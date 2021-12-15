NS-NS Spacetimes from Amplitudes

Andrea Cristofoli, Riccardo Gonzo, Nathan Moynihan, Donal O'Connell, Alasdair Ross, Matteo Sergola, Chris D. White. We study the variance in the measurement of observables during scattering events, as computed using amplitudes. The classical regime, characterised by negligible uncertainty, emerges as a consequence of an infinite set of relationships among multileg, multiloop amplitudes in a momentum-transfer expansion. We discuss two non-trivial examples in detail: the six-point tree and the five-point one-loop amplitudes in scalar QED. We interpret these relationships in terms or a coherent exponentiation of radiative effects in the classical limit which generalises the eikonal formula, and show how to recover the impulse, including radiation reaction, from this generalised eikonal. Finally, we incorporate the physics of spin into our framework.
