ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ryan Day responds to rumors about Bears head coaching job

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHBZy_0dO8v0fh00

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media Wednesday to discuss the newly anointed and signed 2022 recruiting class. After all, it was the first day of the early signing period, and OSU brought in a crop of 17, soon to be 18 players (Friday) officially with national letters of intent.

Day was on hand — as he always is — to discuss the new class in detail, but you had to know that he was going to be asked about his name appearing in a report linked to discussions about the Chicago Bears head coaching position.

We’ve already seen a denial of the report by his agent, Trace Armstrong, who was also linked to a front-office job in Chicago as a potential package deal, but we hadn’t heard directly from Day himself.

Until now.

It took a little longer in the press conference than what we thought, but sure enough, Day was asked to talk about his desire to eventually head to the NFL and his name appearing in the story about the Bears. And for OSU fans, Day’s response was short, but still music to the ears.

“There’s nothing to that,” Day responded. “There’s no truth to it. I love Ohio State, and I love being the coach at Ohio State.”

I guess the pessimist would point to that statement as coming short of a clear denial about staying with the Buckeyes, but at least it didn’t leave the door wide open. Add that to backing a BRINKS truck up to pay a new defensive coordinator, and we’d have to say that Day is pretty solid as the OSU head coach.

Besides, there’s clearly some unfinished business to take care of on November 26, and it’s colored maize and blue.

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 6

Related
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Latest on Ryan Day possibly replacing Matt Nagy

For weeks now, there have been rumblings around Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy and just how much longer he will survive. At one point, it seemed inevitable that Nagy would not make it past the Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions. A pretty damning report made that seem all but set in stone. Yet, Nagy survived and the reports were squashed.
NFL
on3.com

Ryan Day refutes NFL rumors, affirms commitment to Ohio State

COLUMBUS — Ryan Day spent the last few sleepless weeks securing the future for Ohio State. He fully intends on seeing that plan through with the Buckeyes. The rumor mill has once again been grinding with Day’s name attached to NFL jobs, just like it has seemingly since the season he arrived at Ohio State. And while Lettermen Row can confirm through multiple sources that at least two teams have inquired about his interest in this coaching-change cycle, Day reaffirmed his commitment to the Buckeyes and refuted any reports suggesting he was prepared to leave.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Landis
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Michele Tafoya’s NBC role changing after Kaepernick remarks on ‘The View’: report

Michele Tafoya will no longer be the sideline reporter for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” after this season, according to a report. NBC’s coverage of the upcoming Super Bowl in February is expected to be her final appearance on the sideline for the network, the New York Post reported. Her role afterward remained unclear.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Ohio State#Coaching#American Football#Osu#Trace Armstrong
The Spun

Jaguars Wideout Shares What Really Happened With Urban Meyer

Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

9 jobs Urban Meyer could take next after he was fired by Jaguars

Urban Meyer is out as Jaguars head coach, and it’s time for the football coach to find a new career. It’s not like Meyer needs to work, I mean, the dude has been paid ludicrous amounts of money for much of his adult life, but money doesn’t always mean you’re content.
SOCCER
The Spun

Chargers Announce New Update On TE Donald Parham Jr

On Thursday night, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr left the field on a stretcher following a brutal collision with the turf. Quarterback Justin Herbert tried to find Parham in the back of the endzone on a fourth down play. The 24-year-old tight end dropped the pass as he hit the turf and he appeared to be knocked unconscious.
NFL
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Urban Meyer Getting Fired

Late Wednesday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Urban Meyer. A report from earlier this week alleged players and assistant coaches were fed up with Meyer. Then, on Wednesday afternoon, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo alleged that Meyer kicked him during a practice. Fewer than 12 hours later, Jaguars...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Ex-Browns QB Offers To Play For Browns On Saturday

The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy