Agriculture

GRAINS-U.S. wheat rises after news of Russia reducing export quota

Agriculture Online
 1 day ago

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat prices rose on Thursday, following news that Russia could reduce its export quota for the commodity, while firmer soyoil futures drove the soybean contract higher. CBOT soyoil futures rallied after the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said supplies among its U.S. members...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat edges higher on weather concerns, corn and soy rangebound

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday, building on the previous session's near 2% gains on the back of strong weekly export sales and dry conditions in the U.S. Plains, while corn and soybeans were stuck in a tight range. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina plans controls on corn, wheat export volumes

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's government established a system on Friday to control export volumes of corn and wheat, a move aimed at preventing domestic shortages of the grains and to tamp down food prices amid swirling inflation. The resolution - published in the official gazette - said...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-UK, Australia sign deal forecast to create 10 billion pounds in extra trade

(Updates with Australian Treasurer's comments on China) LONDON/SYDNEY Dec 17 (Reuters) - Britain and Australia have signed a free trade deal projected to eventually boost bilateral trade by over 10 billion pounds ($13.3 billion), eliminating tariffs, opening up sectors like agriculture and allowing freer movement for service-sector professionals. The elimination...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

China back to buy French wheat, barley after price slide -traders

HAMBURG/PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chinese importers have made fresh purchases of French wheat and barley this week following a slide in prices, with around 10 large vessels thought to have been booked, five European traders said on Friday. The volume was on top of another round of deals about...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil government reaffirms lower biofuel content in diesel for 2022

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed into law a measure to reduce the country's mandatory biodiesel content in diesel to 10% for all of 2022, in a setback for powerful local biofuels and oilseeds processor lobbies. Brazil was supposed to adopt a 14% biofuel mix...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

French wheat shipments outside European Union at three-year low in November

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union last month reached their lowest for a November since the 2018/19 season as shipments to China slowed following a brisk October, Refinitiv data showed. Soft wheat exports to destinations outside the 27-country bloc totalled 802,700 tonnes in...
AGRICULTURE
UPDATE 1-Argentina caps corn, wheat exports in bid to tamp down prices

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Argentine government on Friday capped the volume of corn and wheat for the 2021/22 cycle that can be exported, in a bid to head off domestic grains shortages and tamp down rising food values ​​in the country, which is battling high inflation.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower after tech-led retreat on Wall St

Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai declined, but shares rose in Sydney. U.S. shares dropped a day after the Federal Reserve said it’s preparing to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation. Traders were also considering other moves by global central banks. The Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation. The European Central Bank still plans...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Asian Markets Slip After Rally As Traders Consider Higher Rates

Asian equities mostly fell Friday, pulling back from the previous day's rally as traders consider central bank plans to combat soaring inflation by ending the era of ultra-cheap cash, while also navigating a Covid infection spike that threatens an already fragile economic recovery. With prices rising at their fastest pace...
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

Wheat firm as exports, U.S. crops in focus

PARIS/BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chicago and Paris wheat futures edged higher on Friday as brisk export demand and adverse weather for U.S. crops helped prices move away from the two-month lows struck this week. Soybeans edged higher amid adjustments in soymeal and soy oil futures after a rally in...
AGRICULTURE
kitco.com

Gold, silver sharply up as USDX sinks, oil rallies, bond yields stable

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Stocks Drop As Traders Mull Central Bank Moves

World stock markets fell Friday after the previous day's rally, as traders mulled central bank moves to combat soaring inflation, while navigating a Covid-19 infection spike that threatens an already fragile economic recovery. In afternoon trading Paris stocks dropped 1.4 percent and Frankfurt shed 1.0 percent following earlier Asian losses.
STOCKS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar rises as markets digest central bank news, look to year-end

* U.S. dollar index up 0.2% * Trading range narrows from mid-week swings * Euro and sterling down 0.3% * Yen appreciates (New throughout, updates prices, comments; previous LONDON) By David Henry and Iain Withers NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as markets approached the end of a busy week in which major central banks laid out plans to unwind pandemic-era stimulus. The greenback got a lift in morning trading in New York after a Federal Reserve official said in a television interview that the Fed will gain "optionality" to raise interest rates in 2022 by ending bond purchases by March. Central banks are moving at different speeds to adjust their monetary policies, underlining deep uncertainties about how the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant will hit the global economy and how persistently high inflation will be. The dollar index rose 0.2% on the day to 96.1970. The euro and sterling fell about 0.3% after gains the two previous days and stood at $1.1299 and $1.3284, respectively, at 1454 GMT. The Fed official, John Williams, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, appeared on CNBC in one of few scheduled events on Friday of market interest after two intense days of central bank meetings and commentary on monetary policies and economies. With the meetings out of the way, "we think there will be little informational value in price action in coming days," strategists at TD Securities said in a note to clients. "The USD can consolidate into year-end as FX markets work off some residual positioning/value excesses," they added. While the dollar index on Friday was down about 0.7% from a November high, it is still up 7% since May. The Bank of England on Thursday become the first G7 economy to raise rates since the pandemic while the European Central Bank announced the end of its pandemic emergency asset-buying scheme next March, albeit while promising copious support for as long as needed via its long-running Asset Purchase Program. Their moves came after the Fed on Wednesday moved to end its bond buying sooner than had been planned, paving the way for three one-quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases next year. "It seems the Fed pencilling in three hikes for 2022 and (sounding) optimistic about the economic prosperity - even in the face of Omicron - has allowed other central banks the ability to take a more hawkish turn," Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone, wrote in a report. The yen appreciated against the dollar to 113.345. The Bank of Japan on Friday dialled back emergency pandemic-funding but maintained ultra-loose policy, cementing expectations it will remain among the most dovish central banks. Cryptocurrency bitcoin slipped 4% to $45,904. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:54AM (1454 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 96.1970 95.9770 +0.25% 6.908% +96.2630 +95.8750 Euro/Dollar $1.1299 $1.1331 -0.28% -7.52% +$1.1349 +$1.1293 Dollar/Yen 113.3450 113.7100 -0.32% +9.70% +113.8550 +113.1450 Euro/Yen 128.07 128.82 -0.58% +0.91% +128.9700 +128.0300 Dollar/Swiss 0.9210 0.9194 +0.18% +4.11% +0.9213 +0.9175 Sterling/Dollar $1.3284 $1.3323 -0.29% -2.77% +$1.3339 +$1.3273 Dollar/Canadian 1.2833 1.2772 +0.49% +0.79% +1.2841 +1.2773 Aussie/Dollar $0.7159 $0.7183 -0.33% -6.94% +$0.7183 +$0.7149 Euro/Swiss 1.0405 1.0413 -0.08% -3.72% +1.0420 +1.0398 Euro/Sterling 0.8505 0.8501 +0.05% -4.86% +0.8528 +0.8494 NZ $0.6763 $0.6802 -0.61% -5.86% +$0.6801 +$0.6755 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 9.0010 9.0045 -0.02% +4.84% +9.0195 +8.9700 Euro/Norway 10.1715 10.1801 -0.08% -2.82% +10.2108 +10.1590 Dollar/Sweden 9.0968 9.0371 +0.42% +10.99% +9.1052 +9.0182 Euro/Sweden 10.2788 10.2363 +0.42% +2.01% +10.2870 +10.2256 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Iain Withers in London Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Andrew Heavens and Frances Kerry)
CURRENCIES

