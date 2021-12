A 35-year-old barber and single father, Michael Jason Bullock, has been charged with murder and is being held in the Bladen County Detention Center. According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was Mitchell Ray Meggs, a 66-year-old white male formerly from South Carolina. The Sheriff’s Office said both Bullock and the deceased man lived at the same residence in Dublin.

