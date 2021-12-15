ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Real-world treatment patterns and clinical outcomes among patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma in the United States

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 3 days ago

Urol Oncol. 2021 Dec 11:S1078-1439(21)00510-X. doi: 10.1016/j.urolonc.2021.11.014. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: This large-scale, US-based study characterized real-world treatment patterns and clinical outcomes in patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (aUC). METHODS: This retrospective cohort analysis included patients with stage IV or node-positive aUC between January 1, 2011,...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Avelumab maintenance in advanced urothelial carcinoma: biomarker analysis of the phase 3 JAVELIN Bladder 100 trial

Nat Med. 2021 Dec 10. doi: 10.1038/s41591-021-01579-0. Online ahead of print. In a recent phase 3 randomized trial of 700 patients with advanced urothelial cancer (JAVELIN Bladder 100; NCT02603432 ), avelumab/best supportive care (BSC) significantly prolonged overall survival relative to BSC alone as maintenance therapy after first-line chemotherapy. Exploratory biomarker analyses were performed to identify biological pathways that might affect survival benefit. Tumor molecular profiling by immunohistochemistry, whole-exome sequencing and whole-transcriptome sequencing revealed that avelumab survival benefit was positively associated with PD-L1 expression by tumor cells, tumor mutational burden, APOBEC mutation signatures, expression of genes underlying innate and adaptive immune activity and the number of alleles encoding high-affinity variants of activating Fcγ receptors. Pathways connected to tissue growth and angiogenesis might have been associated with reduced survival benefit. Individual biomarkers did not comprehensively identify patients who could benefit from therapy; however, multi-parameter models incorporating genomic alteration, immune responses and tumor growth showed promising predictive utility. These results characterize the complex biologic pathways underlying survival benefit from immune checkpoint inhibition in advanced urothelial cancer and suggest that multiple biomarkers might be needed to identify patients who would benefit from treatment.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Hepatocellular carcinoma: Understanding molecular mechanisms for defining potential clinical modalities

World J Hepatol. 2021 Nov 27;13(11):1568-1583. doi: 10.4254/wjh.v13.i11.1568. Liver cancer is the sixth most commonly occurring cancer and costs millions of lives per year. The diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) has relied on scanning techniques and serum-based markers such as α-fetoprotein. These measures have limitations due to their detection limits and asymptomatic conditions during the early stages, resulting in late-stage cancer diagnosis where targeted chemotherapy or systemic treatment with sorafenib is offered. However, the aid of conventional therapy for patients in the advanced stage of HCC has limited outcomes. Thus, it is essential to seek a new treatment strategy and improve the diagnostic techniques to manage the disease. Researchers have used the omics profile of HCC patients for sub-classification of tissues into different groups, which has helped us with prognosis. Despite these efforts, a promising target for treatment has not been identified. The hurdle in this situation is genetic and epigenetic variations in the tumor, leading to disparities in response to treatment. Understanding reversible epigenetic changes along with clinical traits help to define new markers for patient categorization and design personalized therapy. Many clinical trials of inhibitors of epigenetic modifiers (also known as epi-drugs) are in progress. Epi-drugs like azacytidine or belinostat are already approved for other cancer treatments. Furthermore, epigenetic changes have also been observed in drug-resistant HCC tumors. In such cases, combinatorial treatment of epi-drugs with systemic therapy or trans-arterial chemoembolization might re-sensitize resistant cells.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Real-World Data of Tisagenlecleucel Comparable With Clinical Trial Findings in Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell ALL

A population of patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia appeared to have comparable real-world benefit from tisagenlecleucel compared with findings from the phase 2 ELIANA trial. Real-world data from administering tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) in children and young adults with relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia appeared to be comparable with findings...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carcinoma#Systemic Therapy#Chemotherapy#The United States#Flatiron Health#Ecog Ps#Ci
ajmc.com

Dr John Burke: POLARIX Shows Marked Improvement in Patient Outcomes With Pola-R-CHP as First-line Treatment for DLBCL

John Burke, MD, hematologist, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, discussed findings of the late-breaking abstract session POLARIX presented at ASH 2021, which compared pola-R-CHP with standard-of-care R-CHOP in patients with previously untreated DLBCL. Polatuzumab vedotin with rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone (pola-R-CHP) is the only first-line therapy in over 2 decades...
CANCER
news9.com

Oklahoma Proton Center offers one of the most advanced cancer treatments in the world

At Oklahoma Proton Center, it’s not just about finding a cure, it’s about ensuring quality of life. That’s why we use proton therapy, the most advanced method to deliver radiation treatments to cancerous tumors available today. Proton therapy treatment precisely targets cancer cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue and organs, reducing side effects.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pharmacytimes.com

Clinical, Real-World Data Support Use of Daratumumab in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Data support daratumumab as part of a standard of care regimen in the frontline setting for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. Analyses of data from first-line treatment with daratumumab (Darzalex; Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies)-based regimens demonstrated deep and durable responses in patients with newly diagnosed (ND) multiple myeloma (MM), according to a presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2021 Annual Meeting. Additionally, investigators observed a potential survival benefit for daratumumab in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone (Rd).
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedPage Today

Real-World Treatment Preferences of Patients With Psoriatic Arthritis

At the American College of Rheumatology virtual annual meeting, researchers from the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City presented data on use of psoriatic arthritis (PsA) medications in real-world clinical practice, as well as patient preferences. In this video courtesy of RheumNow.com, Olga Petryna, MD, of NYU...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
clevelandclinic.org

Improving Outcomes and Expanding Options for Patients With Bladder Cancer

For patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer, neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by radical cystectomy remains the mainstay for treatment. Radical cystectomy involves removal of the bladder, adjacent pelvic organs and pelvic lymph nodes; it is followed by urinary tract diversion. Robotic radical cystectomy has steadily gained popularity as a minimally-invasive alternative...
CLEVELAND, OH
docwirenews.com

Modern surgical treatment of urothelial tumors

Magy Onkol. 2021 Dec 7;65(4):307-311. Epub 2021 Nov 20. Urothelial cell tumors are the most common malignant urinary tract lesions, affecting the bladder in the majority of cases, however, 5% of the tumors occur in the upper urinary tract (urethra, renal pelvis). About 2,000 new diseases occur in Hungary every year and due to this tumor, almost 1,000 deaths occur in every year. The purpose of this paper is to summarize the results of radical surgery indicated in patients with non-invasive and muscle-invasive urothelial cancer, as well as its international recommendations. Based on the AUA and EAU guidelines, the latest and standard treatment options are described. Transurethral resection (TUR) is still a gold standard in the initial diagnosis and treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The indication for radical cystectomy in addition to muscle invasive tumors (T2-T4a, N0-Nx, M0) is BCG resistant in T1G3 (evidence level: 3, recommendation level: B). Risk stratification is of paramount importance for the future treatment and follow-up of patients with bladder urothelial cell tumors. Although the proportions of changes in surgical care lag behind the novelties of urooncological treatments, advances in surgical technique, urinary tract reconstruction, and multimodal therapy may continue to improve the prognosis and quality of life of patients with bladder urothelial cell tumors. Tenke P, Fábián N, Németh Z. Modern surgical treatment of urothelial tumors.
CANCER
ophthalmologytimes.com

Dry eye severity, treatment varies among ethnic minority patients

Investigators are hopeful that future research can focus on public health concerns of dry eye disease. Patients who are members of racial and ethnic minority groups present clinically with worse objective measures of dry eye than patients who do not belong to these groups, according to poster research presented at the annual meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology.
BALTIMORE, MD
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Patient Characteristics and Treatment Patterns of Vedolizumab Use in IBD

The following article is a part of conference coverage from the Advances in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases 2021 Annual Meeting , held from December 9 to 11, 2021. The team at Gastroenterology Advisor will be reporting on the latest news and research conducted by leading experts in gastroenterology. Check back for more from AIBD 2021.
ORLANDO, FL
docwirenews.com

Challenges of cancer immunotherapy and chemotherapy during the COVID-19 pandemic

Tumori. 2021 Dec 17:3008916211063939. doi: 10.1177/03008916211063939. Online ahead of print. People at high risk of morbidity and mortality from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), including patients dealing with malignancies and patients on immunosuppressive anticancer therapies, need to be followed carefully as the pandemic continues. Challenges in continuing cancer management and patient monitoring are of concern given the importance of timing in cancer therapy. Alternative treatment decisions and priorities are also important considerations. The efficacy and safety of various cancer treatments in patients with COVID-19 are other important considerations. In this systematic review, we summarize the potential risks and benefits of cancer treatments applied to patients with COVID-19 and malignant tumors. Using the PubMed and Scopus databases, we reviewed studies involving cancer therapy and COVID-19 to address the recent discoveries and related challenges of cancer therapy in patients with COVID-19 and cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Novel therapies in the treatment of atopic dermatitis

Pol Merkur Lekarski. 2021 Dec 16;49(294):453-457. Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, inflammatory disease characterized by eczematous lesions in typical locations. It is caused by the complex interplay between genetic predisposition, environmental factors and altered skin barrier. A more precise understanding of the pathogenesis of atopic dermatitis revealed novel therapeutic options. Dupilumab, which long-term effectiveness and safety have been proven, is the first biologic available for atopic dermatitis. Other monoclonal antibodies such as nemolizumab, tralokinumab, lebrikizumab and fezakinumab demonstrated statistically significant clinical improvements in phase 2 and 3 trials. Further investigations are needed to evaluate their longterm efficacy. JAK inhibitors such as abrocitinib, baricitinib and upadacitinib showed promising effects in improvement of skin lesions and itch reduction. Beneficial immunomodulatory effect of JAK inhibitors dissipate relatively quickly with cessation of the drug, because as opposed to monoclonal antibodies, they have short half-lives. Thus, during SARS-CoV-2 infection it might be safer to use JAK inhibitors in case of necessity of a rapid immune response. There is a need to differentiate subtypes of atopic dermatitis, based on clinical symptoms and inflammatory mediators to choose an optimal therapeutic option for each patient.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Loss of independence as a metric for racial disparities in lower extremity amputation for diabetes: A National Surgery Quality Improvement Program (NSQIP) analysis

J Diabetes Complications. 2021 Dec 11:108105. doi: 10.1016/j.jdiacomp.2021.108105. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: This study assessed the association between race/ethnicity and amputation with mortality and loss of independence (LOI) for diabetic gangrene. METHODS: We analyzed the American College of Surgeons National Surgery Quality Improvement Program database from 2016 to 2019....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

A Retrospective Analysis of Rituximab Treatment for B Cell Depletion in Different Pediatric Indications

Front Pediatr. 2021 Nov 30;9:651323. doi: 10.3389/fped.2021.651323. eCollection 2021. Background: Rituximab (RTX) is used in cancer therapy as well as in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and alloimmune responses after transplantation. It depletes the disease-causing B cells by binding to the CD (cluster of differentiation) 20 antigen. We evaluate different pediatric treatment protocols (via fixed treatment schedule, B cell- or symptom-controlled) and their therapeutic effects. Methods: Demographic information, clinical and laboratory characteristics, and special laboratory values such as immunoglobulin G (IgG), CD19 positive B cells and Epstein-Barr viral load were retrospectively analyzed in children treated with RTX between 2008 and 2016. Results: Seventy-six patients aged 1 to 19 (median 13) years were treated with 259 RTX infusions. The spectrum of diseases was very heterogeneous. RTX led to a complete depletion of the B cells. The reconstitution time varied between patients and was dependent on the application schedule (median 11.8 months). Fourteen out of 27 (52%) patients developed hypogammaglobulinaemia. The risk of IgG deficiency was 2.6 times higher in children under 4 years of age than in olderones. In the last group IgG deficiency developed in only 38% of the cases (n = 8). Recurrent and severe infections were observed each in 11/72 (15%) patients. Treatment-related reactions occurred in 24/76 (32%) cases; however, treatment had to be discontinued in only 1 case. In 16/25 (76%), the Epstein-Barr viral load dropped below the detection limit after the first RTX infusion. Conclusion: RTX is an effective and well-tolerated drug for the treatment of oncological diseases as well as autoimmune and alloimmune conditions in children. B cell depletion and reconstitution varies both intra- und interindividually, suggesting that symptom-oriented and B cell-controlled therapy may be favorable. Treatment-related reactions, IgG deficiency and infections must be taken into account.
CANCER
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Psychedelic Treatment Platform Maya Health Raises $4.3M, Bridging Clinical & Real-World Practices' Gap

Psychedelic treatments are on the cusp of being accepted therapies for the masses. Good data will likely help drive best practices. The field of psychedelic discovery currently exists in two distinct domains: clinical studies conducted by scientists under strict lab conditions, many pursuing FDA approval, and everything else outside of those trials. That everything else represents a massive data set that could inform clinical trials. Yet for decades much of that information has gone underutilized.
HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy