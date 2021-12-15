ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neutrinoless double-beta decay: combining quantum Monte Carlo and the nuclear shell model with the generalized contact formalism

By Ronen Weiss, Pablo Soriano, Alessandro Lovato, Jaview Menendez, R. B. Wiringa
 4 days ago

We devise a framework based on the generalized contact formalism that combines the nuclear shell model and quantum Monte Carlo methods and compute the neutrinoless double-beta decay of experimentally relevant nuclei, including $^{76}$Ge, $^{130}$Te,...

Monte Carlo calculation of the organ equivalent dose and effective dose due to immersion in a 16N beta source in air using the ICRP Reference Phantoms

Jose M. Gomez-Ros, Montserrat Moraleda, Pedro Arce, Duc-Ky Bui, Thi-My-Linh Dang, Laurent Desorgher, Han Sung Kim, Dragana Krstic, Michal Kuc, Ngoc-Thiem Le, Yi-Kang Lee, Ngoc-Quynh Nguyen, Dragoslav Nikezic, Katarzyna Tyminska, Tomas Vrba. This work summarises the results of a comparison organized by EURADOS focused on the usage of the ICRP...
Polyakov Model in 't Hooft flux background: A quantum mechanical reduction with memory

We construct a compactification of Polyakov model on $T^2 \times \mathbb R $ down to quantum mechanics which remembers non-perturbative aspects of field theory even at an arbitrarily small area. Standard compactification on small $T^2 \times \mathbb R $ possesses a unique perturbative vacuum (zero magnetic flux state), separated parametrically from higher flux states, and the instanton effects do not survive in the Born-Oppenheimer approximation. By turning on a background magnetic GNO flux in co-weight lattice corresponding to a non-zero 't Hooft flux, we show that $N$-degenerate vacua appear at small torus, and there are $N-1$ types of flux changing instantons between them. We construct QM instantons starting with QFT instantons using the method of replicas. For example, $SU(2)$ gauge theory with flux reduces to the double-well potential where each well is a fractional flux state. Despite the absence of a mixed anomaly, the vacuum structure of QFT and the one of QM are continuously connected. We also compare the quantum mechanical reduction of the Polyakov model with the deformed Yang-Mills, by coupling both theories to TQFTs. In particular, we compare the mass spectrum for dual photons and energy spectrum in the QM limit. We give a detailed description of critical points at infinity in the semi-classical expansion, and their role in resurgence structure.
Quantum Monte Carlo simulations of highly frustrated magnets in a cluster basis: The two-dimensional Shastry-Sutherland model

Quantum Monte Carlo (QMC) simulations constitute nowadays one of the most powerful methods to study strongly correlated quantum systems, provided that no "sign problem" arises. However, many systems of interest, including highly frustrated magnets, suffer from an average sign that is close to zero in standard QMC simulations. Nevertheless, a possible sign problem depends on the simulation basis, and here we demonstrate how a suitable choice of cluster basis can be used to eliminate or at least reduce the sign problem in highly frustrated magnets that were so far inaccessible to efficient QMC simulations. We focus in particular on the application of a two-spin (dimer)-based QMC method to the thermodynamics of the spin-1/2 Shastry-Sutherland model for SrCu$_2$(BO$_3$)$_2$.
Quantum Yang-Mills theory in de Sitter ambient space formalism

The quantum Yang-Mills theory is studied in the four-dimensional de Sitter ambient space formalism. The interaction Lagrangian has reformulated in terms of the SU$(3)$ local gauge symmetry as interacting color charged fields in curved space-time. The invariant field equations are obtained in a coordinate independent description and their corresponding color conserved currents are computed. It is shown that the Faddeev-Popov ghost fields appear similarly to their Minkowskian counterparts. The free ghost fields are massless minimally coupled scalar fields. The regularization of the infrared divergence for the interaction of the gauge vector fields and the ghost fields is discussed in the one-loop approximation. Two different methods of regularization are discussed: cut-off regularization and Krein space regularization methods. It is shown that a mass term for the gauge vector fields can appear due to the regularization of the infrared divergence. This mass term may be used to explain the mass gap and the color confinement problems in a desitterian background on the quantum level. The large curvature limit at the early universe or inflationary epoch is considered. Finally, the existence of an axiomatic quantum Yang-Mills theory within the framework of the Krein space quantization is discussed.
Estimation in Rotationally Invariant Generalized Linear Models via Approximate Message Passing

We consider the problem of signal estimation in generalized linear models defined via rotationally invariant design matrices. Since these matrices can have an arbitrary spectral distribution, this model is well suited to capture complex correlation structures which often arise in applications. We propose a novel family of approximate message passing (AMP) algorithms for signal estimation, and rigorously characterize their performance in the high-dimensional limit via a state evolution recursion. Assuming knowledge of the design matrix spectrum, our rotationally invariant AMP has complexity of the same order as the existing AMP for Gaussian matrices; it also recovers the existing AMP as a special case. Numerical results showcase a performance close to Vector AMP (which is conjectured to be Bayes-optimal in some settings), but obtained with a much lower complexity, as the proposed algorithm does not require a computationally expensive singular value decomposition.
Density dependence of the excitation gaps in an undoped Si/SiGe double-quantum-well heterostructure

We report low-temperature magneto-transport measurements of an undoped Si/SiGe asymmetric double quantum well heterostructure. The density in both layers is tuned independently utilizing a top and a bottom gate, allowing the investigation of quantum wells at both imbalanced and matched densities. Integer quantum Hall states at total filling factor $\nu_{\text{T}} = 1$ and $\nu_{\text{T}} = 2$ are observed in both density regimes, and the evolution of their excitation gaps is reported as a function of density. The $\nu_{\text{T}} = 1$ gap evolution departs from the behavior generally observed for valley splitting in the single layer regime. Furthermore, by comparing the $\nu_{\text{T}} = 2$ gap to the single particle tunneling energy, $\Delta_{\text{SAS}}$, obtained from Schrödinger-Poisson (SP) simulations, evidence for the onset of spontaneous inter-layer coherence (SIC) is observed for a relative filling fraction imbalance smaller than ${\sim}50\%$
Fast verification of spent nuclear fuel dry casks using cosmic ray muons: Monte Carlo simulation study

An application of muon scattering tomography is investigated for the non-destructive verification of spent nuclear fuel dry storage casks in context of international treaty declarations in proving that the diversion of plutonium has not occurred during long term storage in the spent fuel storage facility. It was shown in the previous studies that the method of muon scattering tomography can provide a detailed 3-D image of the spent fuel container but with the measurement time required for that is in the range of a day or even longer. In this paper we investigate the feasibility of a fast verification of dry storage casks in order to obtain an immediate answer without a detailed 3-D image reconstruction of container content if at least one fuel assembly is missing. We have performed preliminary modelling using Geant4 of safeguards verification of spent fuel dry storage cask HI-STORM 190 with cosmic ray muons. The simulated data were analysed using the Point of Closest Approach method and Kolmogorov statistical test. To infer the state of content of dry casks we have performed the comparison and further classification of muon observable for the scenarios of one missing fuel assembly with respect to fully loaded casks. The results of this study indicate that one missing fuel assembly can be detected with measurement times of about one hour.
Effects of general non-magnetic quenched disorder on a spin-density-wave quantum critical metallic system in two spatial dimension

We investigate the effects of general non-magnetic quenched disorder on a two-dimensional spin-density-wave (SDW) quantum critical metallic system and discuss how a clean SDW non-Fermi liquid state becomes modified, based on a renormalization group (RG) method. We consider (i) all possible scattering channels by a random charge potential for fermion fields and additionally (ii) a random mass term for a SDW boson order parameter as effects of the non-magnetic quenched disorder. From the one-loop analysis, we find a weakly disordered non-Fermi liquid metallic fixed point(interacting long-range ordered fixed point) when only the random boson mass vertex is considered. However, in the general case where all disorder vertices are considered, it turns out that there is no stable fixed point and the low-energy RG flows are governed by the large random charge potential vertices especially channels in a `Direct' category with an interplay of an effective Yukawa interaction. Focusing on the physical meanings of the low-energy RG flows, we provide a detailed explanation of the one-loop results. Beyond the one-loop level, we first discuss partial two-loop corrections to the random charge potential vertices. Furthermore, we examine the possibility of different low-energy RG flows compared to that of the one-loop results by considering the two-loop corrections to the random boson mass vertex and, discuss low energy properties in relation to the random singlet phase. For physical properties, we calculate asymptotic forms of the two-point Green's functions and anomalous dimensions of the four superconducting channels in the one-loop level.
Explicitly antisymmetrized neural network layers for variational Monte Carlo simulation

The combination of neural networks and quantum Monte Carlo methods has arisen as a path forward for highly accurate electronic structure calculations. Previous proposals have combined equivariant neural network layers with an antisymmetric layer to satisfy the antisymmetry requirements of the electronic wavefunction. However, to date it is unclear if one can represent antisymmetric functions of physical interest, and it is difficult to measure the expressiveness of the antisymmetric layer. This work attempts to address this problem by introducing explicitly antisymmetrized universal neural network layers as a diagnostic tool. We first introduce a generic antisymmetric (GA) layer, which we use to replace the entire antisymmetric layer of the highly accurate ansatz known as the FermiNet. We demonstrate that the resulting FermiNet-GA architecture can yield effectively the exact ground state energy for small systems. We then consider a factorized antisymmetric (FA) layer which more directly generalizes the FermiNet by replacing products of determinants with products of antisymmetrized neural networks. Interestingly, the resulting FermiNet-FA architecture does not outperform the FermiNet. This suggests that the sum of products of antisymmetries is a key limiting aspect of the FermiNet architecture. To explore this further, we investigate a slight modification of the FermiNet called the full determinant mode, which replaces each product of determinants with a single combined determinant. The full single-determinant FermiNet closes a large part of the gap between the standard single-determinant FermiNet and FermiNet-GA. Surprisingly, on the nitrogen molecule at a dissociating bond length of 4.0 Bohr, the full single-determinant FermiNet can significantly outperform the standard 64-determinant FermiNet, yielding an energy within 0.4 kcal/mol of the best available computational benchmark.
Achieving the quantum field theory limit in far-from-equilibrium quantum link models

Realizations of gauge theories in setups of quantum synthetic matter open up the possibility of probing salient exotic phenomena in condensed matter and high-energy physics, along with potential applications in quantum information and science technologies. In light of the impressive ongoing efforts to achieve such realizations, a fundamental question regarding quantum link model regularizations of lattice gauge theories is how faithfully they capture the quantum field theory limit of gauge theories. Recent work [Zache, Van Damme, Halimeh, Hauke, and Banerjee, (arXiv:2104.00025)] has shown through analytic derivations, exact diagonalization, and infinite matrix product state calculations that the low-energy physics of $\mathrm{U}(1)$ quantum link models approaches the quantum field theory limit already at small link spin length $S$. Here, we show that the approach to this limit also lends itself to the far-from-equilibrium quench dynamics of lattice gauge theories, as demonstrated by our numerical simulations of the Loschmidt return rate and the chiral condensate in infinite matrix product states, which work directly in the thermodynamic limit. Similar to our findings in equilibrium that show a distinct behavior between half-integer and integer link spin lengths, we find that criticality emerging in the Loschmidt return rate is fundamentally different between half-integer and integer spin quantum link models in the regime of strong electric-field coupling. Our results further affirm that state-of-the-art finite-size ultracold-atom and NISQ-device implementations of quantum link lattice gauge theories have the real potential to simulate their quantum field theory limit even in the far-from-equilibrium regime.
Study of pT spectra of light particles using modified Hagedorn function and cosmic rays Monte Carlo event generators in proton-proton collisions at 900 GeV center of mass energy

Transverse momentum spectra of charged particles including pions, kaons and (anti-)protons measured by ALICE experiment in the pT range of 0.1-2.5 GeV/c and pseudorapidity less than 0.5 are studied in pp collisions at 900 GeV center of mass energy using modified Hagedorn function with embedded transverse flow velocity and are compared to the predictions of EPOS-LHC, Pythia, QGSJET and Sibyll models. We find that the average transverse flow velocity decreases with increasing the mass of the particle while the kinetic freeze-out temperature extracted from the function increases with the particle's mass. The former varies from 0.36 c to 0.25 c for pions to protons while the latter from 76 MeV to 95 MeV respectively. The fit of the models predictions also yield the same values for T0 and beta as the experimental data. The only difference is in the values of n, and N0 which yields different values for different models. The EPOS-LHC, Pythia, and QGSJET models reproduce the data in most of the pT range for pions, EPOS-LHC and Sibyll for kaons up to 1.5 GeV/c and EPOS-LHC for protons up to 1.6 GeV/c. The model simulations also reproduced the behavior of increasing average transverse momentum with mass reported by the ALICE experiment.
Monte Carlo calculation of organ and effective dose rates from ground contaminated by Am 241: Results of an international intercomparison exercise

J Eakins, C Huet, H Brkić, K Capello, L Desorgher, L Epstein, J G Hunt, H S Kim, D Krstic, Y-K Lee, M Manohari, D Nikezic, R H Shukrun, D. Souza-Santos, K. Tymińska. An intercomparison exercise is described that examines Monte Carlo modelling of anthropomorphic voxel phantoms in an idealized ground-contamination photon exposure scenario. Thirteen participants calculated and submitted organ and effective dose rates for comparison against a set of verified reference solutions. The effective dose rates are shown to agree with the reference value to within reasonable statistical uncertainties in five of the cases, though in only one of those was similar agreement also demonstrated in the evaluation of all requested organ dose rates. Orders-of-magnitude differences in doses are seen for some of the other participants, both internally within their own dataset and also relative to the reference solutions. Following limited feedback and suggestions from the organizer, up to two sets of revised solutions were resubmitted by some of the participants; these generally exhibited improved agreement, though not always. The overall observations and conclusions from this intercomparison exercise are summarized and discussed.
Microcanonical characterization of first-order phase transitions in a generalized model for aggregation

Aggregation transitions in disordered mesoscopic systems play an important role in several areas of knowledge, from materials science to biology. The lack of a thermodynamic limit in systems that are intrinsically finite makes the microcanonical thermostatistics analysis, which is based on the microcanonical entropy, a suitable alternative to study the aggregation phenomena. Although microcanonical entropies have been used in the characterization of first-order phase transitions in many non-additive systems, most of the studies are only done numerically with aid of advanced Monte Carlo simulations. Here we consider a semi-analytical approach to characterize aggregation transitions that occur in a generalized model related to the model introduced by Thirring. By considering an effective interaction energy between the particles in the aggregate, our approach allowed us to obtain scaling relations not only for the microcanonical entropies and temperatures, but also for the sizes of the aggregates and free-energy profiles. In addition, we test the approach commonly used in simulations which is based on the conformational microcanonical entropy determined from a density of states that is a function of the potential energy only. Besides the evaluation of temperature versus concentration phase diagrams, we explore this generalized model to illustrate how one can use the microcanonical thermostatistics as an analysis method to determine experimentally relevant quantities such as latent heats and free-energy barriers of aggregation transitions.
Cutoff and Dynamical Phase Transition for the General Multi-component Ising Model

We study the multi-component Ising model, which is also known as the block Ising model. In this model, the particles are partitioned into a fixed number of groups with a fixed proportion, and the interaction strength is determined by the group to which each particle belongs. We prove that the Glauber dynamics on our model exhibit the cutoff-metastability phase transition as passing the critical inverse-temperature $\beta_{cr}$, which is determined by the interaction strength, regardless of the total number of particles. For $\beta<\beta_{cr}$, the dynamics show a cutoff at $\alpha n\log n$ with a window size $O(n)$, where $\alpha$ is a constant determined by the interaction strength. For $\beta=\beta_{cr}$, we prove that the mixing time is of order $O(n^{3/2})$. In particular, we deduce the so-called non-central limit theorem for the block magnetizations to validate the optimal bound at $\beta=\beta_{cr}$. For $\beta<\beta_{cr}$, we examine the metastability, which refers to the exponential mixing time. Our results, based on the position of the employed Ising model on the complete graph, generalizes results of previous versions of the model.
Quantitative functional renormalization for three-dimensional quantum Heisenberg models

We employ a recently developed variant of the functional renormalization group method for spin systems, the so-called pseudo Majorana functional renormalization group, to investigate three-dimensional spin-1/2 Heisenberg models at finite temperatures. We study unfrustrated and frustrated Heisenberg systems on the simple cubic and pyrochlore lattices. Comparing our results with other quantum many-body techniques, we demonstrate a high quantitative accuracy of our method. Particularly, for the unfrustrated simple cubic lattice antiferromagnet ordering temperatures obtained from finite-size scaling of one-loop data deviate from error controlled quantum Monte Carlo results by $\sim5\%$ and we further confirm the established values for the critical exponent $\nu$ and the anomalous dimension $\eta$. Being of similar accuracy than quantum Monte Carlo but also applicable to frustrated systems, we next treat the pyrochlore Heisenberg antiferromagnet as a paradigmatic magnetically disordered system and find nearly perfect agreement of our two-loop static homogeneous susceptibility with other methods. We further investigate the broadening of pinch points in the spin structure factor as a result of quantum and thermal fluctuations and confirm a finite width in the extrapolated limit $T\rightarrow0$. While extensions towards higher loop orders $\ell$ seem to systematically improve our approach for magnetically disordered systems we also discuss subtleties when increasing $\ell$ in the presence of magnetic order. Overall, the pseudo Majorana functional renormalization group is established as a powerful many-body technique in quantum magnetism with a wealth of possible future applications.
The tau lepton Monte Carlo Event Generation -- imprinting New Physics models with exotic scalar or vector states into simulation samples

The Monte Carlo for lepton pair production andtau decays consist of KKMC for lepton pair production, tauola for tau lepton decays and photos for radiative corrections in decays. An effort for adaptation of the system for precision data being collected at the Belle II experiment included simulation of additional light...
Generalized cohomological field theories in the higher order formalism

In the classical Batalin--Vilkovisky formalism, the BV operator $\Delta$ is a differential operator of order two with respect to the commutative product. In the differential graded setting, it is known that if the BV operator is homotopically trivial, then there is a tree level cohomological field theory induced on the homology; this is a manifestation of the fact that the homotopy quotient of the operad of BV algebras by $\Delta$ is represented by the operad of hypercommutative algebras. In this paper, we study generalized Batalin--Vilkovisky algebras where the operator $\Delta$ is of the given finite order. In that case, we unravel a new interesting algebraic structure on the homology whenever $\Delta$ is homotopically trivial. We also suggest that the sequence of algebraic structures arising in the higher order formalism is a part of a "trinity" of remarkable mathematical objects, fitting the philosophy proposed by Arnold in the 1990s.
Duality, decay rates and local-field models in macroscopic QED

Any treatment of magnetic interactions between atoms, molecules and optical media must start at the form of the interaction energy. This forms the base on which predictions about any number of magnetic atom-light properties stands -- spontaneous decay rates and forces included. As is well-known, the Heaviside-Larmor duality symmetry of Maxwell's equations, where electric and magnetic quantities are exchanges, is broken by the usual form of the magnetic interaction energy. We argue that this symmetry can be restored by including general local-field effects, and that local fields should be treated as a necessity for correctly translating between the microscopic world of the dipole and the macroscopic world of the measured fields. This may additionally aid in resolving a long standing debate over the form of the force on a dipole in a medium. Finally, we compute the magnetic dipole decay rate in a magneto-dielectric with local-field effects taken into account, and show that macroscopic quantum electrodynamics can be made to be dual symmetric at an operator level, instead of only for expectation values.
Frozen Gaussian Sampling: A Mesh-free Monte Carlo Method For Approximating Semiclassical Schrödinger Equations

In this paper, we develop a Monte Carlo algorithm named the Frozen Gaussian Sampling (FGS) to solve the semiclassical Schrödinger equation based on the frozen Gaussian approximation. Due to the highly oscillatory structure of the wave function, traditional mesh-based algorithms suffer from "the curse of dimensionality", which gives rise to more severe computational burden when the semiclassical parameter \(\ep\) is small. The Frozen Gaussian sampling outperforms the existing algorithms in that it is mesh-free in computing the physical observables and is suitable for high dimensional problems. In this work, we provide detailed procedures to implement the FGS for both Gaussian and WKB initial data cases, where the sampling strategies on the phase space balance the need of variance reduction and sampling convenience. Moreover, we rigorously prove that, to reach a certain accuracy, the number of samples needed for the FGS is independent of the scaling parameter \(\ep\). Furthermore, the complexity of the FGS algorithm is of a sublinear scaling with respect to the microscopic degrees of freedom and, in particular, is insensitive to the dimension number. The performance of the FGS is validated through several typical numerical experiments, including simulating scattering by the barrier potential, formation of the caustics and computing the high-dimensional physical observables without mesh.
Revealing the topological nature of the bond order wave in a strongly correlated quantum system

Sergi Julià-Farré, Daniel González-Cuadra, Alexander Patscheider, Manfred J. Mark, Francesca Ferlaino, Maciej Lewenstein, Luca Barbiero, Alexandre Dauphin. We investigate the topological properties of the bond order wave phase arising in the extended Fermi-Hubbard model. In particular, we uncover a topological sector, which remained elusive in previous finite-size numerical studies due to boundary effects. We first show that, for an infinite system, the bond order wave regime is characterized by two degenerate bulk states corresponding to the trivial and topological sectors. The latter turns out to be indeed characterized by an even degeneracy of the entanglement spectrum and longe-range order of a string correlation function. For finite size systems, we show that the topological sector can be stabilized by imposing a suitable border potential. This therefore provides a concrete protocol for the observation of topologically protected degenerate edge modes in finite-size systems. Furthermore, we show that the bulk of the system is characterized by exotic solitonic solutions interpolating between the trivial and topological sectors. Finally, we propose an implementation and detection scheme of this strongly-correlated topological phase in a quantum simulator based on dipolar Fermi gases in optical lattices.
