Dallas is considering a ban on the sale of puppies and kittens in stores. I had no idea that nine Texas cities have already done this. The Dallas City Council is currently discussing a possible ban on pet stores within the city selling puppies and kittens. Some pet stores partner up with local animal shelters on the weekends to do adoption events. However, some pet stores are using puppy mills to stock their stores with puppies and kittens.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO