of the magnetic field while it is predominant at higher magnetic fields. The analysis of the partial density of states close to the phase transition between the phases AF$_1$ and AF$_2$, allows a better understanding the mechanism responsible whereby the transition is induced by an increase in the magnetic field. As a important general result, we found that the magnetic field $h_z$ favours the phase AF$_2$ while the phase AF$_1$ is suppressed. For the tetragonal lattice, the phase AF$_2$ is even more favored when $h_z$ and $c/a$ increases concomitantly, where $c$ and $a$ are the lattice parameters.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Masked Measurement Prediction: Learning to Jointly Predict Quantities and Units from Textual Context

Physical measurements constitute a large portion of numbers in academic papers, engineering reports, and web tables. Current benchmarks fall short of properly evaluating numeracy of pretrained language models on measurements, hindering research on developing new methods and applying them to numerical tasks. To that end, we introduce a novel task, Masked Measurement Prediction (MMP), where a model learns to reconstruct a number together with its associated unit given masked text. MMP is useful for both training new numerically informed models as well as evaluating numeracy of existing systems. In order to address this task, we introduce a new Generative Masked Measurement (GeMM) model that jointly learns to predict numbers along with their units. We perform fine-grained analyses comparing our model with various ablations and baselines. We use linear probing of traditional pretrained transformer models (RoBERTa) to show that they significantly underperform jointly trained number-unit models, highlighting the difficulty of this new task and the benefits of our proposed pretraining approach. We hope this framework accelerates the progress towards building more robust numerical reasoning systems in the future.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Graph Structure Learning with Variational Information Bottleneck

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have shown promising results on a broad spectrum of applications. Most empirical studies of GNNs directly take the observed graph as input, assuming the observed structure perfectly depicts the accurate and complete relations between nodes. However, graphs in the real world are inevitably noisy or incomplete, which could even exacerbate the quality of graph representations. In this work, we propose a novel Variational Information Bottleneck guided Graph Structure Learning framework, namely VIB-GSL, in the perspective of information theory. VIB-GSL advances the Information Bottleneck (IB) principle for graph structure learning, providing a more elegant and universal framework for mining underlying task-relevant relations. VIB-GSL learns an informative and compressive graph structure to distill the actionable information for specific downstream tasks. VIB-GSL deduces a variational approximation for irregular graph data to form a tractable IB objective function, which facilitates training stability. Extensive experimental results demonstrate that the superior effectiveness and robustness of VIB-GSL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Observer Design for a Flexible Structure with Distributed and Point Sensors

The paper is devoted to the observability study of a dynamic system, which describes the vibrations of an elastic beam with an attached rigid body and distributed control actions. The mathematical model is derived using Hamilton's principle in the form of the Euler-Bernoulli beam equation with hinged boundary conditions and interface condition at the point of attachment of the rigid body. It is assumed that the sensors distributed along the beam provide output information about the deformation in neighborhoods of the specified points of the beam. Based on the variational form of the equations of motion, the spectral problem for defining the eigenfrequencies and eigenfunctions of the beam oscillations is obtained. Some properties of the eigenvalues and eigenfunctions of the spectral problem are investigated. Finite-dimensional approximations of the dynamic equations are constructed in the linear manifold spanned by the system of eigenfunctions. For these Galerkin approximations, observability conditions for the control system with incomplete information about the state are derived. An algorithm for observer design with an arbitrary number of modal coordinates is proposed for the differential equation on a finite-dimensional manifold. Based on a quadratic Lyapunov function with respect to the coordinates of the finite-dimensional state vector, the exponential convergence of the observer dynamics is proved. The proposed method of constructing a dynamic observer makes it possible to estimate the full system state by the output signals characterizing the motion of particular point only. Numerical simulations illustrate the exponential decay of the norm of solutions of the system of ordinary differential equations that describes the observation error.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Neural Style Transfer and Unpaired Image-to-Image Translation to deal with the Domain Shift Problem on Spheroid Segmentation

Background and objectives. Domain shift is a generalisation problem of machine learning models that occurs when the data distribution of the training set is different to the data distribution encountered by the model when it is deployed. This is common in the context of biomedical image segmentation due to the variance of experimental conditions, equipment, and capturing settings. In this work, we address this challenge by studying both neural style transfer algorithms and unpaired image-to-image translation methods in the context of the segmentation of tumour spheroids.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Inexact Newton combined approximations in the topology optimization of geometrically nonlinear elastic structures and compliant mechanisms

This work blends the inexact Newton method with iterative combined approximations (ICA) for solving topology optimization problems under the assumption of geometric nonlinearity. The density-based problem formulation is solved using a sequential piecewise linear programming (SPLP) algorithm. Five distinct strategies have been proposed to control the frequency of the factorizations of the Jacobian matrices of the nonlinear equilibrium equations. Aiming at speeding up the overall iterative scheme while keeping the accuracy of the approximate solutions, three of the strategies also use an ICA scheme for the adjoint linear system associated with the sensitivity analysis. The robustness of the proposed reanalysis strategies is corroborated by means of numerical experiments with four benchmark problems -- two structures and two compliant mechanisms. Besides assessing the performance of the strategies considering a fixed budget of iterations, the impact of a theoretically supported stopping criterion for the SPLP algorithm was analyzed as well.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy