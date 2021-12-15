Real-world treatment patterns and clinical outcomes among patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma in the United States

World J Hepatol. 2021 Nov 27;13(11):1568-1583. doi: 10.4254/wjh.v13.i11.1568. Liver cancer is the sixth most commonly occurring cancer and costs millions of lives per year. The diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) has relied on scanning techniques and serum-based markers such as α-fetoprotein. These measures have limitations due to their detection limits and asymptomatic conditions during the early stages, resulting in late-stage cancer diagnosis where targeted chemotherapy or systemic treatment with sorafenib is offered. However, the aid of conventional therapy for patients in the advanced stage of HCC has limited outcomes. Thus, it is essential to seek a new treatment strategy and improve the diagnostic techniques to manage the disease. Researchers have used the omics profile of HCC patients for sub-classification of tissues into different groups, which has helped us with prognosis. Despite these efforts, a promising target for treatment has not been identified. The hurdle in this situation is genetic and epigenetic variations in the tumor, leading to disparities in response to treatment. Understanding reversible epigenetic changes along with clinical traits help to define new markers for patient categorization and design personalized therapy. Many clinical trials of inhibitors of epigenetic modifiers (also known as epi-drugs) are in progress. Epi-drugs like azacytidine or belinostat are already approved for other cancer treatments. Furthermore, epigenetic changes have also been observed in drug-resistant HCC tumors. In such cases, combinatorial treatment of epi-drugs with systemic therapy or trans-arterial chemoembolization might re-sensitize resistant cells.

