CRP's Design Connect, 13 years of student-led upstate New York impact

Cornell University
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesign Connect was founded in 2008 as a means for acting on the understood value of experiential, engaged learning to faculty and students in the departments of city and regional planning (CRP) and landscape architecture (LA) at Cornell. In its growth over the last decade, the organization has been noted as...

Upstate New York inspires Everson Museum’s immersive music and art experience

Scratches and tones float from a 300-year-old Stradivarius violin filling the galleries of the Everson Museum of Art. The sounds call to visitors, inviting them to follow the carefully composed pieces of music filling the museum. Visitors meander through the stoic galleries admiring and questioning the fibers stretched on the walls unaware the music has such strong connections to the art through structure and tone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cornell University

Library boosts new digitization projects

Four projects have been selected for Cornell University Library’s annual Grants Program for Digital Collections in Arts and Sciences, which boosts the collaboration of scholars and library specialists to transform physical materials into lasting online resources for teaching and research. Selected this year:. The Cornell LGBT Coalition Records, with...
ITHACA, NY
State
New York State
Cornell University

Students completing their studies eye the future

Around 1,450 Cornell undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students completed their studies this month. They include students across Cornell’s colleges, from humanities scholars to scientists. The December Recognition Ceremony was canceled on Dec. 14 due to COVID-19 restrictions; those who hoped to attend are invited to return for Commencement in May 2022. In the meantime, with an eye on their futures, some of those anticipating graduation shared their Cornell experiences:
COLLEGES
The impact of 'Eternals' on Western New York's deaf community

Representation is important. For members of the deaf community, they can see one of their own playing a deaf role on the big screen in Marvel’s "Eternals." It’s leaving an impact beyond the box office. Lauren Ridloff, who’s deaf herself, plays Makkari, a superhero. The character isn’t someone overcoming a...
MOVIES
$200 M. from Sports Mogul’s Fortune Will Back Museums in Upstate New York and Detroit

A foundation established in Buffalo, New York, by the late American sports magnate Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. will put $200 million toward funding Upstate New York and Detroit. As part of the commitment, the foundation is allocating $60 million over a 10-year period to a new endowment. That endowment will provide annual funding in amounts between $100,000 and $500,000 for 13 of the largest museums in upstate New York Area and Michigan. Eleven of those spaces are located in Buffalo. Among the arts institutions set to receive funds are the Buffalo AKG Art Museum and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, which will receive...
DETROIT, MI
Cool Winter Festival in Upstate New York Among Best in the Country

A cool winter festival in Upstate New York has been named one of the best in the country. The Winter Carnival in the Adirondacks, that's been held in Saranac Lake, New York since 1897 is among the best in the U.S. according to Thrillist. The 2022 carnival is scheduled for February 4 through 13 and goes back in time with a 'Totally 80s' theme.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
How upstate New York became a haven for Bitcoin miners

With cheap hydroelectric power and an abundance of old factories, New York was ripe for Bitcoin mining. A Bitcoin mining operation is opening northeast of Niagara Falls this month on the site of the last working coal plant in the state of New York. Across the state, a former aluminum...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entertainment
Historic Preservation
Visual Art
Cornell University

Any Person...Any Career...Greater Impact

Marika Nell, Ph.D. ’20, began her civil and environmental engineering doctoral program to discover technical solutions to environmental problems and follow an academic career track. But upon diving into dissertation research, she envisioned a different career – one in which she could directly impact energy and environmental policy.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cornell University

Ithaca campus moving to alert level red

President Martha E. Pollack issued the following statement Dec. 14:. Since our Saturday message, our surveillance testing has continued to identify the rapid spread of COVID-19 among our student population. While faculty and staff case numbers currently remain low, just last evening our COVID-19 testing lab team identified evidence of the highly contagious Omicron variant in a significant number of Monday’s positive student samples. As a result, and out of an abundance of caution, the university is moving to Alert Level Red and announcing a number of immediate measures, outlined below.
ITHACA, NY
Cornell University

Students best corporate sponsor in robot contest

A bit of history was made in the annual robotics competition, Dec. 7 in the atrium of Duffield Hall, where a robot created by Cornell students defeated the corporate sponsor’s robot in a head-to-head block-gathering challenge. The 150 student participants, who were completing their final projects in the Mechatronics...
ENGINEERING
Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Cornell University

Brother alums who triumphed over tragedy honored with scholarship

When Roy and then Miki Tsujimoto emigrated from Japan to the United States in the 1910s, they believed in the American dream, and they knew they would have to work twice as hard as nonimmigrants to attain it. But that American dream was hard to come by. Their dairy farm...
AGRICULTURE
Cornell University

People with disabilities reach new heights at climbing wall

Andrew Mutolo, 11, raised his left arm and grasped a handle that would enable him to do something he has rarely done before: ascend into the air with his own power. Strapped into a padded seat and chest harness at the Lindseth Climbing Center, he yanked on the handle. With each pull, a network of ropes and pulleys drew him a few inches higher. He yanked again, until he was about 15 feet high.
FITNESS

