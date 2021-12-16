ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trip.com ADR Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Trip.com ADR reported on Wednesday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Trip.com ADR announced earnings per share of 0.81 on revenue of 5.34B. Analysts...

ng.investing.com

StreetInsider.com

GameStop (GME) Misses Q3 EPS by 87c, Revenue Beats

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GameStop (NYSE: GME) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.39), $0.87 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.52). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.
invezz.com

Trip.com price outlook as shares plunge 7.5% despite FQ3 beat

Trip.com shares on Thursday plummeted by 7.5% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company reported its FQ3 results Wednesday after the close beating earnings estimates. Its quarterly revenue also edged slightly higher, topping the consensus Street forecast. On Thursday, Trip.com Group Ltd. (HKG:09961) shares plunged by 7.5% after...
MarketWatch

Winnebago shares jump after record earnings

Winnebago Industries Inc. shares jumped 4.6% in Friday premarket trading after the motorhome and outdoor lifestyle company reported record fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue. Net income totaled $99.6 million, or $2.90 per share, up from $57.4 million, or $1.70 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $3.51 blew past the FactSet consensus for $2.34. Revenue of $1.156 billion was up from $793.1 million and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.029 billion. Winnebago continued to gain recreational vehicle market share, reaching 13.3% for the three months through October. Gross margin was 19.8%, up 250 basis points year-over-year. Winnebago has added a Marine segment to the results, which includes the newly-acquired Barletta boat business. Winnebago stock has run up 13.2% for the year while the S&P 500 index has gained 24.3% for the period.
Benzinga

Winnebago Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Winnebago Industries beat estimated earnings by 56.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.51 versus an estimate of $2.25, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $362,869,000.00 from...
Benzinga

Calavo Growers's Earnings: A Preview

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-12-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Calavo Growers will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.11. Calavo Growers bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
Benzinga

Recap: Steelcase Q3 Earnings

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Steelcase missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.09, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $120,700,000.00 from the same...
Benzinga

Preview: FedEx's Earnings

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that FedEx will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.28. FedEx bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
Benzinga

Preview: Navios Maritime Holdings's Earnings

Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2021-12-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Navios Maritime Holdings will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.88. Navios Maritime Holdings bulls will hope to hear the...
Benzinga

Recap: Heico Q4 Earnings

Heico (NYSE:HEI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Heico beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.58, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $83,244,000.00 from...
Zacks.com

Azure Power Global (AZRE) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

AZRE - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 loss of 9 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents. The figure was also narrower than a loss of 10 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. Revenues. Azure Power Global’s revenues of...
Zacks.com

lululemon (LULU) Beats Q3 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Ups View

LULU - Free Report) reported robust third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with the top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improving year over year. Despite industry-wide supply-chain issues, including higher air freight expenses, results were driven by the robust response to the company’s products, particularly the athletic and leisurewear brands as well productivity above the pre-pandemic levels. Also, a solid start to the holiday season contributed to the performance. That said, management remains on track with its Power of Three growth plan.
Benzinga

RH: Q3 Earnings Insights

RH (NYSE:RH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. RH beat estimated earnings by 6.03%, reporting an EPS of $7.03 versus an estimate of $6.63, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up $161,987,000.00 from...
Zacks.com

RH Rises 11.5% on Q3 Earnings Beat, Ups '21 View on Solid Demand

RH - Free Report) reported stellar results for third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Oct 30, 2021) on the back of solid demand. Both adjusted earnings and revenues handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. All key metrics grew significantly on a year-over-year basis. It is to be noted that shares of this...
petbusiness

Chewy Announces Q3 Earnings

Chewy revealed that sales grew 24.1 percent year over year in its Q3 earnings in a letter to shareholders on Dec. 9. Gross margin of 26.4 percent expanded 90 basis points year over year. Net loss of $32.2 million, including share-based compensation expense of $19.1 million. Net margin of (1.5)...
siliconangle.com

With strong cloud revenue growth, Oracle easily beats earnings targets

Oracle Corp. shares rose more than 10% in extended trading today after the database giant beat second-quarter earnings forecasts, driven by solid growth in its infrastructure and applications cloud businesses. The company reported a profit before certain costs such as stock compensation of $1.21 per share, up 14% from a...
Benzinga

Recap: Eneti Q3 Earnings

Eneti (NYSE:NETI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 08:28 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eneti missed estimated earnings by 216.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56. Revenue was up $12,332,000.00 from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter...
