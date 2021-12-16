ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Cricket-Cummins out, Smith regains Australia captaincy for Adelaide test

By Ian Ransom
Metro International
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleADELAIDE (Reuters) -Australia skipper Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the second Ashes test in Adelaide after being identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case, elevating Steve Smith to the captaincy for the first time since ‘Sandpaper-gate’ in 2018. The board said fast bowler...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
mix929.com

Cricket-Labuschagne falls after hundred, Smith pushes Australia to 302-5

ADELAIDE (Reuters) – Marnus Labuschagne fell after completing his century before stand-in captain Steve Smith made an unbeaten 55 to push Australia to 302-5 at the end of the opening session on day two of the second Ashes test against England on Friday. England also claimed the wickets of...
SPORTS
Telegraph

England tactics branded 'strange' by Steve Smith as Australia turn screw in Adelaide

England's tactics were labelled "strange" by Australia captain Steve Smith after the tourists endured another day of Ashes toil at Adelaide Oval. The hosts took a stranglehold on the second Test after amassing a mammoth 473-9 declared in their first innings, courtesy of a watchful 93 from Smith and some exuberant lower-order thrashing against England's fatigued attack.
SPORTS
AFP

'Gutted' Cummins misses Test over Covid scare, Smith back as captain

Australia captain Pat Cummins said he was "gutted" to be ruled out just hours before the second Ashes Test against England Thursday for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case, with Steve Smith making a dramatic return as captain. The world's number one Test fast bowler was at an Adelaide restaurant on Wednesday evening when a person at the neighbouring table was identified as positive for coronavirus. Cummins isolated when he became aware of the situation and has since returned a negative Covid test. But under South Australia state's strict bio-security rules he must now stay in his hotel room for seven days, meaning Smith captains the side for the first time since a ball-tampering scandal in 2018.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Josh Hazlewood
Person
Mitchell Starc
Person
Jhye Richardson
Person
Nathan Lyon
AFP

Australia win toss, bat in second Ashes Test

Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat in the second day-night Ashes Test against England on Thursday, with the visitors including fast bowling veterans Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad Pat Cummins should have been captaining Australia in Adelaide but was ruled out just hours before the start for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case. Anderson and Broad, who have 1,156 Test wickets between them, were controversially left out of England's heavy nine-wicket defeat in the first Test at Brisbane. But they return to spearhead the attack alongside Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson. Mark Wood had already been omitted from their matchday 12 and spinner Jack Leach was also dropped.
SPORTS
AFP

Australia remove openers to leave England in deep trouble

England were battling to stay in the second Ashes Test on Friday after Australia removed both openers in a fiery spell under lights on day two to leave the visitors reeling. The home team declared their first innings on a commanding 473 for nine in Adelaide, leaving England to face a trying 40 minutes against a swinging pink ball. They didn't fare well with under-pressure Rory Burns lasting just three balls against a rampant Mitchell Starc, edging a rising delivery to Steve Smith at second slip after making just four. Haseeb Hameed hung on slightly longer before Michael Neser, in for skipper Pat Cummins -- who pulled out of the Test at the last minute over a Covid scare -- bagged his maiden Test scalp.
SPORTS
The Independent

Former England seamer Eileen Ash dies aged 110

Eileen Ash the world’s oldest former Test cricketer, has died at the age of 110, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced. Ash, a right-arm seamer, made seven appearances for England either side of the Second World War after making her Test debut against Australia in 1937. Domestically, she...
SYDNEY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adelaide#Pcr Test#Cricket Cummins#Reuters#Pcr#Australian
The Associated Press

Cummins out of 2nd Ashes test because of COVID-19 exposure

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia captain Pat Cummins will not play in the second Ashes test against England after being deemed a close contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Less than three hours before the toss for the day-night test at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, Cricket Australia said in a statement that Cummins had been exposed to the COVID-19 case when he was dining in a restaurant the previous night and he hadn’t breached any biosecurity protocols.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
whtc.com

Cricket-Australia board probes reports Cummins a close COVID-19 contact

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Cricket Australia is investigating media reports test captain Pat Cummins has been identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case, a spokesman said on Thursday. Nine Network-owned newspapers reported Cummins was at an Adelaide restaurant on Wednesday night when a patron at the next table...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ellis Genge to leave Leicester at end of season

Ellis Genge is to join England team-mate George Ford in leaving Leicester at the end of the season.In a shock development, Genge will depart despite helping the resurgent Tigers cement their place at the summit of the Gallagher Premiership and make a winning start to Europe in his first season as club captain.Head coach Steve Borthwick has overseen an impressive revival at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, but it is not enough to prevent Genge from following Ford out of the East Midlands.Leicester Tigers can confirm that Ellis Genge has indicated to the club that he will not be activating an...
RUGBY
AFP

No great expectations for Nadal on return in Abu Dhabi

Rafael Nadal returns to competition in Abu Dhabi on Friday with his expectations low after a lengthy injury absence but hopes high of lining up in next month's Australian Open. The 20-time major champion has struggled with a foot injury for the past six months -â forcing him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open. His first event in four months is the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition where the Spaniard will face another former world number one Andy Murray or Dan Evans on Friday. Nadal is guaranteed to get two matches under his belt in the UAE capital, which will help him assess the progress he has made with regard to his foot.
TENNIS
Metro International

Soccer-Manchester United coach McKenna takes over at Ipswich Town

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Manchester United first team coach Kieran McKenna has been appointed manager of League One Ipswich Town, the club said on Thursday. McKenna has signed a 3-1/2 year deal at Portman Road and becomes the 19th manager in the team’s history. Ipswich, one of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Metro International

Cricket-Labuschagne plays down batting milestone

ADELAIDE (Reuters) – Australia run-machine Marnus Labuschagne enjoys winning games for his team more than any personal milestone, the 27-year-old said after his sixth test century consolidated their position in the second Ashes test against England on Friday. South Africa-born Labuschagne top-scored for the dominant hosts with a patient...
SPORTS
Metro International

Sport-COVID forces players into isolation as calls for vaccination grow

(Reuters) – World sport continued to reel from the surge in COVID-19 cases on Friday with politicians urging sportspeople to set an example by not shunning the vaccine, while international competitions were affected as countries introduced travel curbs. As Europe’s top soccer leagues prepare to wind down for a...
NFL
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy