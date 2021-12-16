ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies final recap: And the winner is ...

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
WARNING: SPOILERS FOR THE CHALLENGE AHEAD!

Season 37 of The Challenge is here: Spies Lies & Allies, which pairs up some international reality star show stars with American counterparts as pairs try to win their share of $1 million. It’s a sequel of sorts to Double Agents, in which everyone paired up … but then could switch as the season went on.

Normally, we put together some power rankings each week … But IT’S THE LAST PART OF THE FINAL!!!! WOOOOOOOO!

So let’s review the end of what was a grueling final and run through each player left after last week’s first part, starting with the winners!

CT

Five-time champion. A winner in three of his last four. One of the GOATs has done it AGAIN.

When we last left the final, he, Devin, Tori and Emy formed a team. They had some struggles this time trying to walk up a mountain (CT kept his cool with Devin) and then carry a large torpedo down the hill before encountering the other team that was far ahead of them.

And it was CT who nailed a version of those matchstick puzzles in, like, three seconds. His team finished first, the other team had to eliminate two players, and Kaycee then chose CT as her partner for the final leg of the final, a run up a mountain to memorize a sequence of 20 numbers before coming down and using that code to open a safe.

On top of that, he and Kaycee were given the opportunity to decide how much money the second- and third-place pairs received, and they generously gave $100,000 to each squad.

What a second-half career he’s had! Does he keep it going and make a run at Johnny Bananas’ all-time wins record? I’d love to see it.

Kaycee

Her resume is suddenly very much in the running for the all-time list: Three seasons, three finals, and the win here.

Kaycee knew the right call after eliminating Nany — more on that gut-wrenching moment in a minute — when she had the choice of any male contestant to partner with was CT. And as soon as she made that choice, I knew they’d win.

It felt like she breezed through this season, especially with everyone knowing what a threat she was. And if she returns again, she’ll be the No. 1 player to beat right off the bat. Also: What a comeback after a horrible injury ended her last final.

Tori

Three finals, no wins for one of the strongest players out there … but a second-place finish with Kyle was seriously impressive. I bet she’s back next season and ends up with a championship in the not-so-distant future.

Kyle

I admit it: When I saw that the members of the losing team had to face each other in one last elimination, I thought Nelson would win.

Nope. Kyle just keeps scratching and clawing — literally, in the case of this elimination — and making bizarre moves politically and getting deep into seasons (this is his third final). Now that he’s a dad, will he come back? And if he does, will he put it all together one year?

Emy

Rookie of the year? How about a nominee for greatest rookie season ever?

Seriously. She won eliminations. She was politically savvy and smart to align with Uncle CT. She got through the final seemingly with ease.

So a third place finish and $50,000 is a BIG deal here. Congratulations!!

Devin

Since Rivals III, we haven’t seen him get to a final.

But look at his growth — he’s learned to outsmart everyone and navigate through social and political landmines in Challenge houses. A more puzzle-heavy game plays to his advantage.

But we saw some struggles physically with this final. He couldn’t keep up with CT, Tori and Emy, and then when paired with Emy, they weren’t as fast going up the mountain.

A fantastic season, but when you’re running up against CT and Kaycee, winning is A LOT harder.

Nany (eliminated)

One of the toughest eliminations to watch ever: Nany and Kaycee are dating, but then TJ Lavin told them they had to face off, with the winner moving on in the final.

So Kaycee won one, the producers made it look like she let Nany win one, and then Kaycee defeated her.

But Kaycee won a whole bunch of money! There’s some solace there, I hope, and for Nany — who’s appeared in back-to-back finals — maybe she can get there again.

Nelson (eliminated)

Another tough elimination to watch. Good for him for making his second final ever, but my hope is he works on his political game the future to balance out the prodigious athleticism he brings every year.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

