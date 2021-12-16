Wizards at Kings GameThread

The Kings have lost three in a row with Richaun Holmes out of the lineup due to an eye injury and they don’t expect him to return for Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards. The Kings (11-17) updated Holmes’ status on their injury report Tuesday as they prepared...
It wasn’t long ago when the Washington Wizards were 10-3, and when it seemed like they could be taking over the NBA. Washington, at the time, came off an impressive improbable win over the Cavaliers at Cleveland thanks to two beautiful out-of-timeout plays by coach wes Unseld Jr. with two beautiful three-pointers by Kyle Kuzma. Their record was 10-3.
They could have been Kings, but now they are coming to Sacramento as members of the Washington Wizards. Over the summer, Kings general manager Monte McNair nearly pulled off a trade that would have sent Buddy Hield to the Los Angeles Lakers for Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma. Instead, the Wizards swooped in, acquiring Harrell, Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in a blockbuster deal for Russell Westbrook.
Kings forward Marvin Bagley III has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards after entering NBA health and safety protocols. The team updated Bagley’s status on its afternoon injury report as the Kings prepared to open a three-game homestand against the Wizards at Golden 1 Center. The news came hours after interim coach Alvin Gentry revealed he would miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Assistant coach Doug Christie will serve as the team’s acting head coach.
The Washington Wizards (15-13) play the second game of a six-game road trip Wednesday when they face the Sacramento Kings (11-17). Tip-off is 10 p.m. at Golden 1 Center. Below, we look at the Wizards vs. Kings odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 28 points and the short-handed Sacramento Kings beat the slumping Washington Wizards 119-105 on Wednesday night. Harrison Barnes added 19 points, 15 in a dominant fourth quarter when he had a pair of three-point plays and a 3-pointer to help Sacramento end a three-game losing streak. Tristan Thompson and Buddy Hield scored 15 points apiece.
I have been in SoCal for a long time. Before coming to SoCal, I was a fairly big Lakers fan and a huge Magic Johnson fan. But I always kept my allegiance to the Wizards. I remember many Lakers fans a few years back wanting to get Bradley Beal. This was right about the time they had LeBron and young players like Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kuzma, and Josh Hart.
Losing to the Phoenix Suns, which entered the game with a record of 22-5 and has the league’s third best strength of schedule adjusted scoring margin, is no shame. It was expected. But the Suns clowned the Wizards, rolled to a 26-point lead in the second half, and went on to win by 20.
Wizards fall to Kings after disastrous fourth-quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Wizards lost to the Kings 119-105 in Sacramento on Wednesday night. Here are five observations from what went down…. Yikes. The Wizards weren’t exactly playing their best brand of basketball, but they were scoring and...
Kuzma to return from COVID-19 protocol vs. Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Wizards are set to have forward Kyle Kuzma back in their starting lineup on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings following a two-game absence after he tested positive for COVID-19. Kuzma hit the game-winning shot...
SACRAMENTO — The Washington Wizards solved one of their problems Wednesday night. Bradley Beal looked something closer to his former world-beating self as he worked his way to a 30-point performance with only subpar defense standing in his way. But as it turns out, these Wizards need more than...
Well, here we are again! The Kings are looking to avoid a four game losing streak for the third time this season, it's, like, 15 hours into December 15th and no trade for a superstar has occurred - it's chaos. (It's not, this is just a regular Wednesday) The Wizards...
Harrison Barnes saved 15 of his 19 points for a fourth-quarter surge Wednesday night that allowed the Sacramento Kings, with Doug Christie serving as acting head coach, to overtake the visiting Washington Wizards 119-105. The Kings' De'Aaron Fox lost a scoring duel 30-28 to the Wizards' Bradley Beal, but Barnes...
Current Records: Washington 15-13; Sacramento 11-17 The Sacramento Kings will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
In a recent piece I discussed some glaring tracking data and how it reflects on the Washington Wizards@ stagnating offense. Today, I want to discuss a closely related topic: offensive rebounding. According to Second Spectrum data, the Wizards are:. A league-worst in contested offensive rebounds (5/game, compared to 8.2 for...
Thanks to an impressive fourth-quarter surge, the Kings defeated the Washington Wizards 119-105 on Wednesday night. Up until late in the third quarter, it had felt like another ho-hum performance from the Kings where the other team scores at will, and the Kings eventually lose by a sizeable margin. But late in the third quarter, a switch was flipped.
Report: Kings have COVID outbreak day after playing Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Sacramento Kings are in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak, a move that was reported just hours after the team’s game against the Wizards on Wednesday night. The report, according to Shams Charania,...
The losses keep piling up for the staggering Washington Wizards. After sprinting to a 10-3 start, the Wizards have gone 5-11 — and with a brutal stretch of schedule in front of them, their next win might not come until 2022. Last night, Washington repeatedly built leads, and the...
I love the NBA Draft. Most of that stems from how many times the Wizards have drafted in the lottery during my fandom. More times than not, they screwed up those picks but every year the draft was a source of renewed hope and optimism. Now that the Wizards are bad again I can dive back into draft evaluations without feeling guilty. How’s that for a glass half full approach?
Comments / 0