Charlotte Lane: Getting utility services to underserved, unserved customers

Wayne County News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaking and weakened water and sewerage lines. Aging and crumbling water and wastewater plants run by utilities with no financial ability to fund critically needed repairs or replace equipment. Areas without public water or sewer service. Aging gas pipelines. Frequent electric outages due to aging equipment and power lines. Insufficient internet...

www.waynecountynews.com

csbj.com

Utilities pushes back restoration time for customers impacted by windstorm

Colorado Springs Utilities said Friday, Dec. 17, that officials hoped to restore power to 7,000 customers who remain without by Sunday, but that might be optimistic. Charlie Cassidy, general manager of energy construction, operations and maintenance, held a news conference in a resident's yard on Mission Street on Friday to give an update on Utilities' response to the Dec. 15 high-wind event that saw gusts of around 100 mph within the city and left some 40,000 of its roughly 220,000 customers without power.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
State
West Virginia State
nbc11news.com

Utility Billing and the General Services department moving to a new facility

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - City Hall has been the location for Grand Junction residents to pay their utility bills in-person and to complete other financial transactions. In an effort to improve the customer service experience for residents, the City of Grand Junction has decided to move its Utility Billing and the General Services Department to a new location.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
bryancountypatriot.com

Durant’s utility billing department introduces WaterSmart to customers

DURANT – The City of Durant is excited to introduce our water utility customers to WaterSmart, a free online portal where customers can see their water use data, get leak alerts and more!. When customers log-in to their WaterSmart Portal, they’ll have immediate access to:. Near real-time data...
DURANT, OK
Person
Charlotte Lane
Spotlight News

Colonie Senior Services gets final OK to build on Elks Lane

COLONIE — By unanimous decision, the Planning Board gave final approval to a plan to demolish the Elks Lodge off Route 155 and build a 127,500-square-foot, three story building for affordable senior housing. The plan, introduced by Colonie Senior Services Center Inc. in June, would have 99 units and 162 beds and include a senior center, […]
COLONIE, NY
KRGV

Pharr breaks ground on new high-speed internet utility service

The city of Pharr hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for its news utility service, high-speed internet. City officials say TeamPharr.Net is designed to offer affordable high-speed fiber optic internet to more than 80,000 residents and businesses. Pharr Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez says engineers are in the process of offering the...
PHARR, TX
wyso.org

Ohio utilities overcharge customers more than $1.5 billion

Almost everyone in Ohio pays for utilities and if you live in the Miami Valley, you’re probably a customer of AES Ohio or Duke Energy. But it isn’t always easy to understand what you are paying for. On your bill may be lines for items like so-called “stability riders,” which might be worded to seem like you’re paying for upgraded services.
OHIO STATE
#Water Utilities#Troubled Water#Congress#Legislature
oibgov.com

Customer Service Representative

The Town of Ocean Isle Beach is currently accepting applications for the full-time position of Customer Service Representative. An employee in this class performs reception and customer service work including directing and assisting visitors, taking telephone calls, and forwarding, handling, or taking messages; assisting customers with basic water billing and tax payment questions; assisting new utilities customers; sorting and distributing mail; accepting cash payments from customers and entering into data base, and performing a variety of other basic fiscal and administrative support tasks. Work includes responsibility for billing and collecting the accommodation taxes and coordinating NC 811 Locate requests. Work requires strong customer service skills, office technology skills, and the ability to research customer service problems. Work is performed under regular supervision and is evaluated through conferences, by review of appropriate records and reports, and the accuracy and thoroughness of assigned responsibilities.
JOBS
max983.net

Plymouth Utility Department to Researching Service Lines

Members of the Plymouth Utility Department are researching the type of material that make up service lines going into homes and businesses. Utility Superintendent Donnie Davidson informed the Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety members at their last meeting that recent legislation requires that all lead service lines need to be replaced.
PLYMOUTH, IN
thecharlottegazette.com

Freshour receives outstanding customer service award

VDOT Lynchburg District Human Resources Manager Greg Freshour was selected as a recipient for the 2021 Commissioner’s Award for Outstanding Customer Service for his work on the COVID-19 Pandemic Response team. A statewide team within the Division of Human Resources and the Office of Safety, Security, & Emergency Management responded...
POLITICS
wkdzradio.com

Crews Continuing To Work To Restore Utility Service In Caldwell County

Repair crews from Kentucky Utilities continue to make progress in the restoration of electric service to residents of Caldwell County. As of Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky Utilities reported 140 customers without power in eastern Caldwell County. The areas primarily affected by the outages are between Lewistown and Claxton. Other areas impacted...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
The Albany Herald

Albany Utilities Board gets metering project update

ALBANY -- Action taken at the recent meeting of the Albany Utilities Board included:. -- The Board of Directors of Georgia Public Web Inc. unanimously recommended selling all of GPW's assets in a transaction. The transaction is expected to yield more than $55 million for the GPW members and reduce the members' risk in the telecommunications sector. The Albany Utility Board discussed the transaction and voted unanimously to enter into the agreement.
ALBANY, GA
Forbes

Digitizing Utilities: Redefining The ‘Care’ In Customer Care

CEO and Founder at Smart Energy Water. Connecting People with Energy and Water Providers. It’s a retail world these days — one that is completely centered around the customer’s needs. While this CX phenomenon is somewhat new for the utility industry, we have accepted it. Utilities that have taken years to build reliability and win customers’ trust now want to win over customers with their new-age services.
