ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

42nd Street at Olympic in Springfield reopened following crash

By News Staff
KVAL
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE: "The area is clear of activity and traffic flow...

kval.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Springfield, OR
Springfield, OR
Sports
NBC News

Defense rests in Ghislaine Maxwell trial after two days

Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell declined Friday to testify at her sex trafficking trial. “Your honor, the government has not proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, and so there’s no reason for me to testify,” Maxwell said. With that, Maxwell’s defense team wrapped up its case after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spd#Springfield Police#Odot

Comments / 0

Community Policy