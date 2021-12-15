ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Quantum Field theoretical structure of electrical conductivity of cold and dense Fermionic matter in the presence of magnetic field

By Sarthak Satapathy, Snigdha Ghosh, Sabyasachi Ghosh
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We have gone through a detailed calculation of the two-point correlation function of vector currents at finite density and magnetic field by employing the real time formalism of finite temperature field theory and Schwinger's proper time formalism. With respect to the direction of external magnetic...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Effect of the anomalous dispersion in the solar atmosphere on results of magnetic field measurements by the line-ratio method

On the basis of Stokes parameter calculations for the Fe I 524.7 and 525.0 nm lines and the Holweger-Muller model atmosphere, the effect of the anomalous dispersion on solar magnetic field measurements by the line-ratio method is analyzed. It is shown that with the present-day observational accuracy the anomalous dispersion should be taken into consideration in the line-ratio method only when the following four conditions are fulfilled simultaneously: a) the inclination of the magnetic lines to the line of sight does not exceed 20 degrees; b) the magnetic field strength is larger than 100 mT; c) the cross profile of the magnetic field in subtelescopic flux tubes is rectangular; and d) the parts of the magnetically sensitive line profiles close to the line center (<4 pm) are used.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Magnetic Energy Conversion in MHD: Curvature Relaxation and Perpendicular Expansion of Magnetic Fields

The mechanisms and pathways of magnetic energy conversion are an important subject for many laboratory, space and astrophysical systems. Here, we present a perspective on magnetic energy conversion in MHD through magnetic field curvature relaxation (CR) and perpendicular expansion (PE) due to magnetic pressure gradients, and quantify their relative importance in two representative cases, namely 3D magnetic reconnection and 3D kink-driven instability in an astrophysical jet. We find that the CR and PE processes have different temporal and spatial evolution in these systems. The relative importance of the two processes tends to reverse as the system enters the nonlinear stage from the instability growth stage. Overall, the two processes make comparable contributions to the magnetic energy conversion with the PE process somewhat stronger than the CR process. We further explore how these energy conversion terms can be related to particle energization in these systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effects of spatial quantization and Rabi-shifted resonances in single and double excitation of quantum wells and wires induced by few-photon optical field

We develop a fully quantum theoretical approach which describes the dynamics of Frenkel excitons and bi-excitons induced by few photon quantum light in a quantum well or wire (atomic chain) of finite size. The eigenenergies and eigenfunctions of the coupled exciton-photon states in a multiatomic system are found and the role of spatial confinement as well as the energy quantization effects in 1D and 2D cases is analyzed. Due to the spatial quantization, the excitation process is found to consist in the Rabi-like oscillations between the collective symmetric states characterized by discrete energy levels and arising in the picture of the ladder bosonic operators. At the same time, the enhanced excitation of additional states with energy close to the upper polariton branch is revealed. The found new effect is referred to as the formation of Rabi-shifted resonances and is analyzed in details. Such states are shown to influence dramatically on the dynamics of excitation especially in the limit of large times.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Dark matter and flavor anomalies in the light of vector-like fermions and scalar leptoquark

We make a comprehensive study of vector-like fermionic dark matter and flavor anomalies in a simple extension of standard model. The model is added with doublet vector-like fermions of quark and lepton types, and also a $S_1(\bar{\textbf{3}},\textbf{1},1/3)$ scalar leptoquark. An additional lepton type singlet fermion is included, whose admixture with vector-like lepton doublet plays the role of dark matter and is examined in relic density and direct detection perspective. Electroweak precision observables are computed to put constraint on model parameter space. We constrain the new couplings from the branching ratios and angular observables associated with $b \to sll (\nu_l \bar \nu_l)$, $b \to s \gamma$ decays and also from the recent measurement on muon anomalous magnetic moment. We then estimate the branching ratios of the rare lepton flavor vioalting $B_{(s)}$ decay modes such as $B_{(s)} \to l_i^\mp l_j^\pm$, $B_{(s)} \to (K^{(*)}, \phi) l_i^\mp l_j^\pm$.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A Radio Polarisation Study of Magnetic Fields in the Small Magellanic Cloud

Observing the magnetic fields of low-mass interacting galaxies tells us how they have evolved over cosmic time and their importance in galaxy evolution. We have measured the Faraday rotation of 80 extra-galactic radio sources behind the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) using the CSIRO Australia Telescope Compact Array (ATCA) with a frequency range of 1.4 -- 3.0 GHz. Both the sensitivity of our observations and the source density are an order of magnitude improvement on previous Faraday rotation measurements of this galaxy. The SMC generally produces negative rotation measures (RMs) after accounting for the Milky Way foreground contribution, indicating that it has a mean coherent line-of-sight magnetic field strength of $-0.3\pm0.1\mu$G, consistent with previous findings. We detect signatures of magnetic fields extending from the north and south of the Bar of the SMC. The random component of the SMC magnetic field has a strength of $\sim 5\mu$G with a characteristic size-scale of magneto-ionic turbulence $< 250$ pc, making the SMC like other low-mass interacting galaxies. The magnetic fields of the SMC and Magellanic Bridge appear similar in direction and strength, hinting at a connection between the two fields as part of the hypothesised `pan-Magellanic' magnetic field.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Graph-structured tensor optimization for nonlinear density control and mean field games

In this work we develop a numerical method for solving a type of convex graph-structured tensor optimization problems. This type of problems, which can be seen as a generalization of multi-marginal optimal transport problems with graph-structured costs, appear in many applications. In particular, we show that it can be used to model and solve nonlinear density control problems, including convex dynamic network flow problems and multi-species potential mean field games. The method is based on coordinate ascent in a Lagrangian dual, and under mild assumptions we prove that the algorithm converges globally. Moreover, under a set of stricter assumptions, the algorithm converges R-linearly. To perform the coordinate ascent steps one has to compute projections of the tensor, and doing so by brute force is in general not computationally feasible. Nevertheless, for certain graph structures we derive efficient methods for computing these projections. In particular, these graph structures are the ones that occur in convex dynamic network flow problems and multi-species potential mean field games. We also illustrate the methodology on numerical examples from these problem classes.
COMPUTERS
purdue.edu

Asteroid material deposited during large impacts record the moon’s ancient magnetic field

The moon has no core dynamo magnetic field, but spacecraft detect numerous strong localized magnetic fields in the crust of the moon. Many of these magnetic anomalies are antipodal to large impact basins. Scientists at Purdue University and the University of California, Santa Cruz, led by Brandon Johnson, Purdue associate professor of earth, atmospheric, and planetary sciences, ran impact simulations that showed that during oblique impact, ejected material piles up at the impact antipode. This antipodal ejecta may be several-hundred meters thick. Much of this ejecta is impactor material, which may contain iron or other minerals that can become magnetized. The authors found that this material is heated by the impact shockwave and remains warm enough to cool after it lands and records the moon’s ancient magnetic field. Using the strength of these anomalies and the calculated abundance of impactor material, they found that the moon’s magnetic field had a strength of 40-73 μT at the time large impact basins were forming about 4 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Multi-scale magnetic field structures in an expanding elongated plasma cloud with hot electrons subject to an external magnetic field

We carry out 3D and 2D PIC-simulations of the expansion of a magnetized plasma that initially uniformly fills a half-space and contains a semi-cylindrical region of heated electrons elongated along the surface of the plasma boundary. This geometry is related, for instance, to the ablation of a plane target by a femtosecond laser beam under quasi-cylindrical focusing. We find that the decay of the inhomogeneous plasma--vacuum discontinuity is strongly affected by an external magnetic field parallel to its boundary.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

A Comparison of Multi-Phase Magnetic Field Tracers in a High-Galactic Latitude Region of the Filamentary Interstellar Medium

J. L. Campbell, S. E. Clark, B. M. Gaensler, A. Marchal, C. L. Van Eck, A. A. Deshpande, S. J. George, S. J. Gibson, R. Ricci, J. M. Stil, A. R. Taylor. Understanding how the Galactic magnetic field threads the multi-phase interstellar medium (ISM) remains a considerable challenge, as different magnetic field tracers probe dissimilar phases and field components. We search for evidence of a common magnetic field shared between the ionized and neutral ISM by comparing 1.4 GHz radio continuum polarization and HI line emission from the Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array Continuum Transit Survey (GALFACTS) and Galactic Arecibo L-Band Feed Array HI (GALFA-HI) survey, respectively. We compute the polarization gradient of the continuum emission and search for associations with diffuse/translucent HI structures. The polarization gradient is sensitive to changes in the integrated product of the thermal electron density and line-of-sight field strength ($B_\parallel$) in warm ionized gas, while narrow HI structures highlight the plane-of-sky field orientation in cold neutral gas. We identified one region in the high-Galactic latitude Arecibo sky, G216+26 centered on $(\ell,b)\sim(216°,+26°)$, containing filaments in the polarization gradient that are aligned with narrow HI structures roughly parallel to the Galactic plane. We present a comparison of multi-phase observations and magnetic field tracers of this region, demonstrating that the warm ionized and cold neutral media are connected likely via a common magnetic field. We quantify the physical properties of a polarization gradient filament associated with H$\alpha$ emission, measuring a line-of-sight field strength $B_\parallel=6{\pm}4 \mu$G and a plasma beta $\beta=2.1^{+3.1}_{-2.1}$. We discuss the lack of widespread multi-phase magnetic field alignments and consider whether this region is associated with a short-timescale or physically rare phenomenon. This work highlights the utility of multi-tracer analyses for understanding the magnetized ISM.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Optimizations of Multilevel Quantum Heat Engine with N Noninteracting Fermions Based on Lenoir Cycle

We consider optimizations of Lenoir heat engine within a quantum dynamical field consisting of $N$ noninteracting fermions trapped in multilevel infinite potential square-well. Fermions play role as working substance of the engine with each particle nested at different level of energy. We optimized this quantum heat engine model by analysing the physical parameter and deriving the optimum properties of the engine model. The model we investigated consists of one high-energy heat bath and one low-energy sink bath. Heat leakage occurs between these two bathes as expected will degenerate the efficiency of quantum heat engine model. The degeneration increased as we raised the constant parameter of heat leakage. We also obtained loop curves in dimensionless power vs. efficiency of the engine, which efficiency is explicitly affected by heat leakage, but in contrast for the power output. From the curves, we assured that the efficiency of the engine would go back to zero as we raised compression ratio of engine with leakage. Lastly, we checked Clausius relations for each model with various levels of heat leakage. We found that models with leakage have a reversible process on specific compression ratios for each variation of heat leakage. Nevertheless, the compression ratio has limitations because of the $\oint dQ/E>0$ after the reversible point, i.e. violates the Clausius relation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Light bending from eikonal in worldline quantum field theory

Using the worldine quantum field theory (WQFT) formalism for classical scattering, we study the deflection of light by a heavy massive spinless/spinning object. WQFT requires the use of the worldline dressed propagator of a photon in a gravitational background, which we construct from first principles. The action required to set up the worldline path integral is constructed using auxiliary variables, which describe dynamically the spin degrees of freedom of the photon and take care of path ordering. We test the fully regulated path integral by recovering the photon--photon-graviton vertex. With the dressed propagator at hand, we follow the WQFT procedure by setting up the partition function and derive the Feynman rules which can be used to evaluate it perturbatively. These rules depend on the auxiliary variables. The latter ultimately do not contribute in the geometric-optics regime, which realizes the equivalence between the scattering of a photon and a massive scalar with that of a massless and a massive scalar. Then, the calculation of the eikonal phase and the deflection angle simplifies considerably. Using the eikonal phase defined in terms of the partition function, we calculate explicitly the deflection angle at NLO in the spinless case, and at LO in the spinning case up to quadratic order in spin.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Hall conductivity as the topological invariant in magnetic Brillouin zone

Hall conductivity for the intrinsic quantum Hall effect in homogeneous systems is given by the topological invariant composed of the Green function depending on momentum of quasiparticle. This expression reveals correspondence with the mathematical notion of the degree of mapping. A more involved situation takes place for the Hall effect in the presence of external magnetic field. In this case the mentioned expression remains valid if the Green function is replaced by its Wigner transformation while ordinary products are replaced by the Moyal products. Such an expression, unfortunately, is much more complicated and might be useless for the practical calculations. Here we represent the alternative representation for the Hall conductivity of a uniform system in the presence of constant magnetic field. The Hall conductivity is expressed through the Green function taken in Harper representation, when its nonhomogeneity is attributed to the matrix structure while functional dependence is on one momentum that belongs to magnetic Brillouin zone. Our results were obtained for the non - interacting systems. But we expect that they remain valid for the interacting systems as well. We, therefore, propose the hypothesis that the obtained expression may be used for the topological description of fractional quantum Hall effect.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum phase estimation in presence of glassy disorder

We investigate the response to noise, in the form of glassy disorder present in circuit elements, in the success probability of the quantum phase estimation algorithm, a subroutine used to determine the eigenvalue - a phase - corresponding to an eigenvector of a unitary gate. We consider three types of disorder distributions: Haar-uniform with a circular finite cut-off, Haar-uniform with a squeezed cut-off, and spherical normal. We examine the behavior of the probability of estimating the correct phase in response to the inflicted disorder. There is generally a depreciation of the quenched averaged success probability in response to the disorder incorporation. Even in the presence of the disorder, increasing the number of auxiliary qubits helps to get a better precision of the phase, albeit to a lesser extent than that in the clean case. We find a concave to convex transition in the dependence of probability on the degree of disorder when the distribution at hand is Haar-uniform, and a log-log dependence is witnessed between the strength of disorder at the point of inflection and the number of auxiliary qubits used.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Dark Exciton Giant Rabi Oscillations with no External Magnetic Field

Multi-phonon physics is an emerging field that serves as a test bed for fundamental quantum physics and several applications in metrology, on-chip communication, among others. Quantum acoustic cavities or resonators are devices that are being used to study multi-phonon phenomena both theoretically and experimentally. In particular, we study a system consisting of a semiconductor quantum dot pumped by a driving laser, and coupled to an acoustic cavity. This kind of systems have proven to yield interesting multi-phonon phenomena, but the description of the quantum dot has been limited to a two-level system. This limitation restrains the complexity that a true semiconductor quantum dot can offer. Instead, in this work we consider a model where the quantum dot can have both bright and dark excitons, the latter being particularly useful due to their lower decoherence times, because they do not present spontaneous photon emission. In this setup, we demonstrate that by fine-tuning the driving laser frequency, one is able to realise giant Rabi oscillations between the vacuum state and a dark exciton state with $N$-phonon bundles. From this, we highlight two outstanding features: first, we are able to create dark states excitations in the quantum dot without the usual external magnetic field needed to do so; and second, in a dissipative scenario where the acoustic cavity and the quantum dot suffer from losses, the system acts as a phonon gun able to herald $N$-phonon bundles.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An Electrostatic Model to Understand and Adjust the Orientation of Adsorbed Proteins via an External Electric Field

Under the most common experimental conditions, the adsorption of proteins to solid surfaces is an spontaneous process that leads to a rather compact layer of randomly oriented molecules. Due to the importance of this process for the development of catalytic surfaces, a number of existing computational and experimental approaches try to predict and control the orientation of such molecules. However, and despite their own advantages, these tend to be either too expensive computationally, or oversimplified, undermining their ability to predict the most appropriate experimental conditions to maximize the catalytic activity of adsorbed proteins. To address this current need, we present an efficient computational approach to model the behavior of proteins near surfaces in the presence of an external electric field, based on continuum electrostatics. Our model can not only estimate the overall affinity of the protein with the surface, but also their most likely orientation as a function of the potential applied. In this way, a rational selection of the potential can be performed to maximize the accessibility of the protein's active site to the solvent. The model relies on the Poisson-Boltzmann equation and was implemented in an extension of the code PyGBe that includes an external electric field, and renders the electrostatic component of the solvation free energy. To demonstrate the feasibility of this technique, we investigate the adsorption of trypsin onto a carbon electrode under potentiostatic conditions both numerically and experimentally. We found that even though the adsorption process is largely dominated by hydrophobic effects, the orientation of trypsin can be controlled through an external potential, influencing the position of the active sites, and resulting in an important change in the catalytic activity of the surface.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Fluctuations of Power versus Energy for Random Fields Near a Perfectly Conducting Boundary

The standard deviations of the energy and Poynting power densities for an isotropic random field near a perfectly conducting planar boundary are characterized, based on quartic plane-wave expansions. For normal and transverse components, different rates of decay exist as a function of electrical distance from the boundary. At large distances, the envelopes for the power are more strongly damped than for the energy, both showing inverse power law decay. The decay for the standard deviation is generally one order faster than for the corresponding mean. For the normally directed power flux, its standard deviation near the boundary increases linearly with distance. The relative uncertainty of the scalar power is much smaller than for the Poynting power. Poynting's theorem for standard deviations is obtained and demonstrates larger standard deviations of the energy imbalance and power flux than their mean values.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Long-term memory magnetic correlations in the Hubbard model: A dynamical mean-field theory analysis

We investigate the onset of a not-decaying asymptotic behavior of temporal magnetic correlations in the Hubbard model in infinite dimensions. This long-term memory feature of dynamical spin correlations can be precisely quantified by computing the difference between the static isolated (or Kubo) susceptibility and the corresponding isothermal one. Here, we present a procedure for reliably evaluating this difference starting from imaginary time-axis data, and apply it to the testbed case of the Mott-Hubbard metal-insulator transition (MIT). At low temperatures, we find long-term memory effects in the entire Mott regime, abruptly ending at the first order MIT. This directly reflects the underlying local moment physics and the associated degeneracy in the many-electron spectrum. At higher temperatures, a more gradual onset of an infinitely-long time-decay of magnetic correlations occurs in the crossover regime, not too far from the Widom line emerging from the critical point of the MIT. Our work has relevant algorithmic implications for the analytical continuation of dynamical susceptibilities in strongly correlated regimes and offers a new perspective for unveiling fundamental properties of the many-particle spectrum of the problem under scrutiny.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Toward achieving megatesla magnetic fields in the laboratory

Recently, a research team at Osaka University has successfully demonstrated the generation of megatesla (MT)-order magnetic fields via three-dimensional particle simulations on laser-matter interaction. The strength of MT magnetic fields is 1–10 billion times stronger than geomagnetism (0.3–0.5 G), and these fields are expected to be observed only in the close vicinity of celestial bodies such as neutron stars or black holes. This result should facilitate an ambitious experiment to achieve MT-order magnetic fields in the laboratory, which is now in progress.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Out-of-equilibrium quantum dynamics of fermionic gases in the presence of localized particle loss

We address the effects of dissipative defects giving rise to a localized particle loss, in one-dimensional non-interacting lattice fermionic gases confined within a region of size $\ell$. We consider homogeneous systems within hard walls and inhomogeneous systems where the particles are trapped by space-dependent external potentials, such as harmonic traps. We model the dissipative particle-decay mechanism by Lindblad master equations governing the time evolution of the density matrix. The resulting quantum dynamics is analyzed in protocols starting from the ground state of the Hamiltonian for $N_0$ particles, then evolving under the effect of one dissipative particle-loss defect, for example at the center of the system. We study the interplay between time, size $\ell$ and the number $N_0$ of initial particles, considering two different situations: (i) fixed number $N_0$ of initial particles; (ii) fixed ratio $N_0/\ell$, corresponding to the thermodynamic limit of the initial equilibrium state. We show that the quantum evolutions of the particle number and density develop various asymptotic and intermediate dynamic regimes, and nontrivial large-time states when the dissipative mechanism acts at the center of the system.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Proca balls with angular momentum or flux of electric field

Within SU(2) Higgs-Proca theory, we obtain a family of nontopological static solutions describing localized, finite-energy configurations (Proca balls). The gauge symmetry of the theory is explicitly broken by introducing a vector Proca field whose components have different masses. Such solutions describe particlelike systems, the crucial feature of which is that they either possess a nonzero total angular momentum or have a flux of electric field through the plane of symmetry of such objects. It is shown that the angular momentum is provided by static crossed electric and magnetic fields. The existence of the solutions is caused by the fact that we circumvent the conditions of the no-go theorem, according to which there are no stationary and axially symmetric spinning excitations for the 't~Hooft-Polyakov monopoles, Julia-Zee dyons, sphalerons, and also vortices. The dependence of some integral physical quantities on the ratio of the Proca-field masses is studied. It is demonstrated that the inclusion of external sources (charges) enables one to obtain solutions with equal Proca-field masses. We also discuss the possibilities of using quarks as sources of the Proca field under investigation and for treating the Proca balls as glueballs in SU(2) Higgs-Proca theory.
PHYSICS

