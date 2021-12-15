ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comparative efficacy and safety of transurethral laser surgery with holmium laser, KTP laser, 2-micron laser or thulium laser for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder carcinoma: a protocol of network meta-analysis

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 3 days ago

BMJ Open. 2021 Dec 14;11(12):e055840. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2021-055840. INTRODUCTION: The potential of transurethral laser surgery in treating non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) has been confirmed, however which types of lasers may be preferentially prescribed remains a debate. The aim of this network meta-analysis is to investigate the comparative...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Modified urethral reconstruction with lingual mucosa for complicated anterior urethral stricture

Zhonghua Nan Ke Xue. 2021 Jul;27(7):621-625. OBJECTIVE: To investigate the efficiency and complications of modified urethral reconstruction with lingual mucosa in the treatment of complicated anterior urethral stricture (CAUS). METHODS: We retrospectively studied the clinical data on 10 cases of CAUS treated by modified urethral reconstruction with lingual mucosa from...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Multimodality imaging evaluation of pseudotumors in chronic renal dysfunction: exposing the masquerade!

Acta Radiol. 2021 Dec 16:2841851211061441. doi: 10.1177/02841851211061441. Online ahead of print. Focal renal lesions in the background of chronic kidney disease (CKD) present a diagnostic challenge. Contrast administration is usually avoided in such a setting, undermining the usefulness of computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging. Focal regenerating nodules may occur in the background of CKD and closely mimic renal neoplasms. The aim of the present article was to highlight the salient manifestations of such CKD pseudotumors on different imaging modalities and also to depict the differentiating features from malignancy. Radiologists must be aware of the imaging appearance of this uncommonly talked about entity so as to avoid inadvertent surgery or cause undue anxiety to the patient.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Multicenter Study of Controlling Nutritional Status (CONUT) Score as a Prognostic Factor in Patients With HIV-Related Renal Cell Carcinoma

Front Immunol. 2021 Nov 30;12:778746. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.778746. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVE: In recent years, the controlled nutritional status (CONUT) score has been widely recognized as a new indicator for assessing survival in patients with urological neoplasms, including renal, ureteral, and bladder cancer. However, the CONUT score has not been analyzed in patients with HIV-related urological neoplasms. Therefore, we aimed to evaluate the prognostic significance of the CONUT score in patients with HIV-related renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Serum and Saliva Myelin Basic Protein as Multiple Sclerosis Biomarker

Basic Clin Neurosci. 2021 May-Jun;12(3):309-314. doi: 10.32598/bcn.2021.950.2. Epub 2021 May 1. INTRODUCTION: Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is presented with motor and sensory function loss. It is caused by demyelination and following axonal lesion. As Myelin Basic Protein (MBP) is one of the key elements of the myelin cover, we examined the level of MBP in serum, stimulated, and unstimulated saliva as a suitable biomarker for detecting MS.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser Surgery#Bladder Cancer#Holmium#Thulium#Ktp#Nmibc#Monte Carlo
docwirenews.com

Rebalancing the unbalanced aged immune system – a special focus on zinc

Ageing Res Rev. 2021 Dec 13:101541. doi: 10.1016/j.arr.2021.101541. Online ahead of print. Nowadays, aging is understood as a dynamic and multifaceted dysregulation process that spares almost no human organ or cell. The immune system being among the most affected, it has been shown predominantly that its integrity determines the tightrope walk between the difference of escaping or suffering from age-related diseases. Next to drug-based anti-aging strategies, micronutrient intervention may represent an emerging but less radical way to slow immune aging. While a sufficient supply of a variety of micronutrients is undeniably important, adequate intake of the trace element zinc appears to tower over others in terms of reaching old age. Inconveniently, zinc deficiency prevalence among the elderly is high, which in turn contributes to increased susceptibility to infection, decreased anti-tumor immunity as well as attenuated response to vaccination. Driven by this research, this review aims to provide a comprehensive and up-to-date overview of the various rebalancing capabilities of zinc in the unbalanced immune system of the elderly. This includes an in-depth and cell type-centered discussion on the role of zinc in immunosenescence and inflammaging. We further address upcoming translational aspects e.g. how zinc deficiency promotes the flourishing of certain pathogenic taxa of the gut microbiome and how zinc supply counteracts such alterations in a manner that may contribute to longevity. In the light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we also briefly review current knowledge on the interdependency between age, zinc status, and respiratory infections. Based on two concrete examples and considering the latest findings in the field we conclude our remarks by outlining tremendous parallels between suboptimal zinc status and accelerated aging on the one hand and an optimized zinc status and successful aging on the other hand.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

An insight into SARS-CoV-2 membrane protein interaction with spike, envelope, and nucleocapsid proteins

J Biomol Struct Dyn. 2021 Dec 16:1-10. doi: 10.1080/07391102.2021.2016490. Online ahead of print. Intraviral protein-protein interactions are crucial for replication, pathogenicity, and viral assembly. Among these, virus assembly is a critical step as it regulates the arrangements of viral structural proteins and helps in the encapsulation of genomic material. SARS-CoV-2 structural proteins play an essential role in the self-rearrangement, RNA encapsulation, and mature virus particle formation. In SARS-CoV, the membrane protein interacts with the envelope and spike protein in Endoplasmic Reticulum Golgi Intermediate Complex (ERGIC) to form an assembly in the lipid bilayer, followed by membrane-ribonucleoprotein (nucleocapsid) interaction. In this study, we tried to understand the interaction of membrane protein’s interaction with envelope, spike, and nucleocapsid proteins using protein-protein docking. Further, simulation studies were performed up to 100 ns to examine the stability of protein-protein complexes of Membrane-Envelope, Membrane-Spike, and Membrane-Nucleocapsid proteins. Prime MM-GBSA showed high binding energy calculations for the simulated structures than the docked complex. The interactions identified in our study will be of great importance, as it provides valuable insight into the protein-protein complex, which could be the potential drug targets for future studies.Communicated by Ramaswamy H. Sarma.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Utilizing CT soft-tissue markers as a screening tool for acute invasive fungal sinusitis

Br J Radiol. 2021 Dec 17:20210749. doi: 10.1259/bjr.20210749. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: Acute invasive fungal sinusitis (AIFS) is a rapidly progressive disease, whose delayed identification results in poor outcomes, especially in immunocompromised individuals. A surge in of AIFS in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has lent additional morbidity and mortality to an already precarious clinical scenario. Early detection of AIFS in individuals who are symptomatic/ at risk can allow early therapy, enabling better patient outcomes. Our study aims to determine optimal soft-tissue markers on CT for the early detection of AIFS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

A Retrospective Analysis of Rituximab Treatment for B Cell Depletion in Different Pediatric Indications

Front Pediatr. 2021 Nov 30;9:651323. doi: 10.3389/fped.2021.651323. eCollection 2021. Background: Rituximab (RTX) is used in cancer therapy as well as in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and alloimmune responses after transplantation. It depletes the disease-causing B cells by binding to the CD (cluster of differentiation) 20 antigen. We evaluate different pediatric treatment protocols (via fixed treatment schedule, B cell- or symptom-controlled) and their therapeutic effects. Methods: Demographic information, clinical and laboratory characteristics, and special laboratory values such as immunoglobulin G (IgG), CD19 positive B cells and Epstein-Barr viral load were retrospectively analyzed in children treated with RTX between 2008 and 2016. Results: Seventy-six patients aged 1 to 19 (median 13) years were treated with 259 RTX infusions. The spectrum of diseases was very heterogeneous. RTX led to a complete depletion of the B cells. The reconstitution time varied between patients and was dependent on the application schedule (median 11.8 months). Fourteen out of 27 (52%) patients developed hypogammaglobulinaemia. The risk of IgG deficiency was 2.6 times higher in children under 4 years of age than in olderones. In the last group IgG deficiency developed in only 38% of the cases (n = 8). Recurrent and severe infections were observed each in 11/72 (15%) patients. Treatment-related reactions occurred in 24/76 (32%) cases; however, treatment had to be discontinued in only 1 case. In 16/25 (76%), the Epstein-Barr viral load dropped below the detection limit after the first RTX infusion. Conclusion: RTX is an effective and well-tolerated drug for the treatment of oncological diseases as well as autoimmune and alloimmune conditions in children. B cell depletion and reconstitution varies both intra- und interindividually, suggesting that symptom-oriented and B cell-controlled therapy may be favorable. Treatment-related reactions, IgG deficiency and infections must be taken into account.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
docwirenews.com

Human endogenous retroviruses (HERV) and non-HERV viruses incorporated into the human genome and their role in the development of autoimmune diseases

J Transl Autoimmun. 2021 Dec 9;4:100137. doi: 10.1016/j.jtauto.2021.100137. eCollection 2021. Genomic incorporation of viruses as human endogenous retroviruses (HERVs) are components of our genome that possibly originated by incorporating ancestral of exogenous viruses. Their roles in the evolution of the human genome, gene expression, and the pathogenesis of autoimmune diseases (ADs) and neoplastic phenomena are the subject of intense research. This review analyzes the evolutionary and virological aspects of HERVs and other viruses that incorporate their genome into the human genome and have known role in the genesis of ADs. These insights are helpful to understand further the possible role in autoimmunity genesis of HERVs, other ancestral viruses no HERVs and modern viruses with the ability to incorporate into the human genome or interact with HERVs.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Direct Oral Anticoagulants in Patients with Diabetes and Nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation

Diabetes mellitus (DM) is a common comorbidity in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) and is associated with an increased frequency of major adverse cardiac events (MACEs). Thus, researchers from the Affiliated Ninth Hospital of Suzhou University in Suzhou, China, conducted a meta-analysis to compare the efficacy and safety between direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) and vitamin K antagonists (VKAs) for stroke prevention in real-world patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) and diabetes. Bo Cao, MD, and colleagues found that DOACs demonstrated superior efficacy and safety profiles compared to VKAs, and significantly reduced the risk of adverse events.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Vaccines Targeting Numerous Coronavirus Antigens, Ensuring Broader Global Population Coverage: Multi-epitope and Multi-patch Vaccines

Methods Mol Biol. 2022;2410:149-175. doi: 10.1007/978-1-0716-1884-4_7. Coronaviruses are causative agents of different zoonosis including SARS, MERS, or COVID-19 in humans. The high transmission rate of coronaviruses, the time-consuming development of efficient anti-infectives and vaccines, the possible evolutionary adaptation of the virus to conventional vaccines, and the challenge to cover broad human population worldwide are the major reasons that made it challenging to avoid coronaviruses outbreaks. Although, a plethora of different approaches are being followed to design and develop vaccines against coronaviruses, most of them target subunits, full-length single, or only a very limited number of proteins. Vaccine targeting multiple proteins or even the entire proteome of the coronavirus is yet to come. In the present chapter, we will be discussing multi-epitope vaccine (MEV) and multi-patch vaccine (MPV) approaches to design and develop efficient and sustainably successful strategies against coronaviruses. MEV and MPV utilize highly conserved, potentially immunogenic epitopes and antigenic patches, respectively, and hence they have the potential to target large number of coronavirus proteins or even its entire proteome, allowing us to combat the challenge of its evolutionary adaptation. In addition, the large number of human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles targeted by the chosen specific epitopes enables MEV and MPV to cover broader global population.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Diagnostic performance of the Bladder EpiCheck methylation test and photodynamic diagnosis-guided cystoscopy in the surveillance of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer: A single centre, prospective, blinded clinical trial

Urol Oncol. 2021 Dec 12:S1078-1439(21)00483-X. doi: 10.1016/j.urolonc.2021.11.001. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: Currently, bladder cancer (BC) surveillance consists of periodic white light cystoscopy and urinary cytology (UC). However, both diagnostic tools have limitations. Therefore, to improve the management of recurrent BC, novel, innovative diagnostic tests are needed. The primary aim of this study was to determine the diagnostic performance of Bladder EpiCheck (BE) and photodynamic diagnosis (PDD) guided cystoscopy in the surveillance of high-risk BC. A secondary aim was to compare Bladder EpiCheck (BE) and PDD-guided cystoscopy findings with whose of UC to design a diagnostic algorithm that facilitates clinical decision making. PATIENTS AND METHODS: This was a prospective, blinded, single-arm, single-visit cohort study. All patients were under surveillance for high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and underwent cystoscopy with PDD and a BE test. Those who received a histological diagnosis were used as a reference population. Receiver operating characteristic curve analysis was performed to evaluate the diagnostic performance of BE, PDD-guided cystoscopy, and UC for identifying biopsy-confirmed BC lesions. The diagnostic power of the test was assessed by determining the area under the curve (AUC).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Incidence, mortality and survival of bladder neoplasms in the Czech Republic in the period 1977-2017: a time trend analysis

Klin Onkol. 2021 Fall;34(6):467-476. doi: 10.48095/ccko2021467. BACKGROUND: Bladder neoplasms represent a significant disease burden in the Czech population. This study aimed to perform a complex time trend analysis of incidence, mortality, and survival of 76,505 patients with bladder neoplasms based on the Czech National Cancer Registry for 1977-2017. MATERIALS AND...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

These people can fight COVID-19 much better than others

In a new study from the University of California Los Angeles, researchers found people who’ve had a COVID-19 infection and received a vaccine have high-quality antibodies that act against spike variants—and more effectively than either group alone. The pandemic continues to propagate, in part, because as the coronavirus...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Phosphoinositide-3-kinase regulatory subunit 4 participates in the occurrence and development of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis by regulating autophagy

Neural Regen Res. 2022 Jul;17(7):1609-1616. doi: 10.4103/1673-5374.330621. The development of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may be related to the abnormal alterations of multiple proteins. Our previous study revealed that the expression of phosphoinositide-3-kinase regulatory subunit 4 (PIK3R4) was decreased in ALS. However, the role of PIK3R4 in ALS pathogenesis remains unknown. This study was the first to find that transfection of PC12 cells with small interfering RNA against the PIK3R4 gene significantly decreased the expression levels of PIK3R4 and the autophagy-related proteins p62 and LC3. Additionally, in vivo experiments revealed that the PIK3R4 protein was extensively expressed in the anterior horn, posterior horn, central canal, and areas surrounding the central canal in cervical, thoracic, and lumbar segments of the spinal cord in adult mice. PIK3R4 protein was mainly expressed in the neurons within the spinal lumbar segments. PIK3R4 and p62 expression levels were significantly decreased at both the pre-onset and onset stages of ALS disease in Tg(SOD1*G93A)1Gur mice compared with control mice, but these proteins were markedly increased at the progression stage. LC3 protein expression did not change during progression of ALS. These findings suggest that PIK3R4 likely participates in the prevention of ALS progression. This study was approved by the Ethics Committee for Animal Care and Use of Jiangxi Provincial People’s Hospital, Affiliated People’s Hospital of Nanchang University (approval No. 2020025) on March 26, 2020.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Evaluation of Soluble Fibrin Monomer Complex in Patients in SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19 Infection Associated Coagulopathy

Eur J Haematol. 2021 Dec 18. doi: 10.1111/ejh.13738. Online ahead of print. Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 infection frequently have coagulopathy resembling disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC). An elevation of D-dimer level is associated with a poor prognosis however role of other fibrin degradation products, such as soluble fibrin monomers (SFMC) is not known. The objective of the study was to investigate the frequency and prognostic role of elevated SFMC in patients with COVID-19. In this retrospective cohort study, patients hospitalized between April 1st 2020 and December 14 2020 at Mayo Clinic with COVID-19 infection who underwent DIC panel testing were identified. Results of laboratory tests and outcomes (thrombosis and death) within 40 days of testing were obtained via medical record review. Of 108 patients, D-dimer was elevated in 82 (75.9%) patients. Of those with elevated D-dimer, SFMC was elevated in 19/82 (23%) patients. There were 16 thrombotic events and 16 deaths during the 40-day follow-up. The incidence of overt-DIC was 4.6%. In univariate analysis, D-dimer ≥ 5 x highest upper limit normal (ULN) and elevated SFMC were each associated with higher 40-day mortality. However, when used in combination with D-dimer ≥5 x highest ULN, an elevated SFMC provided no further mortality predictive value. Compared to 75.9 % of patients with elevated D-dimers, of those tested, only 23 % had elevated SFMC. These results support the hypothesis that elevated D-dimer in COVID-19 infection is a direct consequence of endothelial damage and not overt-DIC.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Standardization of two SARS-CoV-2 serology assays to the WHO 20/136 human standard reference material

J Virol Methods. 2021 Dec 13:114430. doi: 10.1016/j.jviromet.2021.114430. Online ahead of print. WHO 20/136 is standard reference material for SARS-CoV-2 serology assays. Standardization of serology assays that target the same antigen and class of immunoglobulin will enable comparison of results between studies that use various lab-developed and commercial assays around the world. Standardization of assays will help better define immune correlates of protection and possibly immune correlates of vaccine efficacy. Two automated SARS-COV-2 anti-S1 RBD immunoglobulin serology assays on the Atellica IM Analyzer were calibrated to WHO 20/136 Standard Reference Material which was assigned 1000 binding antibody units (BAU/mL). The anti-S1 RBD IgG assay (sCOVG) cut-off Index of 1.00 corresponded to WHO 45.1 BAU/mL, and the anti-S1 RBD Ig Total assay (COV2T) cut-off Index of 1.00 corresponded to WHO 6.70 BAU/mL.
SCIENCE
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy for the Diagnosis of Wheat Sensitivity in IBS

Study data published in Gut suggest that while confocal laser endomicroscopy (CLE) can be used to identify wheat sensitivity in patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), its diagnostic sensitivity is too low to recommend widespread use. Investigators advised against CLE as a first-line diagnostic tool and instead suggested an 8-week gluten-free diet (GFD) trial period.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Conversation U.S.

Brain wrinkles and folds matter – researchers are studying the mechanics of how they form

The human brain has been called the most complex object in the known universe. And with good reason: It has around 86 billion neurons and several hundred thousand miles of axon fibers connecting them. Unsurprisingly, the process of brain folding that results in the brain’s characteristic bumps and grooves is also highly complex. Despite decades of speculation and research, the underlying mechanism behind this process remains poorly understood. As biomechanics and computer science researchers, we have spent several years studying the mechanics of brain folding and ways to visualize and map the brain, respectively. Figuring out this complexity may help researchers better...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Effectiveness of mRNA-1273 against delta, mu, and other emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2: test negative case-control study

BMJ. 2021 Dec 15;375:e068848. doi: 10.1136/bmj-2021-068848. OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the effectiveness of the mRNA-1273 vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 variants and assess its effectiveness against the delta variant by time since vaccination. DESIGN: Test negative case-control study. SETTING: Kaiser Permanente Southern California (KPSC), an integrated healthcare system. PARTICIPANTS: Adult KPSC members with...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy