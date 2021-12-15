On the Photoproduction Reactions $γd\toπNN$

Light and heavy water show similar anomalies in their thermodynamic and dynamic properties, yet attempts to interrelate them face several challenges. While a simple temperature shift apparently helps in collapsing data for both isotopes, it lacks a clear justification and requires additional ad hoc scaling factors. The quantum effect on the hydrogen bond complicates the picture. Here we tackle this issue by investigating the decoupling between shear viscosity $\eta$ and translational self-diffusion $D_\mathrm{s}$. To this end, we have measured shear viscosity data for heavy water supercooled down to $244\,\mathrm{K}$, together with data for light water with improved accuracy. The isotope effect on viscosity is extreme for water: the viscosity ratio almost doubles when cooling from room temperature to $244\,\mathrm{K}$. Viscosity and self-diffusion are coupled at high temperature, with an apparent hydrodynamic radius in good agreement for both isotopes, whereas, at low temperature, decoupling occurs with a different degree for the two isotopes. The low temperature apparent hydrodynamic radii are reconciled by a $+7\,\mathrm{K}$ temperature shift of the light water data, without the need for a scaling factor. Our results suggest that this isotopic temperature shift mirrors that of water's thermodynamic and structural anomalies in the supercooled region.

