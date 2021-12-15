Contemporary Trends and Efficacy of Pelvic Lymph Node Dissection at Radical Cystectomy for Urothelial and Variant Histology Carcinoma of the Urinary Bladder

Magy Onkol. 2021 Dec 7;65(4):307-311. Epub 2021 Nov 20. Urothelial cell tumors are the most common malignant urinary tract lesions, affecting the bladder in the majority of cases, however, 5% of the tumors occur in the upper urinary tract (urethra, renal pelvis). About 2,000 new diseases occur in Hungary every year and due to this tumor, almost 1,000 deaths occur in every year. The purpose of this paper is to summarize the results of radical surgery indicated in patients with non-invasive and muscle-invasive urothelial cancer, as well as its international recommendations. Based on the AUA and EAU guidelines, the latest and standard treatment options are described. Transurethral resection (TUR) is still a gold standard in the initial diagnosis and treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The indication for radical cystectomy in addition to muscle invasive tumors (T2-T4a, N0-Nx, M0) is BCG resistant in T1G3 (evidence level: 3, recommendation level: B). Risk stratification is of paramount importance for the future treatment and follow-up of patients with bladder urothelial cell tumors. Although the proportions of changes in surgical care lag behind the novelties of urooncological treatments, advances in surgical technique, urinary tract reconstruction, and multimodal therapy may continue to improve the prognosis and quality of life of patients with bladder urothelial cell tumors. Tenke P, Fábián N, Németh Z. Modern surgical treatment of urothelial tumors.

