Bryan Danielson, Hangman Page Battle to Time Limit Draw at AEW Winter Is Coming

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Danielson and Hangman Page met in the ring with the AEW World Championship at Winter Is Coming and proceeded to battle to a time limit draw. On tonight’s show, the two competed to a 60-minute draw as Page went to go pin Danielson after a Buckshot Lariat but couldn’t get...

411mania.com

Tonight, All Elite Wrestling presents a special edition of Dynamite, Winter is Coming with the main event of Adam Page defending the world title against Bryan Danielson. Considering that last year’s edition of Winter is Coming featured the surprise debut of Sting, something that very few would’ve expected given his age and history of neck injuries several years earlier, and the Kenny Omega heel turn with Don Callis that began a title run that lasted nearly a year, there are certainly expectations for the show tonight. Granted, I doubt there are any legendary debuts on the line-up since it’s not possible to deliver that kind of moment regularly, but given that Tony Khan kept the Winter is Coming name for this event, I would guess that something major will take place before the broadcast goes off the air.
