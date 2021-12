Mikel Arteta saluted the “attitude and commitment” of his Arsenal players after they beat West Ham 2-0 to climb into the top four.The Gunners won comfortably without striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has been dropped and stripped of the captaincy following a breach of discipline.Instead it was youngsters Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe who grabbed their chance with second-half goals.It is quite a turnaround for Gunners boss Arteta, who were rock bottom of the Premier League after three matches of the season, without a point or a goal to their name.Arteta said: “I’m really happy with the performance, the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO