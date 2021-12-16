ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden says Meadows ‘worthy of being held in contempt’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Morgan Chalfant
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmITU_0dO9680u00

( The Hill ) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he believed former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is “worthy” of being held in contempt by Congress.

Speaking to reporters briefly before leaving for a trip to Kentucky, Biden said he hadn’t read all the texts that Meadows turned over to the Jan. 6 committee but added, “It seemed to me he is worthy of being held in contempt.”

The House voted late Tuesday to hold Meadows , former President Donald Trump ’s fourth and final chief of staff, in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify before the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wy.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), both of whom are members of the Jan. 6 committee, voted with Democrats to approve the contempt charge.

The move refers Meadows to the Justice Department, which will now need to decide whether to pursue criminal contempt charges against the former chief of staff. The Justice Department moved forward with a criminal contempt charge against Trump ally Steve Bannon earlier this year on a referral from Congress after he refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee.

‘Ski for Free’ COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes registration now open to 5-11-year-olds and booster recipients

The White House has sought to avoid commenting on or influencing ongoing Justice Department proceedings, though Biden told reporters in October he believed the department should prosecute individuals who refuse to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoenas.

Meadows has become a focus of the committee’s investigation . While he has refused to sit with the panel for an interview, he turned over a trove of documents that have provided insight into the communications among Trump allies amidst the Capitol attack.

For instance, text messages Meadows provided showed that Fox News hosts Sean Hannity , Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade all pleaded with Meadows to convince Trump to do more in the moment to quell the violence at the Capitol. Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s eldest son, also demanded an Oval Office address.

The White House weighed in on the messages on Tuesday, calling them “disappointing.”

“It’s disappointing and unfortunately not surprising that some of the very same individuals who were willing to warn, condemn, and express horror over what happened on Jan. 6 in private were totally silent in public, or even worse, were spreading lies and conspiracy theories and continued to since that time,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about the newly revealed messages at a briefing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Cornell University reports third arson attack in three days

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Cornell staff worker has reported an arson that occurred inside a campus building early Friday, making this the third arson in three days at the university. The incident took place inside the first-floor lobby area of Mary Donlon Hall and was reported that the furniture was burned by an unknown […]
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Brian Kilmeade
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

‘He’s a traitor’: Democrat leads attack on Jim Jordan after he’s revealed as Meadows texter by Jan 6 panel

A Democratic congressman accused one of his Republican colleagues of committing treason on Wednesday as the fallout over the contents of text messages sent by members of Congress aligned with former President Donald Trump around January 6 continues.Rep Ruben Gallego of Arizona, one of the several states where Mr Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud were centred, issued the accusation during an interview Wednesday evening on MSNBC’s Last Word.“Look, Jim Jordan is a traitor,” he told presenter Lawrence O’Donnell.“He’s a traitor to the Constitution of the United States. He has been a traitor to the Constitution of the United...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Jim Jordan admits texting Meadows encouraging Pence to throw out some electoral college votes

Ohio congressman Jim Jordan confirmed on Wednesday that he was the author of a text message to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on 5 January that outlined an argument in favour of Vice President Mike Pence interfering in the election certification process.The message, which described Mr Pence’s supposed ability to unilaterally reject Electoral College votes from states where the Trump campaign had falsely alleged widespread voter fraud, was sent just hours before rioters inspired by those false claims would storm the Capitol in an attempt to halt the process.Mr Jordan’s office told Politico on Wednesday afternoon that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Contempt#Republicans#Democrats#The Justice Department#The White House#Fox News
MSNBC

Following offensive comments, Trump accused of anti-Semitism (again)

As president, Donald Trump took a series of steps he considered to be pro-Israel, though by the Republican's own admission, he didn't necessarily understand his own policies. Trump nevertheless seemed to assume that he was currying favor with Jewish voters, who'd help with his re-election campaign. He thought wrong: President...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Why a specific text a GOP member sent to Meadows stands out

As part of the contempt process against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has released a series of texts the Republican received after Election Day 2020. The point, of course, is to demonstrate Meadows' importance to the overall process. To that...
U.S. POLITICS
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy