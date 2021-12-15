ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

On the Photoproduction Reactions $γd\toπNN$

By William J. Briscoe, Alexander E. Kudryavtsev, Igor I. Strakovsky, Vladimir E. Tarasov, Ron L. Workman
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

William J. Briscoe (GWU), Alexander E. Kudryavtsev (ITEP), Igor I. Strakovsky (GWU), Vladimir E. Tarasov (ITEP), Ron L. Workman (GWU) A review of our works providing a theoretical description of incoherent pion photoproduction on the deuteron is presented. The existing $\gamma d\to\pi NN$ data...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

