Cancer

Contemporary Trends and Efficacy of Pelvic Lymph Node Dissection at Radical Cystectomy for Urothelial and Variant Histology Carcinoma of the Urinary Bladder

 3 days ago

OBJECTIVE: To test 1) contemporary pelvic lymph node dissection (PLND) trends at radical cystectomy (RC) in variant histology bladder cancer (VHBC) patients and urothelial carcinoma of the urinary bladder (UCUB), as well as 2) to test the effect of PLND extent on cancer specific mortality (CSM) after RC. METHODS:...

docwirenews.com

Prognostic Value of Vascular-Expressed PSMA and CD248 in Urothelial Carcinoma of the Bladder

Front Oncol. 2021 Nov 17;11:771036. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.771036. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Urothelial carcinoma of the bladder (UCB) is a common cancer of the urinary system. Despite substantial improvements in available treatment options, the survival outcome of patients with advanced UCB is unsatisfactory. Therefore, it is necessary to identify new prognostic biomarkers for monitoring and therapy guidance of UCB. In recent years, prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and CD248 have been identified promising candidate bio7markers.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Adjuvant Radiotherapy After Radical Cystectomy for Patients with High-risk Muscle-invasive Bladder Cancer: Results of a Multicentric Phase II Trial

Eur Urol Focus. 2021 Dec 7:S2405-4569(21)00304-7. doi: 10.1016/j.euf.2021.11.004. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: High-risk muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) has a poor prognosis. Old trials showed that external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) after radical cystectomy (RC) decreases the incidence of local recurrences but induces severe toxicity. OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the toxicity and...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Alterations of Chromatin Regulators in the Pathogenesis of Urinary Bladder Urothelial Carcinoma

Cancers (Basel). 2021 Nov 30;13(23):6040. doi: 10.3390/cancers13236040. Urothelial carcinoma (UC) is the most frequent histological type of cancer in the urinary bladder. Genomic changes in UC activate MAPK and PI3K/AKT signal transduction pathways, which increase cell proliferation and survival, interfere with cell cycle and checkpoint control, and prevent senescence. A more recently discovered additional category of genetic changes in UC affects chromatin regulators, including histone-modifying enzymes (KMT2C, KMT2D, KDM6A, EZH2), transcription cofactors (CREBBP, EP300), and components of the chromatin remodeling complex SWI/SNF (ARID1A, SMARCA4). It is not yet well understood how these changes contribute to the development and progression of UC. Therefore, we review here the emerging knowledge on genomic and gene expression alterations of chromatin regulators and their consequences for cell differentiation, cellular plasticity, and clonal expansion during UC pathogenesis. Our analysis identifies additional relevant chromatin regulators and suggests a model for urothelial carcinogenesis as a basis for further mechanistic studies and targeted therapy development.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Avelumab maintenance in advanced urothelial carcinoma: biomarker analysis of the phase 3 JAVELIN Bladder 100 trial

Nat Med. 2021 Dec 10. doi: 10.1038/s41591-021-01579-0. Online ahead of print. In a recent phase 3 randomized trial of 700 patients with advanced urothelial cancer (JAVELIN Bladder 100; NCT02603432 ), avelumab/best supportive care (BSC) significantly prolonged overall survival relative to BSC alone as maintenance therapy after first-line chemotherapy. Exploratory biomarker analyses were performed to identify biological pathways that might affect survival benefit. Tumor molecular profiling by immunohistochemistry, whole-exome sequencing and whole-transcriptome sequencing revealed that avelumab survival benefit was positively associated with PD-L1 expression by tumor cells, tumor mutational burden, APOBEC mutation signatures, expression of genes underlying innate and adaptive immune activity and the number of alleles encoding high-affinity variants of activating Fcγ receptors. Pathways connected to tissue growth and angiogenesis might have been associated with reduced survival benefit. Individual biomarkers did not comprehensively identify patients who could benefit from therapy; however, multi-parameter models incorporating genomic alteration, immune responses and tumor growth showed promising predictive utility. These results characterize the complex biologic pathways underlying survival benefit from immune checkpoint inhibition in advanced urothelial cancer and suggest that multiple biomarkers might be needed to identify patients who would benefit from treatment.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Response to Pembrolizumab After Dose-Reduced Cisplatin Plus Gemcitabine Chemotherapy Is Inferior to That After Carboplatin Plus Gemcitabine Chemotherapy in Cisplatin-Unfit Patients With Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Nov 15:S1558-7673(21)00216-0. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.11.006. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Response to pembrolizumab after first-line chemotherapy is vital to prolonged survival in advanced, unresectable, and/or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (aUC). However, there are sparse clinical data on host-tumor immune modification by first-line platinum-based chemotherapy. This study investigated the association between response to first-line gemcitabine plus cisplatin (GC) or carboplatin (GCarbo) chemotherapy and response to subsequent pembrolizumab treatment.
CANCER
oncnursingnews.com

Health-Related QOL Similar in Patients With Nonmetastatic Bladder Cancer Who Receive Robotic-Assisted Vs Open Radical Cystectomy

A study presented at the 22nd SUO Annual Meeting did not identify any significant or clinically meaningfully differences in HRQOL in patients with nonmetastatic bladder cancer who receive robotic-assisted vs open radical cystectomy. Robotic-assisted radical cystectomy (RARC) was not found to negatively impact health-related quality of life (HRQOL) compared with...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Modern surgical treatment of urothelial tumors

Magy Onkol. 2021 Dec 7;65(4):307-311. Epub 2021 Nov 20. Urothelial cell tumors are the most common malignant urinary tract lesions, affecting the bladder in the majority of cases, however, 5% of the tumors occur in the upper urinary tract (urethra, renal pelvis). About 2,000 new diseases occur in Hungary every year and due to this tumor, almost 1,000 deaths occur in every year. The purpose of this paper is to summarize the results of radical surgery indicated in patients with non-invasive and muscle-invasive urothelial cancer, as well as its international recommendations. Based on the AUA and EAU guidelines, the latest and standard treatment options are described. Transurethral resection (TUR) is still a gold standard in the initial diagnosis and treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The indication for radical cystectomy in addition to muscle invasive tumors (T2-T4a, N0-Nx, M0) is BCG resistant in T1G3 (evidence level: 3, recommendation level: B). Risk stratification is of paramount importance for the future treatment and follow-up of patients with bladder urothelial cell tumors. Although the proportions of changes in surgical care lag behind the novelties of urooncological treatments, advances in surgical technique, urinary tract reconstruction, and multimodal therapy may continue to improve the prognosis and quality of life of patients with bladder urothelial cell tumors. Tenke P, Fábián N, Németh Z. Modern surgical treatment of urothelial tumors.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Prognostic markers in invasive bladder cancer: FGFR3 mutation status versus P53 and KI-67 expression: a multi-center, multi-laboratory analysis in 1058 radical cystectomy patients

Urol Oncol. 2021 Dec 11:S1078-1439(21)00475-0. doi: 10.1016/j.urolonc.2021.10.010. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To determine the association between the FGFR3 mutation status and immuno-histochemistry (IHC) markers (p53 and Ki-67) in invasive bladder cancer (BC), and to analyze their prognostic value in a multicenter, multi-laboratory radical cystectomy (RC) cohort. PATIENTS AND METHODS:...
CANCER
