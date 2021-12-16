ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

The Full Service Space Company

By TC Video
TechCrunch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRocket Lab’s 2021 saw it enter the public markets, announce...

techcrunch.com

TechCrunch

How to build a better rocket company

In our discussion, “New Kids on the Launch Block,” one common theme that quickly emerged was that vertical integration is a key driver of success in the rocket business is driving down costs, especially with smaller capacity launch vehicles. Just as, if not more important, is building a team that can execute with a focus on efficiency, iteration and flexibility.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MIX 94.9

Bad Habit Brewing Company Adding Event, Production Space

ST. JOSEPH -- Bad Habit Brewing Company in St. Joseph is planning an expansion. Co-owner Aaron Rieland says they'll be adding on to their current taproom to create space for a warehouse, an expanded production facility, and a small event space. He says they are sticking with their current five-barrel...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
MarketWatch

Stem buys solar asset management software company Also Energy Holdings

Stem Inc. said Thursday it agreed to pay $695 million in cash and stock to buy privately held Also Energy Holdings Inc., solar asset management software maker. Stem's purchase price includes 75% cash and about 25% in common stock for Also Energy Holdings, which is backed by Clairvest Group Inc. shares of Stem Inc., an energy storage network provider based in San Francisco, are down 12.4% so far in 2021.
SOFTWARE
#Spacecraft#Rocket Lab
TechCrunch

Securing Space at Speed

The demand signal is clear: the U.S. government needs to spur innovative commercial capabilities to excel in an increasingly contested space domain. Hear directly from leaders driving government-commercial collaborations about opportunities to help usher in the next era of achievement in space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechCrunch

Empowering and Protecting In-space Operations

As investment in space skyrockets, many companies are also thinking about safety and sustainability. Protecting and extending the life and capabilities of major installations in orbit requires advances in robotics, tracking, and spacecraft design, as leaders from LeoLabs, Maxar, and Astroscale will discuss in this panel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cheddar News

Cloud-Based IoT Firm Samsara CFO on Going Public

The California-based tech company specializing in enterprise cloud-based data analysis of connected internet of things (IoT) has gone public on the NYSE, and Samsara's CFO Dominic Phillips told Cheddar's Kristen Scholer that the timing was right for the public offering for the firm's next phase of growth. "We're going to continue to add to our go-to-market motion, we'll continue to build out our international presence, we'll continue to add more selling capacity specifically as we look to penetrate larger enterprise customers, and we'll look to continue to deploy money in R&D," he said.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Space SPACs and the Public Market

We saw a number of space companies go public this past year, and many took the SPAC merger route to get there. Redwire, Rocket Lab and Astra will talk about their respective paths to the public markets, and what it’s meant for their companies and the industry.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TechCrunch

New Kids on the Launch Block

There’s a new crop of launch companies nipping at the heels of SpaceX and Rocket Lab, including Astra, Firefly and Launcher. We’ll hear from them about what the opportunities are in the evolving launch market, and how they’re posted to take advantage.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

Sierra Space to show a full-scale model of Dream Chaser at CES 2022

The Consumer Electronics Show is coming up in January, and while most of the company’s there will be for consumer products, some space industry companies will showcase their projects. One of those companies is Sierra Space. Sierra Space, the space sector of defense contractor Sierra Nevada Corporation, will showcase...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Auto Remarketing

SiriusXM forms new alliance in the service space

NEW YORK - SiriusXM already has working relationships with a variety of automakers, including one withJaguar Land Rover North America solidified earlier this year as well as alliances with Mazda, Kia and General Motors forged in 2020. On Monday, the satellite radio company announced a relationship in the service space.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
restonnow.com

JUST IN: Software company brings 400 jobs with new space in Reston Station

A software company has signed a lease for 85,000-square-feet of space at Reston Station — a big move that will bring 400 new jobs to Fairfax County. In a release today, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Qualtrics will invest $15.9 million as it moves from former offices in Reston. Virginia courted the experience management software company from other competing states like Pennsylvania and Ohio.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
parabolicarc.com

Europe Opens up a New Space to Commercial Services

PARIS (ESA PR) — From launchers and spacecraft to space habitats, private companies are invited to join Europe’s activities in Earth’s orbital neighbourhood and provide services in a rocketing market. These commercial services would overlap with the end of lifetime of the International Space Station that is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cbs19news

Fiber Internet company accelerating service expansion

WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A fiber Internet company based in Waynesboro says it is accelerating construction to expand its service. According to a release, Lumos Fiber is working to connect more than 12,000 homes and businesses in five communities, including Crozet in western Albemarle County. "Our ambition is to...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Universe Today

Company Tests Iodine Thruster in Space for the First Time

Ion thrusters have played second fiddle to chemical rockets for most of the history of space exploration. Part of that is because of their inability to launch payloads into orbit. But in space, their high thrust-to-weight ratio has plenty of appeal. Other features have held the technology back, including the difficulty of working with the thruster’s fuel source – xenon. Now, a team of engineers and scientists from ThrustMe, a French start-up that focuses on developing advanced propulsions systems, have developed an ion thruster that works on an entirely new and much easier to use material – iodine.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceFlight Insider

Three companies selected to develop commercial space stations

Last week, NASA signed agreements with three U.S. companies to develop private free-flying commercial space stations in low Earth orbit. Part of NASA’s Commercial low Earth orbit Destinations, or CLD, program, these funded Space Act Agreements are part of the agency’s efforts to help develop private space stations that could serve as one or more successors to the now 21-year-old International Space Station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
beautypackaging.com

A Full-Service Approach to Enhancing Your Speed to Market

At a time when supply chain delays and retail unpredictability might give pause to any brand with new beauty product concepts, contract, turnkey and full-service providers stand ready to come to the rescue. These suppliers are important resources with the ability to expedite your product to market, whether you need help sourcing a specific component or require a complete suite of assistance spanning ingredient sourcing, formulating, design and packaging services.
ECONOMY
Digital Trends

NASA picks 3 companies to design private space stations

NASA continues its push to commercialize low-Earth orbit, with the announcement of three companies that have been chosen to design private space stations. As the International Space Station ages and approaches retirement, NASA is providing funding for private companies to plan out potential replacements which could take over its research functions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

