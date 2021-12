The Canadian government on Wednesday advised Canadians against all non-essential international travel, and the largest province of Ontario capped capacity at large events like NBA and NHL games at 50% because of the new coronavirus variant. Ontario Premier Doug Ford also said all adults in Ontario can book virus booster shots beginning Monday if three months have passed since their second vaccine dose. Canada trails the U.S, Britain and other countries in getting citizens booster shots. “We aren’t going to lock down the system and try to get out this,” Ford said. Ford said the best defense is to...

