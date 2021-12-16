ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Landyn Van Kekerix, Kyson Van Vugt to play football at Iowa

By Zach James ZJames@siouxcityjournal.com
 1 day ago

Landyn Van Kekerix made his final decision on Wednesday as...

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News

The rich got richer on Wednesday night. Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa. Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as...
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Clemson Commit Signs With the Crimson Tide

Four-star edge Jihaad Campbell officially signed with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday afternoon. The 6'3, 215 lb defensive end made the announcement via a live stream on his Instagram account. He originally committed to Clemson in June 2021 but de-committed this month. The next day, Campbell made an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa, Ala., however, did not commit until his signing.
On3.com

5-star DL Shemar Stewart lists top 3 and commitment date

Five-star Opa Locka (Florida) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is down to three schools, he tells On3. Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are the three schools that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Stewart will choose from on February 2nd of next year. Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 prospect in the...
FanSided

College recruiting: National Signing Day winners and losers

Here are the biggest winners and losers from National Signing Day in college football. College football fans got to celebrate what was another fantastic National Signing Day. While it is technically Early Signing Day, the bulk of the top high school players will sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Though other top players can still commit and sign their NLIs over the next few months, these recruiting classes will be closed to finished products with Christmas rapidly approaching. Some winners, and some losers, are more obvious than others.
WIS-TV

Full 2022 class, analysis: South Carolina football national signing day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/The Big Spur) - The 2022 South Carolina football recruiting class is official as of Wednesday afternoon. First-year head coach Shane Beamer made an immediate impact on the organization, leading the team to their first bowl game since the Belk Bowl in 2018. Just days ago, the Shane...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the Early Signing Day with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class, and also managed to land a former five-star recruit in LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. Following Early National Signing Day, a few high-profile recruits made their commitments public, of those included two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
Shelby Reporter

Calera’s Kobe Prentice signs with Alabama

CALERA – Sitting inside Los Mesas Mexican restaurant in Calera eating with friends, Kobe Prentice got the call of a lifetime. On the other end of the phone was the University of Alabama and head coach Nick Saban, who called to offer Prentice a scholarship to the University of Alabama.
AL.com

5 Hewitt-Trussville players sign Division I scholarships

Hewitt-Trussville had five players sign Division I scholarships on Wednesday during a ceremony held at Hewitt-Trussville High School, three of which signed letters of intent to play at FBS institutions. Omari Kelly and Justice Finkley signed Power 5 scholarship offers from Auburn and Texas, respectively, and Ryan Gunter signed with...
