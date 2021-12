Netflix just dropped a trailer for the Tiger King spinoff, The Doc Antle Story. Viewers last saw him in the original run of the streaming sensation. He got a confessional-style interview at his own zoo in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Joe Exotic lobbed accusations at Antle including some that he killed tigers to free up space for more animals in the enclosures. Tiger breeding is one of those core elements of this franchise and one that horrified viewers the most. As the rollout continues, some former employees also alleged that Antle had inappropriate relations with some of the staff. The doctor denied all of those claims but still found himself in legal hot water. A grand jury indicted him on wildlife trafficking charges and animal cruelty charges as well. They also charged him for violating the Endangered Species Act. Much like Exotic, it seems as though the documentary hastened the doctor's downfall.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO