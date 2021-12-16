ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Hurts uncertain to play when Eagles host Washington

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ status for Philadelphia’s game against Washington on Sunday is uncertain because of an ankle injury. Hurts split reps with backup Gardner Minshew in a walk-through Wednesday as the Eagles (6-7) returned to practice following a bye. Hurts sat out...

Eagles News: Washington writer is “ready to write [this week’s game] off as the equivalent of a forfeit”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... The roster issues appear to be so one-sided that there really is no other story in this divisional game. I can’t tell anyone else how to treat this game, but I’m basically ready to write it off as the equivalent of a forfeit. Sure, the boys in burgundy & gold will go out and play their hearts out trying to win, but the Eagles are actually a pretty good football team. Sunday’s huge NFC East contest with its critical playoff consequences is likely to look like the third quarter of a preseason game where the team on defense is playing the rookies and third stringers, while the other coach has left his starters in. I will root for Washington’s defensive backups and cheer their successes, but I imagine they’ll be outgunned. I don’t begrudge the Eagles coaches doing all in their power to score as many points as possible. This is professional sports, and nobody feels sorry for you. However, mentally, I’m already thinking ahead to the Week 16 game in Dallas, and assuming that Washington will be able to get to that game fairly healthy and with a relatively intact roster, ready to begin a string of 3 absolutely must-win games in a push toward the postseason.
Jason Kelce breaks down discussing Lane Johnson’s mental health struggles

Jason Kelce recently broke down in tears discussing his Eagles teammate Lane Johnson, who has openly battled mental health struggles this season. Kelce, 34, the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, is considered one of the toughest players in the league. The 11-year center and three-time All Pro hasn’t missed a game since 2014.
What the Eagles' Last 4 Games Mean for QB Jalen Hurts

What the last four games mean for Jalen Hurts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. He’s definitely got a lot going for him. He’s a character kid and a natural leader, he’s improved dramatically from last year in terms of accuracy and protecting the football, he’s capable of putting up points in a hurry, he’s an explosive runner and he’s made a handful of big-time throws that get your attention.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts (ankle) logs full practice on Friday

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (ankle) was a full participant at Friday's practice ahead of Tuesday's Week 15 game against the Washington Football Team. Hurts was upgraded to a full participant on Friday and remains on track to return in Week 15. Philadelphia's game against Washington is now scheduled to be played on Tuesday, providing Hurts with some additional time to recover ahead of the division showdown.
Jalen Hurts, Jordan Howard are full participants at Eagles practice

The majority of the discussions that have led up to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ next game, one versus the Washington Football Team have revolved around who will play and who wouldn’t. For the majority of the workweek, it’s looked like there’s a possibility that everyone will get another extended look at Gardner Minshew if Jalen Hurts can’t go, but there’s also an ever-evolving story with what Washington is having to deal with from a roster standpoint.
Eagles Injury Report: Jalen Hurts limited for the second day in a row

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 15 game against the Washington Football Team. Four players were LIMITED PARTICIPANTS: Jalen Hurts, Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, and Patrick Johnson. Hurts was listed as limited on Wednesday but the Eagles merely held a...
NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
