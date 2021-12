This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. Classroom to Table is back — but with coffee as the only menu option. The popular, student-founded program, where Harvard paid for students to grab meals with their professors and instructors, is back after a pandemic-induced hiatus, albeit in a new and more limited format. The new edition, dubbed “C2T: Coffee Break,” will offer participants a $10 voucher to have coffee and pastries at the Pavement Coffeehouse in the Smith Campus Center — a far cry from the $30 for a proper, sit-down meal at a selection of local restaurants that the program boasted in the past.

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO