BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City employees on the fence about the COVID-19 vaccine now have another reason–or 1,000 reasons, to be exact–to get the shot. In hopes of convincing unvaccinated employees to change their minds and get the vaccine, city officials on Tuesday announced that they’ll give one-time payments of $1,000 to fully vaccinated employees. “This incentive is about doing everything in our power to protect our employees and our residents. We are still in a pandemic. People are still losing their lives and getting seriously ill because they are not vaccinated,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. All fully vaccinated city employees are eligible...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO