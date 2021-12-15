ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The $Z_{cs}(3985)^-$ structure in a coupled-channels model

By Pablo G. Ortega, David R. Entem, Francisco Fernandez
 4 days ago

The discovery of the $Z_c(3900)^\pm$ and $Z_b(10610)^\pm$ structures in the heavy quarkonium spectrum showed the need to incorporate hadron structures beyond the naive $qqq$ and $q\bar q$ systems in quark models. The new charged structure called $Z_{cs}(3985)^-$, spotted in the $K^+$ recoil-mass...

Lax pairs for new $\mathbb{Z}_N$-symmetric coset $σ$-models and their Yang-Baxter deformations

Two-dimensional $\sigma$-models with $\mathbb{Z}_N$-symmetric homogeneous target spaces have been shown to be classically integrable when introducing WZ-terms in a particular way. This article continues the search for new models of this type now allowing some kinetic terms to be absent, analogously to the Green-Schwarz superstring $\sigma$-model on $\mathbb{Z}_4$-symmetric homogeneous spaces. A list of such integrable $\mathbb{Z}_N$-symmetric (super)coset $\sigma$-models for $N \leq 6$ and their Lax pairs is presented. For arbitrary $N$, a big class of integrable models is constructed that includes both the known pure spinor and Green-Schwarz superstring on $\mathbb{Z}_4$-symmetric cosets.
MATHEMATICS
On Preparation Theorems for $\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$-definable functions

In this article we give strong versions for preparation theorems for $\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$-definable functions outgoing from methods of Lion and Rolin ($\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$ is the o-minimal structure generated by all restricted analytic functions and the global exponential function). By a deep model theoretic fact of Van den Dries, Macintyre and Marker every $\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$-definable function is piecewise given by $\mathcal{L}_{an}(\exp,\log)$-terms where $\mathcal{L}_{an}(\exp,\log)$ denotes the language of ordered rings augmented by all restricted analytic functions, the global exponential and the global logarithm. So our idea is to consider log-analytic functions at first, i.e. functions which are iterated compositions from either side of globally subanalytic functions and the global logarithm, and then $\mathbb{R}_{an,exp}$-definable functions as compositions of log-analytic functions and the global exponential.
MATHEMATICS
Branching ratio for $\text{O}+\text{H}_3^+$ forming $\text{OH}^+ +\text{H}_2$ and $\text{H}_2\text{O}^+ +\text{H}$

The gas-phase reaction of $\mathrm{O}+\mathrm{H}_3^+$ has two exothermic product channels, $\mathrm{OH}^+ +\mathrm{H}_2$ and $\mathrm{H}_2\mathrm{O}^+ +\mathrm{H}$. In the present study, we analyze experimental data from a merged-beams measurement to derive thermal rate coefficients resolved by product channel for the temperature range from 10 to 1000 K. Published astrochemical models either ignore the second product channel or apply a temperature-independent branching ratio of 70% vs. 30% for the formation of $\mathrm{OH}^+ +\mathrm{H}_2$ vs. $\mathrm{H}_2\mathrm{O}^+ +\mathrm{H}$, respectively, which originates from a single experimental data point measured at 295 K. Our results are consistent with this data point, but show a branching ratio that varies with temperature reaching 58% vs. 42% at 10 K. We provide recommended rate coefficients for the two product channels for two cases, one where the initial fine-structure population of the O$(^3P_J)$ reactant is in its $J=2$ ground state and the other one where it is in thermal equilibrium.
SCIENCE
Noncoplanar magnetic orders and gapless chiral spin liquid in the $J_{1}$-$J_{d}$-$J_χ$ model on the kagome lattice

Time-reversal-symmetry-breaking three-spin interactions can suppress long-range magnetic order and stabilize quantum spin liquid states in frustrated lattices. We combine a classical approach, parton mean-field theory and variational Monte Carlo methods to study a spin-1/2 model with staggered three-spin interaction $J_{\chi}$ on the kagome lattice. In addition, we consider Heisenberg exchange couplings $J_1$ on nearest-neighbor bonds and $J_d$ across the diagonals of the hexagons. In the regime of dominant $J_{\chi}$, the phase diagram exhibits a gapless chiral spin liquid with a line Fermi surface. As we increase the exchange couplings, we find a variety of noncoplanar magnetic orders, including a phase that interpolates between cuboc-1 and cuboc-2 states. Our results show that the competition between induced staggered chirality and Heisenberg exchange interactions can give rise to unusual ground states of spin systems.
SCIENCE
Strong intervalley correlation induced a magnetic order transition in monolayer $\text{MoS}_{2}$

In this work, we study a model for monolayer molybdenum disulfide with including the intravalley and intervalley electron-electron interaction. We solve the model at a self-consistent mean-field level and get three solutions $L_{0}$, $L_{+}$ and $L_{-}$. As for $L_{0}$, the spin polarizations are opposite at $\textbf{K}$ and $\textbf{K}^{\prime}$ valley and the total magnetization is zero. $L_{\pm}$ describe two degenerate spin-polarized states, and the directions of polarization are opposite for the states of $L_{+}$ and $L_{-}$. Based on these results, the ground state can be deduced to be spin polarized in domains in which their particular states can be randomly described by $L_{+}$ or $L_{-}$. Therefore, a zero net magnetization is induced for zero external magnetic field $\mathbf{B}$, but a global ferromagnetic ground state for a nonzero $\mathbf{B}$. We estimate the size of domains as several nanometers. As the increase of the chemical potential, the ground state changes between $L_{0}$ and $L_{\pm}$, indicating first order phase transitions at the borders, which is coincident with the observation of photoluminescence experiments in the absence of the external magnetic field [J. G. Roch $\it{et}$ $\it{al.}$, Phys. Rev. Lett. ${\bf 124}$, 187602 (2020)].
PHYSICS
Masked Feature Prediction for Self-Supervised Visual Pre-Training

We present Masked Feature Prediction (MaskFeat) for self-supervised pre-training of video models. Our approach first randomly masks out a portion of the input sequence and then predicts the feature of the masked regions. We study five different types of features and find Histograms of Oriented Gradients (HOG), a hand-crafted feature descriptor, works particularly well in terms of both performance and efficiency. We observe that the local contrast normalization in HOG is essential for good results, which is in line with earlier work using HOG for visual recognition. Our approach can learn abundant visual knowledge and drive large-scale Transformer-based models. Without using extra model weights or supervision, MaskFeat pre-trained on unlabeled videos achieves unprecedented results of 86.7% with MViT-L on Kinetics-400, 88.3% on Kinetics-600, 80.4% on Kinetics-700, 38.8 mAP on AVA, and 75.0% on SSv2. MaskFeat further generalizes to image input, which can be interpreted as a video with a single frame and obtains competitive results on ImageNet.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Measurement of the inclusive $\mathrm{t\bar{t}}$ production cross section in proton-proton collisions at $\sqrt{s}$ = 5.02 TeV

The top quark pair production cross section is measured in proton-proton collisions at a center-of-mass energy of 5.02 TeV. The data were collected in a special LHC low-energy and low-intensity run in 2017, and correspond to an integrated luminosity of 302 pb$^{-1}$. The measurement is performed using events with one electron and one muon of opposite charge, and at least two jets. The measured cross section is 60.7 $\pm$ 5.0 (stat) $\pm$ 2.8 (syst) $\pm$ 1.1 (lumi) pb. To reduce the statistical uncertainty, a combination with the result in the single lepton + jets channel, based on data collected in 2015 at the same center-of-mass energy and corresponding to an integrated luminosity of 27.4 pb$^{-1}$, is then performed. The resulting measured value is 63.0 $\pm$ 4.1 (stat) $\pm$ 3.0 (syst+lumi) pb, in agreement with the standard model prediction of 66.8$^{+2.9}_{-3.1}$ pb.
SCIENCE
Adapting Document-Grounded Dialog Systems to Spoken Conversations using Data Augmentation and a Noisy Channel Model

This paper summarizes our submission to Task 2 of the second track of the 10th Dialog System Technology Challenge (DSTC10) "Knowledge-grounded Task-oriented Dialogue Modeling on Spoken Conversations". Similar to the previous year's iteration, the task consists of three subtasks: detecting whether a turn is knowledge seeking, selecting the relevant knowledge document and finally generating a grounded response. This year, the focus lies on adapting the system to noisy ASR transcripts. We explore different approaches to make the models more robust to this type of input and to adapt the generated responses to the style of spoken conversations. For the latter, we get the best results with a noisy channel model that additionally reduces the number of short and generic responses. Our best system achieved the 1st rank in the automatic and the 3rd rank in the human evaluation of the challenge.
COMPUTERS
Non vanishing of products of twisted $\mathrm{GL}(3)$ $L$-functions

In this paper, we prove that if the Fourier coefficients of a $\mathrm{SL}(3,\mathbb{Z})$ Hecke--Maaß cusp form $\pi$ are not too correlated with additive characters, then there exists infinitely many Dirichlet characters such that \begin{align*}. L\left(\frac{1}{2},\pi\otimes\chi\right)L\left(\frac{1}{2},\chi\right)\neq 0. \end{align*} To prove this result, we compute the first twisted moment of these...
MATHEMATICS
Potential theory and $\mathbb{Z}^d$-extensions

We study hitting probabilities for $\mathbb{Z}^d$-extensions of Gibbs-Markov maps. The goal is to estimate, given a finite $\Sigma \subset \mathbb{Z}^d$ and $p$, $q \in \Sigma$, the probability $P_{pq}$ that the process starting from $p$ returns to $\Sigma$ at site $q$. Our study generalizes the methods available for random walks. We...
MATHEMATICS
Constraining hadronization mechanisms with $\rm Λ_{\rm c}^{+}$/D$^0$ production ratios in Pb-Pb collisions at $\sqrt{s_{\rm NN}} = 5.02$ TeV

The production of prompt $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$ baryons at midrapidity ($|y|<0.5$) was measured in central (0-10%) and mid-central (30-50%) Pb-Pb collisions at the center-of-mass energy per nucleon-nucleon pair $\sqrt{s_{\rm NN}} = 5.02$ TeV with the ALICE detector. The $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$ production yield, the $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$/D$^0$ production ratio, and the $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$ nuclear modification factor $R_{\rm AA}$ are reported. The results are more precise and more differential in transverse momentum ($p_{\rm T}$) and centrality with respect to previous measurements. The $\rm \Lambda_{\rm c}^{+}$/D$^0$ ratio, which is enhanced with respect to the pp measurement for $4< p_{\rm T} < 8$ GeV/$c$, is described by theoretical calculations that model the charm-quark transport in the quark-gluon plasma and include hadronization via both coalescence and fragmentation mechanisms.
SCIENCE
Mass estimates of the SU(2) $0^{++}$ glueball from spectral methods

The estimation of the Källén-Lehmann spectral density from gauge invariant lattice QCD two point correlation functions is proposed, and explored via an inversion strategy based on Tikhonov regularisation. We test the method on a mesonic toy model, showing that our methodology is competitive with the traditional Maximum Entropy Method. As proof of concept the SU(2) glueball spectrum for the quantum numbers $J^{PC}=0^{++}$ is investigated, for various values of the lattice spacing, using the published data of arXiv:1910.07756. Our estimates for the ground state mass are in good agreement with the traditional approach, which is based on the large time exponential behaviour of the correlation functions. Furthermore, the spectral density also contains hints of excites states in the spectrum. Spectroscopic analysis of glueball two-point functions therefore provides a straightforward and insightful alternative to the traditional method based on the large time exponential behaviour of the correlation functions.
PHYSICS
The higher-dimensional origin of five-dimensional $\boldsymbol{{\cal N}\!=\!2}$ gauged supergravities

Using exceptional generalised geometry, we classify which five-dimensional ${\cal N}=2$ gauged supergravities can arise as a consistent truncation of 10-/11-dimensional supergravity. Exceptional generalised geometry turns the classification into an algebraic problem of finding subgroups $G_S \subset \mathrm{USp}(8) \subset \mathrm{E}_{6(6)}$ that preserve exactly two spinors. Moreover, the intrinsic torsion of the $G_S$ structure must contain only constant singlets under $G_S$, and these, in turn, determine the gauging of the five-dimensional theory. The resulting five-dimensional theories are strongly constrained: their scalar manifolds are necessarily symmetric spaces and only a small number of matter multiplets can be kept, which we completely enumerate. We also determine the largest reductive and compact gaugings that can arise from consistent truncations.
SCIENCE
