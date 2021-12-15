ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

An interpretation of the scalar S(151) decaying into two photons seen at LHC

By François Richard
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Following an investigation of several indications for new physics from LHC data, an extended version of the Georgi-Machacek (GM) model was elaborated in a previous publication. This framework is used here to interpret the findings of Crivellin et al., which was...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Loop induced $ϕ(h, H_1,H_2) \rightarrow γγ, Zγ, gg $ decays in 3-Higgs doublet models

We analyse the loop induced decays of neutral Higgs bosons $ \phi=h, H_{1},H_{2} $ into pairs of photons, gluons, and Z$ \gamma $ in 3-Higgs Doublet Models (3HDMs), where all the doublets have non-zero vacuum expectation values. In the 3HDM there are contributions to these decays from loops of charged scalars $ H^{\pm}_{1,2} $ that are not present in the Standard Model. We find that the $ H^{\pm}_{1,2} $ can interfere constructively with the SM contributions (from the $ W $ and fermion loops), thus these particles enable substantial enhancement of the loop induced decays in the 3HDM. Moreover, we study Type-I and Type-Z of 3HDMs and find that these types of 3HDMs can be distinguished via only the gluonic decays, since the contributions of the $ H^{\pm}_{1,2} $ loops are dominant to those of fermion loops. We also examine the effects of the model parameters on these loop induced decays. As an interesting phenomenological consequence, the 3HDM is dominantly governed by the parameters: two ratios of vacuum expectation values (VEVs); $ \tan\gamma,~\tan\beta $ and the mixing angles of the CP-even Higgs bosons, $ \alpha_{1,2}~ \text{and}~\theta $.
arxiv.org

Evidence for WW/WZ vector boson scattering in the decay channel $\ellν$qq produced in association with two jets in proton-proton collisions at $\sqrt{s}$ = 13 TeV

Evidence is reported for electroweak (EW) vector boson scattering in the decay channel $\ell\nu$qq of two weak vector bosons WV (V = W or Z), produced in association with two parton jets. The search uses a data set of proton-proton collisions at 13 TeV collected with the CMS detector during 2016-2018 with an integrated luminosity of 138 fb$^{-1}$. Events are selected requiring one lepton (electron or muon), moderate missing transverse momentum, two jets with a large pseudorapidity separation and a large dijet invariant mass, and a signature consistent with the hadronic decay of a W/Z boson. The cross section is computed in a fiducial phase space defined at parton level requiring all parton transverse momenta $p_\mathrm{T} \gt$ 10 GeV and at least one pair of outgoing partons with invariant mass $m_\mathrm{qq}\gt$ 100 GeV. The measured and expected EW WV production cross sections are 1.90$^{+0.53}_{-0.46}$ pb and 2.23$^{+0.08}_{-0.11}$ (scale) $\pm$ 0.05(PDF) pb, respectively, where PDF is the parton distribution function. The observed EW signal strength is $m_\mathrm{EW}$ = 0.85 $pm$ 0.12 (stat)$^{+0.19}_{-0.17}$ (syst), corresponding to a signal significance of 4.4 standard deviations with 5.1 expected. This is the first evidence of vector boson scattering in the $\ell\nu$qq decay channel at LHC. The simultaneous measurement of the EW and quantum chromodynamics associated diboson production agrees with the standard model prediction.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cosmology in scalar-tensor $f(R,T)$ gravity

In this work, we use reconstruction methods to obtain cosmological solutions in the recently developed scalar-tensor representation of $f(R,T)$ gravity. Assuming that matter is described by an isotropic perfect fluid and the spacetime is homogeneous and isotropic, i.e., the Friedmann-Lemaître-Robsertson-Walker (FLRW) universe, the energy density, the pressure, and the scalar field associated with the arbitrary dependency of the action in $T$ can be written generally as functions of the scale factor. We then select three particular forms of the scale factor: an exponential expansion with ${a(t)\propto e^t}$ (motivated by the de Sitter solution); and two types of power-law expansion with ${a(t)\propto t^{1/2}}$ and ${a(t)\propto t^{2/3}}$ (motivated by the behaviors of radiation- and matter-dominated universes in general relativity, respectively). A complete analysis for different curvature parameters ${k=\{-1,0,1\}}$ and equation of state parameters ${w=\{-1,0,1/3\}}$ is provided. Finally, the explicit forms of the functions $f\left(R,T\right)$ associated with the scalar-field potentials of the representation used are deduced.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Fermion and scalar two-component dark matter from a $Z_4$ symmetry

We study a two-component dark matter model in which the dark matter particles are a singlet fermion ($\psi$) and a singlet scalar ($S$), both stabilized by a single $Z_4$ symmetry. The model is remarkably simple, with its phenomenology determined by just five parameters: the two dark matter masses and three dimensionless couplings. In fact, $S$ interacts with the Standard Model particles via the usual Higgs-portal, whereas $\psi$ only interacts directly with $S$, via the Yukawa terms $\overline{\psi^c}(y_s+y_p\gamma^5)\psi\,S$. We consider the two possible mass hierarchies among the dark matter particles, $M_S<M_\psi$ and $M_\psi<M_S$, and numerically investigate the consistency of the model with current bounds. For dark matter masses below $1.3$ TeV or so, we find that the model not only is compatible with all known constraints, but that it also gives rise to observable signals in future dark matter experiments. Interestingly, both dark matter particles may be observed in direct detection experiments while the most relevant indirect detection channel is due to the annihilation of $\psi$. We also argue that this setup can be extended to other $Z_N$ symmetries and additional dark matter particles.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Theory of zero-field diode effect in twisted trilayer graphene

In a recent experiment [Lin et al., arXiv:2112.07841], the superconducting phase hosted by a heterostructure of mirror-symmetric twisted trilayer graphene and WSe$_2$ was shown to exhibit significantly different critical currents in opposite directions in the absence of external magnetic fields. We here develop a microscopic theory and analyze necessary conditions for this zero-field superconducting diode effect. Taking into account the spin-orbit coupling induced in trilayer graphene via the proximity effect, we classify the pairing instabilities and normal-state orders and derive which combinations are consistent with the observed diode effect, in particular, its field trainability. We perform explicit calculations of the diode effect in several different models, including the full continuum model for the system, and illuminate the relation between the diode effect and finite-momentum pairing. Our theory also provides a natural explanation of the observed sign change of the current asymmetry with doping, which can be related to an approximate chiral symmetry of the system, and of the enhanced transverse resistance above the superconducting transition. Our findings not only elucidate the rich physics of trilayer graphene on WSe$_2$, but also establish a means to distinguish between various candidate interaction-induced orders in spin-orbit-coupled graphene moiré systems, and could therefore serve as a guide for future experiments as well.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Category-theoretic recipe for dualities in one-dimensional quantum lattice models

We present a systematic approach for generating duality transformations in quantum lattice models. Within our formalism, dualities are completely characterized by equivalent but distinct realizations of a given (possibly non-abelian and non-invertible) symmetry. These different realizations are encoded into fusion categories, and dualities are methodically generated by considering all Morita equivalent categories. The full set of symmetric operators can then be constructed from the categorical data. We construct explicit intertwiners, in the form of matrix product operators, that convert local symmetric operators of one realization into local symmetric operators of its dual. Concurrently, it maps local operators that transform non-trivially into non-local ones. This guarantees that the structure constants of the algebra of all symmetric operators are equal in both dual realizations. Families of dual Hamiltonians, possibly with long range interactions, are then designed by taking linear combinations of the corresponding symmetric operators. We illustrate this approach by establishing matrix product operator intertwiners for well-known dualities such as Kramers-Wannier and Jordan-Wigner, consider theories with two copies of the Ising category symmetry, and present an example with quantum group symmetries. Finally, we comment on generalizations to higher dimensions of this categorical approach to dualities.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Collisional excitation and non-LTE modelling of interstellar chiral propylene oxide

K. Dzenis, A. Faure, B. A. McGuire, A. J. Remijan, P. J. Dagdigian, C. Rist, R. Dawes, E. Quintas-Sanchez, F. Lique, M. Hochlaf. The first set of theoretical cross sections for propylene oxide (CH3CHCH2O) colliding with cold He atoms has been obtained at the full quantum level using a high-accuracy potential energy surface. By scaling the collision reduced mass, rotational rate coefficients for collisions with para-H2 are deduced in the temperature range 5-30 K. These collisional coefficients are combined with radiative data in a non-LTE radiative transfer model in order to reproduce observations of propylene oxide made towards the Sagittarius B2(N) molecular cloud with the Green Bank and Parkes radio telescopes. The three detected absorption lines are found to probe the cold (~ 10 K) and translucent (nH ~ 2000 cm-3) gas in the outer edges of the extended Sgr B2(N) envelope. The derived column density for propylene oxide is Ntot ~ 3e12 cm-2, corresponding to a fractional abundance relative to total hydrogen of ~ 2.5e-11. The present results are expected to help our understanding of the chemistry of propylene oxide, including a potential enantiomeric excess, in the cold interstellar medium.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Extended high-harmonic spectra through cascade resonance in confined quantum systems

The study of high-harmonic generation in confined quantum systems is vital to establishing a complete physical picture of harmonic generation from atoms and molecules to bulk solids. Based on a multilevel approach, we demonstrate how intraband resonances significantly influence the harmonic spectra via charge pumping to the higher subbands and, thus, redefine the cutoff laws. As a proof of principle, we consider the interaction of graphene nanoribbons, with zigzag as well as armchair terminations, and resonant fields polarized along the cross-ribbon direction. Here, this effect is particularly prominent due to many nearly equi-separated energy levels. In such a scenario, a cascade resonance effect can take place in high-harmonic generation when the field strength is above a critical threshold, which is completely different from the harmonic generation mechanism of atoms, molecules and bulk solids. We further discuss the implications not only for other systems in a nanoribbon geometry, but also systems where only a few subbands (energy levels) meet this frequency-matching condition by considering a generalized multilevel Hamiltonian. Our study highlights that cascade resonance bears fundamentally distinct influence on the laws of harmonic generation, specifically the cutoff laws based on laser duration, field strength, and wavelength, thus unraveling new insights in solid-state high-harmonic generation.
PHYSICS
Science
arxiv.org

Stacking-dependent exciton multiplicity in WSe$_2$ bilayers

Zhijie Li, Jonathan Förste, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Bernhard Urbaszek, Anvar S. Baimuratov, Iann C. Gerber, Alexander Högele, Ismail Bilgin. Twisted layers of atomically thin two-dimensional materials realize a broad range of novel quantum materials with engineered optical and transport phenomena arising from spin and valley degrees of freedom and strong electron correlations in hybridized interlayer bands. Here, we report experimental and theoretical studies of WSe$_2$ homobilayers obtained in two stable configurations of 2H ($60^\circ$ twist) and 3R ($0^\circ$ twist) stackings by controlled chemical vapor synthesis of high-quality large-area crystals. Using optical absorption and photoluminescence spectroscopy at cryogenic temperatures, we uncover marked differences in the optical characteristics of 2H and 3R bilayer WSe$_2$ which we explain on the basis of beyond-DFT theoretical calculations. Our results highlight the role of layer stacking for the spectral multiplicity of momentum-direct intralayer exciton transitions in absorption, and relate the multiplicity of phonon sidebands in the photoluminescence to momentum-indirect excitons with different spin valley and layer character. Our comprehensive study generalizes to other layered homobilayer and heterobilayer semiconductor systems and highlights the role of crystal symmetry and stacking for interlayer hybrid states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Restudy of color-allowed two-body nonleptonic decay of bottom baryons ${Ξ_b}$ and ${Ω_b}$ supported by hadron spectroscopy

In this work, we calculate the branching ratios of color-allowed two-body nonleptonic decay of bottom baryons like $\Xi_b\to \Xi_c^{(*)}M$ and $\Omega_b\to \Omega_c^{(*)}M$ decay with emitting a pseudoscalar ($\pi^{-}$, $K^{-}$, $D^{-}$ and $D_s^{-}$) or a vector meson ($\rho^{-}$, $K^{*-}$, $D^{*-}$ and $D_s^{*-}$). For achieving this issue, we adopt the three-body light-front quark model with the support of hadron spectroscopy, where the spatial wave functions of these heavy baryons involved in these weak decays are obtained by a semirelativistic potential model and with the help of the Gaussian expansion method. Our results show that these decays with $\pi^-$, $\rho^-$, and $D_s^{(*)-}$-emitted modes have considerable widths, which are worthy to be explored in the ongoing LHCb and Belle II experiments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Revisiting the no-boundary proposal with a scalar field

Recent works have suggested that the no-boundary proposal should be defined as a sum over regular, not necessarily compact, metrics. We show that such a prescription can be implemented in the presence of a scalar field. For concreteness, we consider the model of Garay et al., in which the potential is a sum of exponentials, and which lends itself to an analytical treatment. Compared to the earlier implementation, we find that saddle points with unstable fluctuations can be eliminated by imposition of an appropriate regularity condition. This leads to the appearance of additional saddle points, corresponding to unclosed geometries. We argue that such saddles will occur generically, though we also find in our example that they are subdominant to the closed, Hartle-Hawking, saddle points. When the potential is positive, classical spacetime is only predicted for inflationary histories. When the potential is negative, we recover the AdS gravitational path integral, with a stable scalar field included. One puzzle that we find is that in general the path integral must be restricted to sum only over specific, discrete and late time dependent initial values of the scalar field. Only when the scalar is required to take real values is this puzzle eliminated, a situation that moreover leads to advantageous phenomenological characteristics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spectral analysis of cool white dwarfs accreting from planetary systems: from the UV to the optical

The accretion of planetary debris into the atmospheres of white dwarfs leads to the presence of metal lines in their spectra. Cool metal-rich white dwarfs, which left the main-sequence many Gyr ago, allow the study of the remnants of the oldest planetary systems. Despite their low effective temperatures ($T_\mathrm{eff}$), a non-neglible amount of their flux is emitted in the near ultraviolet (NUV), where many overlapping metal lines can potentially be detected. We have observed three metal-rich cool white dwarfs with the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) onboard the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), and compare the results determined from the NUV data with those previously derived from the analysis of optical spectroscopy. For two of the white dwarfs, SDSSJ1038-0036 and SDSSJ1535+1247, we find reasonable agreement with our previous analysis and the new combined fit of optical and NUV data. For the third object, SDSSJ0956+5912, including the STIS data leads to a ten percent lower $T_\mathrm{eff}$, though we do not identify a convincing explanation for this discrepancy. The unusual abundances found for SDSSJ0956+5912 suggest that the accreted parent-body was composed largely of water ice and magnesium silicates, and with a mass of up to $\simeq 2\times 10^{25}$g. Furthermore SDSSJ0956+5912 shows likely traces of atomic carbon in the NUV. While molecular carbon is not observed in the optical, we demonstrate that the large quantity of metals accreted by SDSSJ0956+5912 can suppress the C$_2$ molecular bands, indicating that planetary accretion can convert DQ stars into DZs (and not DQZs/DZQs).
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Temperature driven spin-zero effect in TaAs$_2$

Md Shahin Alam, P.K. Tanwar, Krzysztof Dybko, Ashutosh S. Wadge, Przemyslaw Iwanowski, Andrzej Wisniewski, Marcin Matusiak. The electrical and thermo-electrical transport effects of the TaAs$_2$ semimetal were measured in a magnetic field applied along [-2 0 1] direction. The resulting field dependences of the resistivity as well as the Hall, Seebeck and Nernst coefficient below T ~ 100 K can be satisfactory described within the two-band model consisting of the electron and hole pockets. At low temperature all the measured effects exhibit significant contribution from quantum oscillations. The fast Fourier transform (FFT) of the oscillatory Nernst signal shows two fundamental frequencies, Fa = 105 T and Fb = 221 T, and the second harmonic of the latter (F2b = 442 T). The ratio between FFT amplitudes of Fb and F2b changes with temperature in an unusual way, indicating that we observe the spin-zero effect caused by temperature change. This is likely related to substantial temperature dependence of the Lande g-factor, which in turn can result from non-parabolic energy dispersion or temperature evolution of the spin-orbit coupling.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Microwave spectroscopy of Andreev states in InAs nanowire-based hybrid junctions using a flip-chip layout

Patrick Zellekens, Russell Deacon, Pujitha Perla, Detlev Grützmacher, Mihail Ion Lepsa, Thomas Schäpers, Koji Ishibashi. Josephson junctions based on semiconductor nanowires are potential building blocks for electrically tunable qubit structures, e.g. the gatemon or the Andreev qubit. However, an actual realization requires the thorough investigation of the intrinsic excitation spectrum. Here, we demonstrate the fabrication of low-loss superconducting microwave circuits that combine high quality factors with a well-controlled gate architecture by utilizing a flip-chip approach. This platform is then used to perform single-tone and two-tone experiments on Andreev states in in-situ grown InAs/Al core/half-shell nanowires with shadow mask defined Josephson junctions. In gate-controlled and flux-biased spectroscopic measurements we find clear signatures of single quasiparticle as well as quasiparticle pair transitions between discrete Andreev bound states mediated by photon-absorption. Our experimental findings are supported by simulations that show that the junction resides in the intermediate channel length regime.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Photon echo polarimetry of excitons and biexcitons in a CH$_3$NH$_3$PbI$_3$ perovskite single crystal

Lead halide perovskites show remarkable performance when used in photovoltaic and optoelectronic devices. However, the peculiarities of light-matter interactions in these materials in general are far from being fully explored experimentally and theoretically. Here we specifically address the energy level order of optical transitions and demonstrate photon echos in a methylammonium lead triiodide single crystal, thereby determining the optical coherence times $T_2$ for excitons and biexcitons at cryogenic temperature to be 0.79 ps and 0.67 ps, respectively. Most importantly, we have developed an experimental photon-echo polarimetry method that not only identifies the contributions from exciton and biexciton complexes, but also allows accurate determination of the biexciton binding energy of 2.4 meV, even though the period of quantum beats between excitons and biexcitons is much longer than the coherence times of the resonances. Our experimental and theoretical analysis methods contribute to the understanding of the complex mechanism of quasiparticle interactions at moderate pump density and show that even in high-quality perovskite crystals and at very low temperatures, inhomogeneous broadening of excitonic transitions due to local crystal potential fluctuations is a source of optical dephasing.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The explicit characterization of counterion dynamics around a flexible polyelectrolyte

The article presents a comprehensive study of counterion dynamics around a generic linear polyelectrolyte (PE) chain with the help of coarse-grained computer simulations. The ion-chain coupling is discussed in the form of binding time, mean-square-displacement (MSD) relative to the chain, local ion transport coefficient, and spatio-temporal correlations in the effective charge. We have shown that a counterion exhibits sub-diffusive behavior $\langle \delta R^2 \rangle \sim t^\delta$, $\delta\approx0.9$ w.r.t. chain's centre of mass (COM). The MSD of ions perpendicularly outwards from the chain segment exhibits a smaller sub-diffusive exponent compared to the one relative to the chain's COM. Further, we confirm that the effective diffusion-coefficient of counterions is strongly coupled with the chain. The effective diffusivity of ion is the lowest in chain's close proximity, extending up to length-scale of the radius of gyration Rg. Beyond Rg at larger distances, they attain diffusivity of free ion with a smooth cross-over from the adsorbed regime to the free ion regime. We have shown that the effective diffusivity drastically decreases for the higher valent ions, while the crossover length scale remains the same. Conversely, with increasing salt concentration the coupling-length scale reduces, while the diffusivity remains unaltered. The effective diffusivity of adsorbed-ion reveals an exponential reduction with electrostatic interaction strength. We further corroborate this from the binding time of ions on the chain, which also grows exponentially with the coupling strength of the ion-polymer duo. Moreover, the binding time of ions exhibits a weak dependence with salt concentration for the monovalent salt, while for higher valent salts the binding time decreases dramatically with concentration.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Analysis of virtual meson production in solvable (1+1) dimensional scalar field theory

Light-front time-ordered amplitudes are investigated in the virtual scalar meson production process in (1+1) dimensions using the solvable scalar field theory extended from the conventional Wick-Cutkosky model. There is only one Compton form factor (CFF) in the (1+1) dimensional computation of the virtual meson production process, and we compute both the real and imaginary parts of the CFF for the entire kinematic regions of $Q^2>0$ and $t<0$. We then analyze the contribution of each and every light-front time-ordered amplitude to the CFF as a function of $Q^2$ and $t$. In particular, we discuss the significance of the "cat's ears" contributions for gauge invariance and the validity of the "handbag dominance" in the formulation of the generalized parton distribution (GPD) function used typically in the analysis of deeply virtual meson production processes. We explicitly derive the GPD from the "handbag" light-front time-ordered amplitudes in the $-t/Q^2<<1$ limit and verify that the integrations of the GPD over the light-front longitudinal momentum fraction for the DGLAP and ERBL regions correspond to the valence and nonvalence contributions of the electromagnetic form factor that we have recently reported [Phys. Rev. D $\textbf{103}$, 076002 (2021)]. We also discuss the correspondence of the GPD to the parton distribution function for the analysis of the deep inelastic lepton-hadron scattering process and the utility of the new light-front longitudinal spatial variable $\tilde{z}$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Conjugate dualities for relative smoothness and strong convexity under the light of generalized convexity

Relative Bregman smoothness and strong convexity have recently gained considerable attention in optimization. However, conjugate dualities for Bregman smoothness and strong convexity remain an open problem as noted earlier by Lu, Freund, and Nesterov, Relatively smooth convex optimization by first-order methods, and applications, SIAM Journal on Optimization, 28(1):333-354, 2018. In this paper we address this question by introducing the notions of relative anisotropic strong convexity and smoothness as the respective dual counterparts of Bregman smoothness and strong convexity. In essence, the duality holds between tilt- and shift-parametrized families of upper and lower bounds and can thus be examined under the light of generalized convexity. In the Euclidean case this specializes to the well-known conjugate duality between Lipschitz smoothness and strong convexity. The two notions here introduced can be thought of as anisotropic generalizations of the well-known descent lemma and the strong convexity subgradient inequality. Alternatively, in the context of generalized convexity these characterizations can be interpreted as generalized subgradient inequalities. In the Euclidean case, the class of strongly convex functions can be described in terms of pointwise maxima over quadratics with uniform curvature. Surprisingly, in contrast, the class of anisotropically strongly convex functions, in general, only forms a proper subset of the corresponding class of pointwise maxima, unless a certain saddle-point property holds. Aside from the Euclidean case, this saddle-point property is shown to hold automatically in the one-dimensional or the essentially smooth case.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Semiconductor Spin Qubits

The spin degree of freedom of an electron or a nucleus is one of the most basic properties of nature and functions as an excellent qubit, as it provides a natural two-level system that is insensitive to electric fields, leading to long quantum coherence times. We review the physics of semiconductor spin qubits, focusing not only on the early achievements of spin initialization, control, and readout in GaAs quantum dots, but also on recent advances in Si and Ge spin qubits, including improved charge control and readout, coupling to other quantum degrees of freedom, and scaling to larger system sizes. We begin by introducing the four major types of spin qubits: single spin qubits, donor spin qubits, singlet-triplet spin qubits, and exchange-only spin qubits. We then review the mesoscopic physics of quantum dots, including single-electron charging, valleys, and spin-orbit coupling. We next give a comprehensive overview of the physics of exchange interactions, a crucial resource for single- and two-qubit control in spin qubits. The bulk of this review is centered on the presentation of results from each major spin qubit type, the present limits of fidelity, and a brief overview of alternative spin qubit platforms. We then give a physical description of the impact of noise on semiconductor spin qubits, aided in large part by an introduction to the filter function formalism. Lastly, we review recent efforts to hybridize spin qubits with superconducting systems, including charge-photon coupling, spin-photon coupling, and long-range cavity-mediated spin-spin interactions. Cavity-based readout approaches are also discussed. This review is intended to give an appreciation for the future prospects of semiconductor spin qubits, while highlighting the key advances in mesoscopic physics over the past two decades that underlie the operation of modern quantum-dot and donor spin qubits.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Terahertz Field-Induced Reemergence of Quenched Photoluminescence in Quantum Dots

Jiaojian Shi, Frank Y. Gao, Zhuquan Zhang, Hendrik Utzat, Ulugbek Barotov, Ardavan Farahvash, Jinchi Han, Jude Deschamps, Chan-Wook Baik, Kyung Sang Cho, Vladimir Bulović, Adam P. Willard, Edoardo Baldini, Nuh Gedik, Moungi G. Bawendi, Keith A. Nelson. Continuous and concerted development of colloidal quantum-dot light-emitting diodes over the past...
SCIENCE

