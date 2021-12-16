Toys 4 Tots Drive at McGregor’s Grill in Mission Valley

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County District Attorney Tom Stanton notes that Toys for Tots in 2020 forced them to be creative and it worked. "Because of the lockdown and the social distancing and all that went with it, we were forced to think a little outside the box," Stanton said. "Last year, we expanded to different stations around the county and that worked well. We had a competition between the Hutchinson Police Department and the Reno County Sheriff's Office to see which of those departments could bring in the most toys and we had a drive through event that brought in quite a few toys and we're going to do all those things again this year."

