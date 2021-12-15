ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Prognostic markers in invasive bladder cancer: FGFR3 mutation status versus P53 and KI-67 expression: a multi-center, multi-laboratory analysis in 1058 radical cystectomy patients

Urol Oncol. 2021 Dec 11:S1078-1439(21)00475-0. doi: 10.1016/j.urolonc.2021.10.010. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To determine the association between the FGFR3 mutation status and immuno-histochemistry (IHC) markers (p53 and Ki-67) in invasive bladder cancer (BC), and to analyze their prognostic value in a multicenter, multi-laboratory radical cystectomy (RC) cohort. PATIENTS AND...

