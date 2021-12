(CBS4) – US Soccer superstar Lindsey Horan, who grew up in Golden, has been named U.S. Soccer’s Female Player of the Year for 2021. This is the Coloradan’s first career Player of the Year honor. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images) “First and foremost, I want to congratulate the other nominees,” Horan said. “They all had incredible years, especially Carli [Lloyd] in her last year with the team. She was outstanding. I really appreciate everyone who voted and who supported me in the past year, which was a difficult year for everyone. I’m not really a player who wins these types of awards, so...

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO