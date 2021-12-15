Charlotte Lane: Getting utility services to underserved, unserved customers

The Town of Ocean Isle Beach is currently accepting applications for the full-time position of Customer Service Representative. An employee in this class performs reception and customer service work including directing and assisting visitors, taking telephone calls, and forwarding, handling, or taking messages; assisting customers with basic water billing and tax payment questions; assisting new utilities customers; sorting and distributing mail; accepting cash payments from customers and entering into data base, and performing a variety of other basic fiscal and administrative support tasks. Work includes responsibility for billing and collecting the accommodation taxes and coordinating NC 811 Locate requests. Work requires strong customer service skills, office technology skills, and the ability to research customer service problems. Work is performed under regular supervision and is evaluated through conferences, by review of appropriate records and reports, and the accuracy and thoroughness of assigned responsibilities.

