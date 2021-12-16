ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Huni training with Justin Fortune in LA

fightnews.com
 1 day ago

Australian heavyweight champion Justis Huni (5-0, 4 KOs) is in Los Angeles, training with former Manny Pacquiao strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune in preparation for his national title defense against Joseph Goodall (7-0-1, 6 KOs)...

fightnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Jake Paul on facing Tyron Woodley again, future as a boxer: 'I could become the next Muhammad Ali'

With three knockouts already in his boxing career, Jake Paul is feeling ambitious going into his rematch vs. Tyron Woodley. After working out in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, the undefeated Paul (4-0, three KOs) shared his feelings about Saturday's fight and his plans for the future. He compared his journey in boxing to that of a certain world-famous Olympic gold medalist and three-time heavyweight champion.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Rogan on Amanda Nunes loss at UFC 269: 'It's inexcusable to be that tired' in Round 2

Joe Rogan gives credit to Julianna Pena for her upset of Amanda Nunes but not without some criticism for the now-former UFC women’s bantamweight champion. “For you to be a world champion in two divisions and universally recognized as the greatest woman fighter of all time, which Amanda is, it’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round,” Rogan said on his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz Says Anthony Joshua Is Gunshy, Hesitant And Needs Confidence

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua shockingly suffered his first professional loss to the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr. in June 2019. In that fight, he knocked down Ruiz in the third round only to get dropped twice later in the round himself. A clearly rattled Joshua never really recovered and was downed twice more in the seventh as the fight was stopped.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Stuart Duncan
Person
Justis Huni
wrestlinginc.com

Legendary WWE Manager Returns To Action This Past Weekend

Former WWE manager Slick has returned to pro wrestling!. The “Doctor of Style” made his first wrestling appearance in years at an Independent Stars of Professional Wrestling (ISPW) event in New Jersey this past week. There, Slick confronted the son of WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff, Andy Vineberg, who has been working at ISPW as a heel manager.
WWE
The Independent

‘Heartbroken’ Dustin Poirier hints at retirement following UFC 269 defeat

UFC fighter Dustin Poirier is contemplating retirement after losing the lightweight title bout to Charles Oliveira last Sunday.Poirier was submitted in the third round of the UFC 269 main event, marking the second time the fighter has fallen short when trying to claim the belt, having already lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.Poirier, who twice defeated Conor McGregor, has told fans he doesn’t know where his career goes from here. He tweeted: “Not sure what’s next..”The fighter spoke of his devastation after the fight: “I worked hard to get back here to fight for another world title. Got choked...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Australian#Wide World Of Sports
The Independent

‘The BBC would never let me win’: Tyson Fury snubs Sports Personality of the Year after nomination

Tyson Fury is not willing to contribute to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards on Sunday.World heavyweight champion Fury was named on the six-person shortlist earlier this week despite having previously threatened legal action if he was included.Emma Raducanu, Adam Peaty, Tom Daley, Raheem Sterling and Dame Sarah Storey are the other athletes in contention for the Award, which will be presented in front of a drastically-reduced audience in Salford on Sunday.Fury, who is currently in Florida told the Daily Mail: “The BBC would never let me win even if I knocked out King Kong.“I will...
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Lennox Lewis Drops A Truth Bomb

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis is probably one of the most intelligent fighters that ever lived. Very underrated in all-time ranking talks too. His fight style of boxing and fighting would have been problematic for any competitor. Any era surely. His brain, jab, always unpredictable but consistent mentality and...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Jake Paul warned ‘crazy’ clause could backfire in Tyron Woodley fight

Jake Paul’s sparring partner Jake Bostwick has said the YouTube star may regret including a “crazy clause” in his rematch contract with Tyron Woodley.Paul beat former UFC champion Woodley via split decision in August to set up a bout with former Love Island star Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson.The Briton was forced to withdraw from his scheduled clash with Paul, however, due to a broken rib and chest infection, allowing Woodley to step in on two weeks’ notice to fight his fellow American this Saturday.“Jake is offering Tyron a $500,000 bonus to knock him out," Bostwick...
UFC
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s perfect response to LeBron James after game-winning TD vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in dramatic fashion on a game-winning touchdown by tight end Travis Kelce in overtime. Kelce’s heroics caught the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who took to Twitter to commend Kelce for his performance in hilarious fashion. Well, Kelce tweeted back at The King with this perfect response.
NFL
fightnews.com

Hugo “The Boss” Centeno returns Jan 22

On January 22, in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan, Salita Promotions returns for another installment of their popular “Detroit Brawl” series of professional boxing shows. Appearing in the night’s 10-round middleweight main event will be WBC #9- and WBO...
DEARBORN, MI
fightnews.com

Paul-Woodley 2 Final Press Conference

Unbeaten YouTuber Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and former MMA world champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley previewed their rematch during the final press conference Thursday before they square off in the Showtime PPV main event this Saturday from Amalie Arena in Tampa. Jake Paul: “This...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy