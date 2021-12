Prediction and odds for the game: Bayern Munich (2/11) vs Wolfsburg (12/1) We are backing Serge Gnabry to be an anytime goalscorer at 6/4. When it comes to getting results in the Bundesliga, reigning German champions Bayern Munich are masters. The Bavarians have once again dominated the German top-flight, even though they haven’t been at their best in the current campaign. They currently sit atop of the Bundesliga table; six points clear of second-place Dortmund.

