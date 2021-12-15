ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

‘Tis the Season: More than 109 Million Americans to Travel for the Holidays; 35% More South Carolinians than 2020

The Post and Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAAA predicts crowded roads and skies, with air travel nearly tripling over 2020. Americans who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year because of the pandemic are making up for lost time this holiday season. More than 109 million people — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — will travel...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
johnnyjet.com

Uh-Oh: Canada May Shut Their Borders to Non-Essential Travelers!

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. According to multiple sources, the Canadian government is planning to make some major changes to their borders in order to battle the omicron variant. This news obviously has many travelers spooked because Christmas is 10 days away and hundreds of thousands of people have travel plans to go to Canada to see loved ones, leave Canada for the same reason and/or to get some much-needed vitamin D.
LIFESTYLE
abccolumbia.com

Travelers react to new testing requirements for international travel

CNN– President Biden’s newly announced plan to fight a potential winter surge of COVID-19 includes new rules for international travel. When the plan is expected to take effect early next week, international travelers will be required to have a COVID-19 test within one day of departure. Previously, travelers who were fully vaccinated had to have tested negative for the virus within three days of their trip.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
TravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Puts Winter Flights on Sale From $39 Through December

Southwest Airlines is making it easier for people to give themselves and others the gift of travel this holiday season by putting winter flights on sale from as low as $39 one-way this December. Travelers have until 11:59 p.m. CT on December 30, 2021, to book the discounted seats. Deals...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Behavior#U S Travel#South Carolinians#Travel Insurance#Aaa#Americans#The Auto Club Group#Covid
Washington Post

Omicron is upending the holidays for international travelers

Like so many Americans last holiday season, Emma Webb planned a trip, but it didn’t happen. At the time, she was excited for her father, stepmother and brother in the United Kingdom to meet the baby boy she had shortly before the coronavirus pandemic. Due to a lockdown in Britain, she canceled.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
arcamax.com

Editorial: Require vaccination for US air travel

The United States is closing in on a heartbreaking COVID-19 milestone. Nearly 800,000 American lives have been lost in the pandemic. With the delta variant still wreaking havoc here and the sobering unknowns of the highly infectious omicron variant, forward-thinking action is vital to prevent more hospitalizations and death. A logical, lifesaving step: requiring COVID-19 vaccination for domestic air travel in the United States.
TRAVEL
travelawaits.com

Southwest Airlines Adding A New Fare Category For Travelers In 2022

Southwest Airlines is changing its fare structure in 2022, but company officials were vague this week in explaining what exactly is coming or when. The airline currently has three types of fares available to passengers, which have been available since 2007:. Wanna Get Away, which are the cheapest, not always...
INDUSTRY
go955.com

AAA – More that 109 million Americans expected to travel for holidays

DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Over three million Michigan residents are expected to travel between December 23 and January 2, according to a report from AAA Tuesday. That is a 34% increase over the number who travelled last year. The vast majority of those who travel over the holidays will do so in a vehicle.
DEARBORN, MI
johnnyjet.com

U.S. to Announce Big Changes for All International Travelers Including Fully Vaccinated Americans Tomorrow — Here’s What You Need to Know

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Once the Omicron variant was first identified by South African scientists, countries all over the world quickly adjusted their entry requirements and some, like Japan, Morocco and Israel just shut their borders completely. Others, including the U.S., restricted travel from eight countries in southern Africa.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

TSA Expecting December Holiday Travel To Approach Pre-Pandemic Levels

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Transportation Security Administration expects passenger traffic in American airports to approach pre-pandemic levels during the holiday season. Agents screened 21 million passengers during a 10-day period around the Thanksgiving holiday. More than 31,000 people flew out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, marking a new high point for passenger traffic since the start of the pandemic, an airport official said. With Christmas and New Year’s Eve approaching, TSA is advising passengers to arrive two hours early for domestic or three early hours for international flights, and to avoid airport rush hours if possible — they’re normally between 5-7 a.m. or 4-6 p.m. “We see a strengthening in the airline travel industry toward pre-pandemic levels and our goal is to ensure you as the passenger have a safe and secure flight,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “We work hard with our airport and airline partners to achieve this by ensuring screening operations meet the upcoming demand.” The agency also advises travelers to study the guidelines of what’s permitted in checked luggage and carry-on bags. A face mask requirement is still in place in U.S. airports and is extended through March 18, 2022, the agency said.
TRAVEL
FOXBusiness

TSA projects two busiest travel days during the Christmas holiday, issue warnings

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is warning passengers to be wary of the busiest days at airports during the holiday travel surge next week. Airports are expecting to see the most passengers on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Jan. 3, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein warned on Twitter. "Arrive early, wear...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy