S.Korean won firms, other Asian currencies flat

PRAGUE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The forint, beaten down to near record lows in recent trading, rose on Thursday after the Hungarian central bank continued a series of interest rate hikes, while Czech bond yields climbed further to new peaks. Markets were largely calm as they took in the U.S. Fed's policy tightening plans unveiled on Wednesday evening and investors turned their attention to the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday to get further direction. The forint is trading within 1% of a record low of 372 to the euro. It edged up 0.4% in morning trade to 368.53 to the euro. The move up comes after the Hungarian central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 30 basis points to 3.6% as expected, part of tightening efforts to tackle inflation that has surged to a 14-year high. Despite a series of rate hikes since last month, the forint has been held back by a nervous global mood amid new pandemic worries and also as the U.S. dollar gained strength in anticipation of a faster Fed exit from pandemic-era bond buying, which has weighed on emerging markets. Elsewhere, the Polish zloty and Czech crown bucked the trend and drifted mostly sideways, trading at 4.633 and 25.267, respectively, to the euro. The crown has been helped by Czech central banker comments this week showing above-standard interest rate hikes were still up for debate when rate setters meet next week. The Czech central bank has been the most aggressive in policy tightening among peers in the region, lifting its base rate by a combined 200 basis points at its last two meetings. Czech bond yields have climbed this week, with the 5-year benchmark yield the highest in a decade. On deck was a Czech T-bill tender at midday that could draw good demand from market players looking to store cash somewhere before the turn of the year, dealers said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1047 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 25.2670 25.2800 +0.05% +3.81% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 368.5300 370.005 +0.40% -1.58% = forint => 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.6332 4.6281 -0.11% -1.60% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.9495 4.9497 +0.00% -1.71% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5190 7.5195 +0.01% +0.38% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.5300 117.580 +0.04% +0.03% = dinar => 0 Note: calcula 1800 daily ted CET change from STOCKS Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2021 .PX Prague 1397.62 1395.93 +0.12% +36.07 00 % .BUX Budapest 50608.02 50131.6 +0.95% +20.19 1 % .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 2193.69 2161.04 +1.51% +10.57 > % .BETI Buchares 12374.38 12203.8 +1.40% +26.20 t 3 % .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 1235.89 1231.54 +0.35% +37.19 P a P> % .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 2029.46 2020.35 +0.45% +16.68 > % .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 827.01 826.36 +0.08% +10.47 15 15> % .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 613.53 608.28 +0.86% +37.09 > % BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 3.3670 0.0070 +405bp +0bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 3.1240 0.0650 +371bp +6bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 2.8000 0.0240 +315bp +1bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 2.7600 -0.0430 +344bp -5bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 3.3030 -0.0440 +388bp -5bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 3.2190 -0.0160 +357bp -3bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 4.45 4.13 3.99 3.29 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 5.20 5.35 5.40 3.82 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 3.20 3.42 3.41 2.33 ><WIBOR => Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************* ************************* (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest)

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO