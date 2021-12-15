ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

NS-NS Spacetimes from Amplitudes

By Ricardo Monteiro, Silvia Nagy, Donal O'Connell, David Peinador Veiga, Matteo Sergola
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Recent work has shown how on-shell three-point amplitudes in gauge theory and gravity, representing the coupling to massive particles, correspond in the classical limit to the curvature spinors of linearised solutions. This connection, made explicit via the KMOC formalism in split metric signature,...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Universal structure of radiative QED amplitudes at one loop

We present two novel results about the universal structure of radiative QED amplitudes in the soft and in the collinear limit. On the one hand, we extend the well-known Low-Burnett-Kroll theorem to the one-loop level and give the explicit relation between the radiative and non-radiative amplitude at subleading power in the soft limit. On the other hand, we consider a factorisation formula at leading power in the limit where the emitted photon becomes collinear to a light fermion and provide the corresponding one-loop splitting function. In addition to being interesting in their own right these findings are particularly relevant in the context of fully-differential higher-order QED calculations. One of the main challenges in this regard is the numerical stability of radiative contributions in the soft and collinear regions. The results presented here allow for a stabilisation of real-virtual amplitudes in these delicate phase-space regions by switching to the corresponding approximation without the need of explicit computations.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Amplitudes and the Riemann Zeta Function

Physical properties of scattering amplitudes are mapped to the Riemann zeta function. Specifically, a closed-form amplitude is constructed, describing the tree-level exchange of a tower with masses. m. n. 2. =. μ. n. 2. , where. ζ. (. 1. /. 2. ±. i. μ. n. ) =. 0. . Requiring...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The Uncertainty Principle and Classical Amplitudes

Andrea Cristofoli, Riccardo Gonzo, Nathan Moynihan, Donal O'Connell, Alasdair Ross, Matteo Sergola, Chris D. White. We study the variance in the measurement of observables during scattering events, as computed using amplitudes. The classical regime, characterised by negligible uncertainty, emerges as a consequence of an infinite set of relationships among multileg, multiloop amplitudes in a momentum-transfer expansion. We discuss two non-trivial examples in detail: the six-point tree and the five-point one-loop amplitudes in scalar QED. We interpret these relationships in terms or a coherent exponentiation of radiative effects in the classical limit which generalises the eikonal formula, and show how to recover the impulse, including radiation reaction, from this generalised eikonal. Finally, we incorporate the physics of spin into our framework.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Tethered Semiflexible Polymer under Large Amplitude Oscillatory Shear

The properties of a semiflexible polymer with fixed ends exposed to oscillatory shear flow are investigated by simulations. The two-dimensionally confined polymer is modeled as a linear bead-spring chain, and the interaction with the fluid is described by the Brownian multiparticle collision dynamics approach. For small shear rates, the tethering of the ends leads to a more-or-less linear oscillatory response. However, at high shear rates, we found a strongly nonlinear reaction, with a polymer (partially) wrapped around the fixation points. This leads to an overall shrinkage of the polymer. Dynamically, the location probability of the polymer center-of-mass position is largest on a spatial curve resembling a limaçon, although with an inhomogeneous distribution. We found shear-induced modifications of the normal-mode correlation functions, with a frequency doubling at high shear rates. Interestingly, an even-odd asymmetry for the Cartesian components of the correlation functions appears, with rather similar spectra for odd $x$- and even $y$-modes and vice versa. Overall, our simulations yielded an intriguing nonlinear behavior of tethered semiflexible polymers under oscillatory shear flow.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravity#Kmoc#Kerr Taub Nut#Qmul
arxiv.org

Nonperturbative Negative Geometries: Amplitudes at Strong Coupling and the Amplituhedron

The amplituhedron determines scattering amplitudes in planar ${\cal N}=4$ super Yang-Mills by a single "positive geometry" in the space of kinematic and loop variables. We study a closely related definition of the amplituhedron for the simplest case of four-particle scattering, given as a sum over complementary "negative geometries", which provides a natural geometric understanding of the exponentiation of infrared (IR) divergences, as well as a new geometric definition of an IR finite observable ${\cal F}(g,z)$ - dually interpreted as the expectation value of the null polygonal Wilson loop with a single Lagrangian insertion - which is directly determined by these negative geometries. This provides a long-sought direct link between canonical forms for positive (negative) geometries, and a completely IR finite post-loop-integration observable depending on a single kinematical variable $z$, from which the cusp anomalous dimension $\Gamma_{\rm cusp}(g)$ can also be straightforwardly obtained. We study an especially simple class of negative geometries at all loop orders, associated with a "tree" structure in the negativity conditions, for which the contributions to ${\cal F}(g,z)$ and $\Gamma_{\rm cusp}$ can easily be determined by an interesting non-linear differential equation immediately following from the combinatorics of negative geometries. This lets us compute these "tree" contributions to ${\cal F}(g,z)$ and $\Gamma_{\rm cusp}$ for all values of the 't Hooft coupling. The result for $\Gamma_{\rm cusp}$ remarkably shares all main qualitative characteristics of the known exact results obtained using integrability.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Graviton particle statistics and coherent states from classical scattering amplitudes

In the two-body scattering problem in general relativity, we study the final graviton particle distribution using a perturbative approach. We compute the mean, the variance and the factorial moments of the distribution from the expectation value of the graviton number operator in the KMOC formalism. For minimally coupled scalar particles, the leading deviation from the Poissonian distribution is given by the unitarity cut involving the six-point tree amplitude with the emission of two gravitons. We compute this amplitude in two independent ways. First, we use an extension of the Cheung-Remmen parametrization that includes minimally coupled scalars. We then repeat the calculation using on-shell BCFW-like techniques, finding complete agreement. In the classical limit, this amplitude gives a purely quantum contribution, proving that we can describe the final radiative state is coherent at least up to order $\mathcal{O}(G^4)$. Finally, we give general arguments about why we expect this to hold also at higher order in perturbation theory and what are the consequences for classical radiative observables.
PHYSICS
Wired

Gravitational Waves Should Permanently Distort Spacetime

Since that first detection almost six years ago, physicists have been trying to figure out how to measure this so-called “memory effect.”. “The memory effect is absolutely a strange, strange phenomenon,” said Paul Lasky, an astrophysicist at Monash University in Australia. “It’s really deep stuff.”. Their...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Physical Representations for Scattering Amplitudes and the Wavefunction of the Universe

The way we organise perturbation theory is of fundamental importance both for computing the observables of relevance and for extracting fundamental physics out of them. If on one hand the different ways in which the perturbative observables can be written make manifest different features (e.g. symmetries as well as principles such as unitarity, causality and locality), on the other hand precisely demanding that some concrete features are manifest lead to different ways of organising perturbation theory. In the context of flat-space scattering amplitudes, a number of them are already known and exploited, while much less is known for cosmological observables. In the present work, we show how to systematically write down both the wavefunction of the universe and the flat-space scattering amplitudes, in such a way that they manifestly show physical poles only. We make use of the invariant definition of such observables in terms of {\it cosmological polytopes} and their {\it scattering facet}. In particular, we show that such representations correspond to triangulations of such objects through hyperplanes identified by the intersection of their facets outside of them. All possible triangulations of this type generate the different representations. This allows us to provide a general proof for the conjectured all-loop causal representation of scattering amplitudes. Importantly, all such representations can be viewed as making explicit a subset of compatible singularities, and our construction provides a way to extend Steinmann relations to higher codimension singularities for both the flat-space scattering amplitudes and the cosmological wavefunction.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

Geodesics for the Painleve-Gullstrand form of Lense-Thirring spacetime

Recently, the current authors have formulated and extensively explored a rather novel Painleve-Gullstrand variant of the slow-rotation Lense-Thirring spacetime, a variant which has particularly elegant features -- including unit lapse, intrinsically flat spatial 3-slices, and a separable Klein-Gordon equation (wave operator). This spacetime also possesses a non-trivial Killing tensor, implying separability of the Hamilton-Jacobi equation, the existence of a Carter constant, and complete formal integrability of the the geodesic equations. Herein we investigate the geodesics in some detail, in the general situation demonstrating the occurrence of "ultra-elliptic" integrals. Only in certain special cases can the complete geodesic integrability be explicitly cast in terms of elementary functions. The model is potentially of astrophysical interest both in the asymptotic large-distance limit and as an example of a "black hole mimic", a controlled deformation of the Kerr spacetime that can be contrasted with ongoing astronomical observations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Maximal transcendental weight contribution of scattering amplitudes

Feynman integrals in quantum field theory evaluate to special functions and numbers that are usefully described by the notion of transcendental weight. In this paper, we propose a way of projecting a given dimensionally-regularised Feynman integral, for example contributing to a scattering amplitudes, onto its maximal weight part. The method uses insights into the singularity structure of space-time loop integrands, and is complementary to usual generalised unitarity approaches. We describe the method and give a proof-of-principle application to the two-loop scattering amplitudes $gg \to H$ in the heavy top-quark mass limit, which involves both planar and non-planar Feynman integrals. We also comment on further possible applications and discuss subtleties related to evanescent integrand terms.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Eikonal amplitudes from curved backgrounds

Eikonal exponentiation in QFT describes the emergence of classical physics at long distances in terms of a non-trivial resummation of infinitely many diagrams. Long ago, 't Hooft proposed a beautiful correspondence between ultra-relativistic scalar eikonal scattering and one-to-one scattering in a background shockwave space-time, bypassing the need to resum. In this spirit, we propose here a covariant method for computing one-to-one amplitudes in curved background space-times which gives rise what we conjecture to be a general expression for the eikonal amplitude. We show how the one-to-one scattering amplitude for scalars on any stationary space-time reduces to a boundary term that captures the long-distance behavior of the background and has the structure of an exponentiated eikonal amplitude. In the case of scalar scattering on Schwarzschild, we recover the known results for gravitational scattering of massive scalars in the eikonal regime. For Kerr, we find a remarkable exponentiation of the tree-level amplitude for gravitational scattering between a massive scalar and a massive particle of infinite spin. This amplitude exhibits a Kawai-Lewellen-Tye-like factorization, which we use to evaluate the eikonal amplitude in momentum space, and study its analytic properties.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quasinormal modes of Proca fields in Schwarzschild-AdS spacetime

We present new results concerning the Proca massive vector field in a Schwarzschild-AdS black hole geometry. We provide a first principles analysis of Proca vector fields in this geometry using both the vector spherical harmonic (VSH) separation method and the Frolov-Krtouš-Kubizňák-Santos (FKKS) method that separates the relevant equations in spinning geometries. The analysis in the VSH method shows, on one hand, that it is arduous to separate the scalar-type from the vector-type polarizations of the electric sector of the Proca field, and on the other hand, it displays clearly the electric and the magnetic mode sectors. The analysis in the FKKS method is performed by taking the nonrotating limit of the Kerr-AdS spacetime, and shows that the ansatz decouples the polarizations in the electric mode sector even in the nonrotating limit. On the other hand, it captures only two of the three possible polarizations, the magnetic mode sector is missing. The reason for the absence of this polarization is related to the degeneracy of the principal tensor in static spherical symmetric spacetimes. The degrees of freedom and quasinormal modes in both separation methods of the Proca field are found. The frequencies of the quasinormal modes are also computed. For the electric mode sector in the VSH method the frequencies are found through an extension, which substitutes number coefficients by matrix coefficients, of the Horowitz-Hubeny numerical procedure, whereas for the magnetic mode sector in the VSH method and the electric sector of the FKKS method it is shown that a direct use of the procedure can be made. The values of the quasinormal mode frequencies obtained for each method are compared and showed to be in good agreement with each other. This further supports the analytical approaches presented here for the behavior of the Proca field in a Schwarzschild-AdS black hole background.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A curious variant of Bronnikov-Ellis spacetime

We explore a curious but simple variant of the Bronnikov-Ellis (BE) wormhole spacetime with a specific `red-shift function' (i.e. $g_{00}$) in the line element. The matter required to support such a geometry violates the local Null Energy Condition (NEC) only around the throat and the global Averaged Null Energy Condition (ANEC) integral along radial null geodesics may be adjusted to arbitrarily small negative values, using metric parameters. Properties of the line element manifest in the metric functions, curvature and the required matter stress energy are delineated. Further, exact null and timelike geodesics are found and generic features of periodic/non-periodic motion (closed, bounded or open) are presented. Scalar wave propagation is also solved analytically, thereby providing a partial check on the stability of the geometry under scalar perturbations. Interestingly, we note that this BE variant may be viewed as a four dimensional, timelike section of a five dimensional, static, non-vacuum, Witten bubble--like geometry which, with an extra dimension, also has wormhole features and is threaded by matter satisfying the NEC.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Theory of zero-field diode effect in twisted trilayer graphene

In a recent experiment [Lin et al., arXiv:2112.07841], the superconducting phase hosted by a heterostructure of mirror-symmetric twisted trilayer graphene and WSe$_2$ was shown to exhibit significantly different critical currents in opposite directions in the absence of external magnetic fields. We here develop a microscopic theory and analyze necessary conditions for this zero-field superconducting diode effect. Taking into account the spin-orbit coupling induced in trilayer graphene via the proximity effect, we classify the pairing instabilities and normal-state orders and derive which combinations are consistent with the observed diode effect, in particular, its field trainability. We perform explicit calculations of the diode effect in several different models, including the full continuum model for the system, and illuminate the relation between the diode effect and finite-momentum pairing. Our theory also provides a natural explanation of the observed sign change of the current asymmetry with doping, which can be related to an approximate chiral symmetry of the system, and of the enhanced transverse resistance above the superconducting transition. Our findings not only elucidate the rich physics of trilayer graphene on WSe$_2$, but also establish a means to distinguish between various candidate interaction-induced orders in spin-orbit-coupled graphene moiré systems, and could therefore serve as a guide for future experiments as well.
PHYSICS
BGR.com

Scientists found a bizarre underwater world and the video is mesmerizing

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end A new video from the Schmidt Ocean Institute gives us a closer look at a beautiful underwater world that you need to see for yourself. The video was released earlier this month, and it includes a ton of footage captured in the waters of the Pescadero Basin, in the Gulf of California. In the basin, multiple hydrothermal vents around the Pescadero Fault create some amazing geological structures, including upside-down mirror ponds. This underwater world thrives around hydrothermal vents Considering the toxicity levels of the water found around the Pescadero Basin,...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Local invariants identify topological metals

Although topological band theory has been used to discover and classify a wide array of novel topological phases in insulating and semi-metal systems, it is not well-suited to identifying topological phenomena in metallic or gapless systems. Here, we develop a theory of topological metals based on the system's Clifford pseudospectrum, which can both determine whether a system exhibits boundary-localized states despite the presence of a degenerate bulk bands and provide a measure of these states' topological protection. Moreover, the Clifford pseudospectrum yields a set of invariants that are locally defined at a given position and energy while still being rigorously connected to the system's K-theory. We demonstrate the generality of this method in two systems, a Chern metal and a higher-order topological metal, and prove the topology of these systems is robust to relatively strong perturbations. The ability to define invariants for metallic and gapless systems allows for the possibility of finding topological phenomena in a broad range of natural and artificial materials which have not been previously explored.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Category-theoretic recipe for dualities in one-dimensional quantum lattice models

We present a systematic approach for generating duality transformations in quantum lattice models. Within our formalism, dualities are completely characterized by equivalent but distinct realizations of a given (possibly non-abelian and non-invertible) symmetry. These different realizations are encoded into fusion categories, and dualities are methodically generated by considering all Morita equivalent categories. The full set of symmetric operators can then be constructed from the categorical data. We construct explicit intertwiners, in the form of matrix product operators, that convert local symmetric operators of one realization into local symmetric operators of its dual. Concurrently, it maps local operators that transform non-trivially into non-local ones. This guarantees that the structure constants of the algebra of all symmetric operators are equal in both dual realizations. Families of dual Hamiltonians, possibly with long range interactions, are then designed by taking linear combinations of the corresponding symmetric operators. We illustrate this approach by establishing matrix product operator intertwiners for well-known dualities such as Kramers-Wannier and Jordan-Wigner, consider theories with two copies of the Ising category symmetry, and present an example with quantum group symmetries. Finally, we comment on generalizations to higher dimensions of this categorical approach to dualities.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Stacking-dependent exciton multiplicity in WSe$_2$ bilayers

Zhijie Li, Jonathan Förste, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Bernhard Urbaszek, Anvar S. Baimuratov, Iann C. Gerber, Alexander Högele, Ismail Bilgin. Twisted layers of atomically thin two-dimensional materials realize a broad range of novel quantum materials with engineered optical and transport phenomena arising from spin and valley degrees of freedom and strong electron correlations in hybridized interlayer bands. Here, we report experimental and theoretical studies of WSe$_2$ homobilayers obtained in two stable configurations of 2H ($60^\circ$ twist) and 3R ($0^\circ$ twist) stackings by controlled chemical vapor synthesis of high-quality large-area crystals. Using optical absorption and photoluminescence spectroscopy at cryogenic temperatures, we uncover marked differences in the optical characteristics of 2H and 3R bilayer WSe$_2$ which we explain on the basis of beyond-DFT theoretical calculations. Our results highlight the role of layer stacking for the spectral multiplicity of momentum-direct intralayer exciton transitions in absorption, and relate the multiplicity of phonon sidebands in the photoluminescence to momentum-indirect excitons with different spin valley and layer character. Our comprehensive study generalizes to other layered homobilayer and heterobilayer semiconductor systems and highlights the role of crystal symmetry and stacking for interlayer hybrid states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Geometrization of light bending and its application to SdSw spacetime

The mysterious dark energy remains one of the greatest puzzles of modern science. Current detections for it are mostly indirect. The spacetime effects of dark energy can be locally described by the SdSw metric. Understanding these local effects exactly is an essential step towards the direct probe of dark energy. From first principles, we prove that dark energy can exert a repulsive dark force on astrophysical scales, different from the Newtonian attraction of both visible and dark matter. One way of measuring local effects of dark energy is through the gravitational deflection of light. We geometrize the bending of light in any curved static spacetime. First of all, we define a generalized deflection angle, referred to as the Gaussian deflection angle, in a mathematically strict and conceptually clean way. Basing on the Gauss-Bonnet theorem, we then prove that the Gaussian deflection angle is equivalent to the surface integral of the Gaussian curvature over a chosen lensing patch. As an application of the geometrization, we study the problem of whether dark energy affects the bending of light and provide a strict solution to this problem in the SdSw spacetime. According to this solution, we propose a method to overcome the difficulty of measuring local dark energy effects. Exactly speaking, we find that the lensing effect of dark energy can be enhanced by 14 orders of magnitude when properly choosing the lensing patch in certain cases. It means that we can probe the existence and nature of dark energy directly in our Solar System. This points to an exciting direction to help unraveling the great mystery of dark energy.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

UV Divergences, RG Equations and High Energy Behaviour of the Amplitudes in the Wess-Zumino Model with Quartic Interaction

We analyse the UV divergences for the scattering amplitude in the Wess-Zumino SUSY model with the quartic superpotential. Within the superfield formalism, we calculate the corresponding Feynman diagrams and evaluate their leading divergences up to 4 loop order of PT. Then we construct recurrence relations that connect the leading UV divergences in subsequent orders of perturbation theory. These recurrence relations allow us to calculate the leading divergences in a pure algebraic way starting from the one loop contribution. We check that the obtained relations correctly reproduce the lower order diagrams evaluated explicitly. At last, we convert the recurrence relations into the RG equations that have integro-differential form. Solving these equations for a particular sequence of diagrams, we find out the high energy behaviour of the amplitude. We then argue that the full amplitude has a similar behaviour with the key feature of the existence of a pole in the s-channel corresponding to a state with a mass ~1/g, where g is the original dimensionfull coupling of the theory. We find out the this state is actually a ghost one similar to the Landau pole in scalar theory.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy