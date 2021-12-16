Last-Minute Holiday Gifts Under $100 That Can Be Delivered in 2 Days or Less

Courtesy Image; Jean-Philippe Delberghe/Unsplash

Here you are. Again. Waiting until the last minute to knock off your holiday shopping. For her. For him. For everyone. This year, instead of despairing, scope out one of these last-minute holiday gifts, all under $100, tailored to everyone on your list.

As of press time, the below last-minute holiday gifts can be delivered to your door with two-day shipping or faster (and if you still have more time to spare, obviously feel free to go for standard shipping); in some cases, additional shipping charges for expedited shipping may apply. Also worth noting: Supply chain disruptions may impact shipping, so it’s best to order sooner rather than later.

Last-Minute Holiday Gifts Under $100

Courtesy Image

1. Mache Homi Tube

Got a yogi in your life? They’ve probably been doing a lot of planking and sun saluting at home. Order this sleek yoga mat holder and they’ll finally have somewhere nice to stash their mat when not in use—instead of shoving it in a corner or leaving it unfurled on the floor. Each Mache Homi Tube is handcrafted in the U.S. with non-toxic, biodegradable materials; available in dozens of patterns.

[$98; heymache.com]

Courtesy Image

2. Stone Brewing 12 Days of IPAs

For a fun gift for a beer lover, opt for this holiday-themed beer advent calendar. The collection is a mix of new recipes, year-round offerings, and throwback fan favorites. Maybe the intended recipient is yourself. Opt for same-day pickup, delivery on Instacart, or pick it up in a store near you.

[$30; instacart.com]

Courtesy Image

3. Athletic Brewing Variety Case

If you’re shopping for a non-alcoholic beer enthusiast (or friends hopping aboard Dry January), opt for this stellar assortment from award-winning Athletic Brewing. This variety case includes a six-pack of Run Wild IPA, Upside Dawn Golden Ale, Free Wave (hazy IPA), and All Out Stout. Athletic Brewing offers same-day or two-hour shipping to select New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and Los Angeles zip codes through FedEx or UPS.

[$50; athleticbewing.com]

4. Herschel Hank Wallet

Herschel is currently offering free express shipping on orders over $30, through which goods will be delivered in approximately one to two business days after an order has been placed. This durable bi-fold wallet features multiple card slots, an RFID blocking layer, mesh identification window, and a striped liner. Available in 11 color options, you may just want to pick one up for yourself, too. Other great Herschel picks: Chapter Travel Kit ($35) and Heritage Backpack ($65).

[$38; herschel.com]

Courtesy Image

5. Knack Knest

Want to show you put effort into selecting a gift, but not exactly sure what someone wants? Enter Knack’s handy Knest offering, where you can select presents from one of three price points ($65, $100, or $150). With Knest, you create a unique web page filled with videos, photos, personalized messages, and a curated gift selection. Once the recipient is invited via email to visit the custom page, they simply select the gift from the choices you’ve gathered and provide their shipping address. Even if you wait until Christmas Eve to carve out a few minutes and set this gift up, the personalized gift page seems so thoughtful they’ll never guess you waited until the eleventh hour.

[from $65; knackshops.com]

Thrive Natural Care VIP Kit Courtesy Image

6. Thrive Natural Care VIP Kit

While it’s the No.1 men’s skincare gift set on Amazon, it’s a unisex offering of a scrub, face balm, face wash, and shaving oil. For another great assortment of natural products, try THRIVE’s three-piece deep clean set ($35). Need it in a pinch? Get same-day shipping with Amazon Prime.

[$55; amazon.com]

Dagostino Pasta Company’s Holiday Gift Boxes Courtesy Image

7. Dagostino Pasta Company’s Holiday Gift Boxes

A pasta party is always a good idea. Help your loved one set the stage for a night of carbs with a gift bundle from Dagostino, a beloved New Orleans-based Italian foods purveyor. Our personal favorite is the Creole Italian Feast gift box ($50), which includes penne rigate pasta, fleur de lis pasta, spicy tomato sauce, pesto sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. These sets can ship via UPS Ground in as swiftly as one business day (or up to five), or via standard shipping in three to five business days.

[from $20-$50; dagostinopasta.com]

JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Courtesy Image

8. JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Need a stocking stuffer on the fly? Pick up a pair of these affordable Bluetooth earbuds that feature a long battery life, snug fit, and three sound modes for optimal listening. Choose from lilac, rose, slate, or teal.

[$20; amazon.com]

Swinton Pickleball Pickleball Paddle David DeSouza

9. Swinton Pickleball Pickleball Paddle

In case you haven’t heard, pickleball is what the cool kids are playing these days. Just about anyone would be delighted to get a premium pickleball paddle so they can try out the new craze for themselves at one of the many courts and clubs cropping up nationwide. The paddles can be shipped overnight.

[$69; swintonpickleball.com]

Sheets & Giggles Throw Blanket Courtesy Image

10. Sheets & Giggles Throw Blanket

These weighty eucalyptus blankets look great strewn over the side of a couch or at the foot of a bed. They also use less water and less energy than conventionally grown cotton to make, so you can feel good about buying them. Choose from blue, green, white, or yellow. Leave two to three business days for delivery with expedited air shipping or three to five business days with standard shipping.

[$66; sheetsandgiggles.com]

Hillsound PackStack Pro Courtesy image

11. Hillsound PackStack Pro

Adventurers will be thrilled to unwrap the new PackStack Pro, a smartly designed packing cube. Ideal for hiking, backcountry skiing, camping, and more, this waterproof packing system—compatible with 40L and 60L backpacks—is made with durable CORDURA fabric to protect gear and supplies.

[from $29; amazon.com]

EMU Australia Slippers Courtesy Image

12. EMU Australia Slippers

Everyone can use a new pair of slippers. These are hand-stitched with Australian double-face sheepskin and designed with a wonderfully cushioned sole, that’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor wear. Guys will love the Platinum Esperence ($80), and we’re particular fans of Amity ($56) for women. Two-day shipping is available.

[from $42; emuaustralia.com]

13. Myers-Briggs® Personality Type (MBTI) Assessment

Everyone can benefit from getting to know themselves a little better. Whether you’ve got a college roommate who was a psych major or a girlfriend who’s always reading self-help books, this famed instrument helps people learn more about their personality and gain greater self-awareness, which may very well help them improve their relationships with others (including you) and enhance their sense of well-being. This gift is delivered via e-mail and includes the official assessment and 4-letter MBTI type, interactive interpretation process to verify their type, personalized courses, type comparison, and action guides. ENTJ, who’s with us?

FYI: It’s 15% off through December 28th with the code Gift21.

[$50; mbtionline.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!