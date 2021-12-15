ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

TRIM38 triggers the uniquitination and degradation of glucose transporter type 1 (GLUT1) to restrict tumor progression in bladder cancer

J Transl Med. 2021 Dec 14;19(1):508. doi: 10.1186/s12967-021-03173-x. BACKGROUND: Loss-of-function mutations or abnormal expressions of E ubiquitin ligases contributes to tumorigenesis. TRIM38 was reported to regulate immunity, inflammatory responses or apoptosis, but its roles in tumor progression remain inconclusive. This study aimed to investigate the functional roles of TRIM38 in bladder...

Related
docwirenews.com

Molecular classification of bladder cancer in 2021

Magy Onkol. 2021 Dec 7;65(4):301-306. Epub 2021 Oct 20. Bladder cancer belongs to the high mutation burden cancers due to the genetic alterations in non-conventional DNA repair systems such as ERCC2. Bladder cancer is characterized by mutations of FGFR3, HER-2 and HRAS and translocations of FGFR3 and PPARG. The papillary luminal form is the FGFR3 mutant, the unstable luminal version is the HER-2 mutant, while in the basal form EGFR amplification can be detected. Prognosis of bladder cancer is also defined by molecular features such as the claudin and MMP expressions and chromosomal alterations detected by UroVysion test. Last but not least, molecular aberrations are strong predictive factors: high mutation burden defines sensitivity toward immunotherapies, ERCC2 and HER-2 mutations define sensitivity toward chemotherapy, BRCA1/2 mutations define sensitivity to PARP inhibitors, tumors with FGFR3 mutation are prone to FGFR inhibitors while HRAS mutations define sensitivity to farnesyltransferase inhibitors.
CANCER
Nature.com

Molecular drivers of tumor progression in microsatellite stable APC mutation-negative colorectal cancers

The tumor suppressor gene adenomatous polyposis coli (APC) is the initiating mutation in approximately 80% of all colorectal cancers (CRC), underscoring the importance of aberrant regulation of intracellular WNT signaling in CRC development. Recent studies have found that early-onset CRC exhibits an increased proportion of tumors lacking an APC mutation. We set out to identify mechanisms underlying APC mutation-negative (APCmut"“) CRCs. We analyzed data from The Cancer Genome Atlas to compare clinical phenotypes, somatic mutations, copy number variations, gene fusions, RNA expression, and DNA methylation profiles between APCmut"“ and APC mutation-positive (APCmut+) microsatellite stable CRCs. Transcriptionally, APCmut"“ CRCs clustered into two approximately equal groups. Cluster One was associated with enhanced mitochondrial activation. Cluster Two was strikingly associated with genetic inactivation or decreased RNA expression of the WNT antagonist RNF43, increased expression of the WNT agonist RSPO3, activating mutation of BRAF, or increased methylation and decreased expression of AXIN2. APCmut"“ CRCs exhibited evidence of increased immune cell infiltration, with significant correlation between M2 macrophages and RSPO3. APCmut"“ CRCs comprise two groups of tumors characterized by enhanced mitochondrial activation or increased sensitivity to extracellular WNT, suggesting that they could be respectively susceptible to inhibition of these pathways.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Attenuated expression of SNF5 facilitates progression of bladder cancer via STAT3 activation

Cancer Cell Int. 2021 Dec 7;21(1):655. doi: 10.1186/s12935-021-02363-3. BACKGROUND: SWI/SNF, a well-known ATP-dependent chromatin-remodeling complex, plays an essential role in several biological processes. SNF5, the core subunit of the SWI/SNF remodeling complex, inactivated in 95% of malignant rhabdoid tumors (MRT), highlighting its significance in tumorigenesis. However, the role of SNF5 in bladder cancer (BC) remains unknown. In this study, we aimed to investigate the function and potential clinical applicability of SNF5 in BC.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Enumeration Overcomes Limitations of Other Blood-Based Cancer Detection Methods

Liquid biopsies are rapidly gaining traction and becoming a standard of care for cancer. They are an attractive alternative to invasive, painful, costly tissue biopsies and can facilitate real-time monitoring while providing insight into the disease state, even for tissues that are difficult to access, such as brain cancers. Circulating...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bladder Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Glut1#Univariate#Transwell#Tcga Blca#Kaplan Meier
Nature.com

Early identification of disease progression in ALK-rearranged lung cancer using circulating tumor DNA analysis

Targeted kinase inhibitors improve the prognosis of lung cancer patients with ALK alterations (ALK+). However, due to the emergence of acquired resistance and varied clinical trajectories, early detection of disease progression is warranted to guide patient management and therapy decisions. We utilized 343 longitudinal plasma DNA samples from 43 ALK+ NSCLC patients receiving ALK-directed therapies to determine molecular progression based on matched panel-based targeted next-generation sequencing (tNGS), and shallow whole-genome sequencing (sWGS). ALK-related alterations were detected in 22 out of 43 (51%) patients. Among 343 longitudinal plasma samples analyzed, 174 (51%) were ctDNA-positive. ALK variant and fusion kinetics generally reflected the disease course. Evidence for early molecular progression was observed in 19 patients (44%). Detection of ctDNA at therapy baseline indicated shorter times to progression compared to cases without mutations at baseline. In patients who succumbed to the disease, ctDNA levels were highly elevated towards the end of life. Our results demonstrate the potential utility of these NGS assays in the clinical management of ALK+ NSCLC.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

A circadian rhythm-related gene signature associated with tumor immunity, cisplatin efficacy, and prognosis in bladder cancer

Aging (Albany NY). 2021 Dec 3;13(undefined). doi: 10.18632/aging.203733. Online ahead of print. Circadian dysregulation involves malignant tumor initiation and progression, but the understanding of circadian rhythm’s roles in bladder cancer (BCa) remains insufficient. The circadian rhythm-related genes were collected and clustered based on the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), and the clustering was significantly associated with the prognosis and risk clinicopathological features. Through genomic difference analysis and gene pairing, a circadian rhythm-related signature was successfully established. Kaplan-Meier survival analysis and time-dependent receiver operating curves displayed that the prognosis model was a reliable prognosis biomarker both in the training cohort (n = 396, P = 2.687e-10) and external validation cohort (n = 224, P = 1.45e-02). The patients with high risk have high immune infiltration and high expression of immune checkpoint genes, which partly account for the poor prognosis. TIDE algorithm and the validation in IMvigor210 cohort indicated that the risk signature was a promising marker for the immunotherapeutic response. The risk model could also predict the therapeutic response of cisplatin, which was validated in the Genomics of Drug Sensitivity in Cancer database (P = 0.0049), TCGA (P = 0.038), and T24 BCa cells treated with cisplatin. The functional enrichment showed the risk model was significantly correlated with some malignant phenotypes, such as angiogenesis, epithelial-mesenchymal transition, and KRAS signaling pathway. Totally, we proposed a novel circadian rhythm-related signature for prognosis evaluation, which also helped to predict the immune infiltration and cisplatin sensitivity in BCa.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Identification of prognostic and therapeutic value of CC chemokines in Urothelial bladder cancer: evidence from comprehensive bioinformatic analysis

BMC Urol. 2021 Dec 10;21(1):173. doi: 10.1186/s12894-021-00938-w. BACKGROUND: Urothelial bladder cancer (BC) is one of the most prevalent malignancies with high mortality and high recurrence rate. Angiogenesis, tumor growth and metastasis of multiple cancers are partly modulated by CC chemokines. However, we know little about the function of distinct CC chemokines in BC.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Current and Future Trends in the Bladder Cancer Treatment Paradigm

Matthew Galsky, MD, discusses the future of bladder cancer research and the impact of new treatments such as immune checkpoint inhibitors and antibody-drug conjugates. Matthew Galsky, MD, professor of medicine and director of genitourinary medical oncology at Mount Sinai, and codirector of the Center of Excellence for Bladder Cancer and associate director for translational research at the Tisch Cancer Institute, discusses the future of bladder cancer research and the introduction of new treatments.
CANCER
Health
Diseases & Treatments
Cancer
Tumors
technologynetworks.com

Sotorasib Shrinks Tumors in Patients With Specific Colorectal Cancer

City of Hope, a world-renowned cancer research and treatment organization, today announced study results of a Phase 2 clinical trial showing monotherapy with sotorasib resulted in anti-tumor activity and a favorable benefit-risk profile among heavily pretreated patients with advanced colorectal cancer. The research was published today in Lancet Oncology. Colorectal...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Boosting anti-cancer action by driving up immunity at tumor site

Driving up the immune response at the site of a cancer tumor with nanotechnology may help enhance immunotherapy treatments in advanced stages of the disease, new research in mice suggests. In mouse models of numerous types of cancer, scientists boosted activation of T cells, important fighters in an immune response,...
CANCER
FierceBiotech

Preventing cancer metastasis by keeping dormant tumor cells asleep with collagen

How do cancer cells travel beyond the primary tumor, stay dormant for years and then suddenly wake up, causing cancer to recur? Researchers at Mount Sinai believe they may have found one answer—and that the discovery could offer new tools for predicting and preventing cancer relapses. The researchers discovered...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Overexpression of miR-340 inhibits cell proliferation and induces apoptosis of human bladder cancer via targeting Glut-1

BMC Urol. 2021 Dec 3;21(1):168. doi: 10.1186/s12894-021-00935-z. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer (BC) has high mortality due to distant metastasis. Previous works suggested that microRNA (miRNA)-340 is a critical regulator for the development and progression of various cancers. The specific biological function of miR-340 in BC is little known. METHODS: In the...
CANCER
iastate.edu

Scientists studying new method to model bladder cancer treatments

AMES, Iowa – Bladder cancer presents a number of challenges when choosing a course of treatment, but researchers at Iowa State University hope their innovative research might help doctors and patients arrive at an optimal treatment plan faster. Doctors and patients must weigh numerous variables when choosing the right course...
IOWA STATE
docwirenews.com

Challenges of cancer immunotherapy and chemotherapy during the COVID-19 pandemic

Tumori. 2021 Dec 17:3008916211063939. doi: 10.1177/03008916211063939. Online ahead of print. People at high risk of morbidity and mortality from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), including patients dealing with malignancies and patients on immunosuppressive anticancer therapies, need to be followed carefully as the pandemic continues. Challenges in continuing cancer management and patient monitoring are of concern given the importance of timing in cancer therapy. Alternative treatment decisions and priorities are also important considerations. The efficacy and safety of various cancer treatments in patients with COVID-19 are other important considerations. In this systematic review, we summarize the potential risks and benefits of cancer treatments applied to patients with COVID-19 and malignant tumors. Using the PubMed and Scopus databases, we reviewed studies involving cancer therapy and COVID-19 to address the recent discoveries and related challenges of cancer therapy in patients with COVID-19 and cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Impact of sarcopenia on outcomes of patients treated with trimodal therapy for muscle invasive bladder cancer

Urol Oncol. 2021 Nov 30:S1078-1439(21)00482-8. doi: 10.1016/j.urolonc.2021.11.002. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: We sought to investigate the incidence of sarcopenia and its impact on main oncological outcomes in patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) treated with trimodal therapy (TMT). PATIENTS AND METHODS: This was a retrospective analysis of 141...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Cancer case trends following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic: A community-based observational study with extended follow-up

Cancer. 2021 Dec 17. doi: 10.1002/cncr.34067. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has impacted health care delivery worldwide. Cancer is a leading cause of death, and the impact of the pandemic on cancer diagnoses is an important public health concern. METHODS: This cross-sectional study retrospectively...
CANCER
asapland.com

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Stages

The symptoms of bladder cancer are very similar to those of other types. If you have any of these problems, you need to see your doctor right away to get the appropriate treatment. Bladder cancer is considered in various stages depending on where it started in the bladder and its...
CANCER
AL.com

A COVID booster shot might cause these side effects

The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH

