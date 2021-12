The Biscayne Bay Watershed Management Advisory Board holding it's first meeting at 9 o'clock this morning. Chief Bay Officer Irela Bagué says the 19 members are trying to make the Bay healthy by coming up with solutions for better moving the water and managing it. This group made up of Miami-Dade Commissioners, scientists, engineers and environmental experts will meet quarterly. The health of the Bay is worsening yearly as nutrients and bacteria from canals feeding into it continue polluting waters. The 2021 Bay Report Card says all regions of the bay received a “fair” or “poor” score.

