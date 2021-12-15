ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Three Butte College football players sign to play at Division II schools

actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Butte College football players are moving on to play...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
County
Butte County, CA
Butte County, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Butte County, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Butte County, CA
Football
The Associated Press

Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids under 5 in setback

Pfizer said Friday it was changing plans and testing three doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in babies and preschoolers after the usual two shots didn’t appear strong enough for some of the children. Pfizer announced the change after a preliminary analysis found 2- to 4-year-olds didn’t have as strong...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butte College#College Football#Football Players#Division Ii#Colorado Mesa University#American Football#Davenport University
The Hill

Virginia police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 slayings

Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy