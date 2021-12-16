ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toys 4 Tots Drive at McGregor’s Grill in Mission Valley

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMCGREGOR’S GRILL (KUSI) – McGregor’s Grill in Mission Valley...

texasborderbusiness.com

Christmas Toy Giveaway Event

EDINBURG – Precinct 4, in partnership with the U. S. Marines Toys for Tots and Azul Roofing and Construction, will be hosting a “Christmas Toy Giveaway Event” on Saturday, December 11, starting at 11 a.m. at the Pct. 4 Endowment Center located at 107 N. Sunflower Road in Edinburg.
EDINBURG, TX
WWLP 22News

22News Toys for Tots Drive ends this Wednesday December 8th

City of Springfield to make safety changes to prevent pedestrian accidents. Vice president calls for action to improve maternal health. LGBT Chamber of Commerce celebrate launch of new chapter in Easthampton. Ceremony held at Pearl Harbor Veterans bridge. Longtime Springfield police officer honored at retirement party. California parents who died...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
News Now Warsaw

Toys For Tots Collects 1,000s Of Toys For Less Fortunate Kids

From every corner of Kosciusko County they came to Martin’s Super Market in Warsaw on Saturday to deliver their donations to the Toys for Tots toy drive. Some came in large groups, like the Kosciusko County Fireman’s Association; some came in smaller groups, like the Syracuse American Legion Post #223 Riders; and others just came by themselves. But by the end of the four-hour event, thousands of new, unwrapped toys had been given for less fortunate children in the community.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Hutch Post

Toys for Tots drive starts Monday, drive-through event Dec. 11

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County District Attorney Tom Stanton notes that Toys for Tots in 2020 forced them to be creative and it worked. "Because of the lockdown and the social distancing and all that went with it, we were forced to think a little outside the box," Stanton said. "Last year, we expanded to different stations around the county and that worked well. We had a competition between the Hutchinson Police Department and the Reno County Sheriff's Office to see which of those departments could bring in the most toys and we had a drive through event that brought in quite a few toys and we're going to do all those things again this year."
HUTCHINSON, KS
newjerseyhills.com

Madison Wireless Zone store hosting Toys for Tots drive

MADISON - Wireless Zone at 11 Park Ave. is partnering with the U.S. Marie Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign, and will offer toy collection bins through Friday, Dec. 17. The Toys for Tots program delivers holiday gifts to less fortunate children in every community it serves. “2021 has certainly...
MADISON, NJ
ourquadcities.com

Toys for Tots | Blain’s Farm & Fleet

The simple gift of a toy can make bring a child so much joy and make a huge difference for the holidays. Local 4 News is teaming up with Blaine’s Farm and Fleet and the US Marine Corps for their annual Toys for Tots Campaign. Take part of the toy...
ADVOCACY
myfox28columbus.com

More than 12,000 toys collected through Toys for Tots drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's tradition at ABC 6 and FOX 28 News, the annual Toys for Tots toy drive. Every year, we team up with the Marine Corps to bring toys to families in need across Central Ohio. Community members came out throughout the weekend...
COLUMBUS, OH
News-Herald.com

Tri-C Basic Police Academy cadets to hold toy drive for Toys for Tots

To bring holiday joy to children in need, Cuyahoga Community College’s Basic Police Academy cadets are looking to “Stuff the Cruisers” with new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program. Donations will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., Dec. 11, at KeyBank Public Safety Training Center on...
PARMA, OH
CBS Detroit

Farmington Hills Police, Fire Department Participate In Toys For Tots Drive

(CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Police and Fire Departments are participating in a local Toys for Tots campaign again this year. They are taking donations of new toys in their original packaging. Donations can be dropped off at the Police Department located at 31655 W. Eleven Mile Road or the Fire Department located at 31455 W. Eleven Mile Road. The donations will be accepted at these locations from now until Friday, December 17.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Liberal First

Pecans available, proceeds support mission work

From cookies to pies an other delectable desserts, pecans are a cornerstone of holiday meals. The Women of the Church of God have ordered a supply to meet the need in the local community. One pound bags of pecans are available for $13, and the money raised by the sale...
CHARITIES
KWQC

Toys for Tots drive: Part 11

5 taken into custody, including escaped inmate, following short vehicle chase in Davenport. Davenport Sister Cities group hosting 4th annual “Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities” event. KWQC-TV6 held its annual Toys for Tots drive Friday. TV6's Kyle Kiel talks with Jackie Wessels with the Quad Cities Bike Club during Friday's Toys for...
DAVENPORT, IA
YourErie

Kellar Williams Real Estate holds Toys For Tots toy drive

Santa and the Grinch made a special appearance on December 4th at the Kellar Williams Real Estate office. A Marines Toys For Tots event was held where children took a picture with both Santa and the Grinch. In order to get a photo with Santa and the Grinch, a toy donation had to be made […]
ADVOCACY

