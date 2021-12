Another big win for the Twin Cedars Girls Basketball Squad, while the boys suffered another lopsided loss. The Saber girls got defensive again in a 48-22 win over Moravia on Tuesday night, making it four games of their six wins they have held their opponents to below 30 points. Cheyanne Bruns led a balanced attack with 13 points, Brooke Roby added 11 and Kisha Reed scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds, Harlee Stout took down eight boards. In the boys game, it was a matter of not making shots as the Sabers fell 69-25. Devin Arkema scored 12 points to lead the way. The Saber girls are now 6-2 on the season while the boys are 1-4. Both squads have a date with arch-rival Melcher-Dallas on Friday. It is a home game for the Saints so the games will take place at Southeast Warren.

MORAVIA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO