‘The Challenge’: CT Hints He May Be Taking A Break From The Show After Season 37 Win

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
For the second season in a row, CT Tamburello is a ‘Challenge’ champion. We caught up with him EXCLUSIVELY about the big win and what’s next!

CT Tamburello won back-to-back seasons of The Challenge after coming out victorious with partner Kaycee Clark on the season finale of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. However, after competing in eight of the past nine seasons, it might be time for a break. “I’ve done a lot in a row, [my son] CJ is older now, I’m having a good year…I think I’m going to enjoy it for a little bit,” CT told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The Challenge is always going to be my home, don’t get me wrong, but let’s spend some time with family and try some other things. I’m branching out, finally, and getting the courage to do other things besides the show. I have a movie coming out and we just wrapped filming.”

After struggling for several years, CT is in a good place in his life outside the show, which makes him hesitant about leaving to film another season, too. “I don’t want to say I’m going to close the book — never say never — but I can honestly say I won the game and I won at life in general,” he admitted. “I got my life back together. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I finally feel like I’m in a really, really good place in my life. I wanted to come back [to the show] to win and prove to myself that this isn’t the end. By doing well on The Challenge, I feel like I can do well in life, too.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z0pbU_0dO8p2VZ00
CT Tamburello on season 37 of ‘The Challenge.’ (MTV)

Overcoming mental health struggles is what part of what got CT to such a positive place, too. He added, “When I turned 40, I had a midlife breakthrough. But instead of taking a trip or getting a car, I went to the doctor. I was like, ‘Something’s wrong with me.’ So after every test humanly possible, the doctor’s like..it’s in your head. It’s mental health. It’s been a long road since then and I’m really proud to go from this dark hole I was in to where I am now. If I were to ride off into the sunset, I could walk away wiht my head held high.”

This season’s final challenge required the players to work as individuals, on teams and in pairs. In the end, there were three pairs competing for the $1 million prize, and whoever won could decide whether they wanted to share the winnings with second (Kyle Christie and Tori Deal) and third (Devin Walker and Emy Alupei) place. CT and Kaycee decided to keep $800,000 for themselves and give each of the other teams $100,000. When it came down to it, CT said it wasn’t a question — he and Kaycee knew they would be giving up some of their prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNDG1_0dO8p2VZ00
Kaycee Clark on season 37 of ‘The Challenge.’ (MTV)

“I know what it’s like to go all that way and not get any money,” CT explained. “And, in all fairness, this challenge was a lot different for me. I wasn’t just thrown into the fire where I was public enemy number one. I can honestly say, if it wasn’t for Kaycee and Devin and Kyle and everybody that was there, my road to the final would’ve been a hell of a lot harder. So it only seemed fair. And I’m not going to pick favorites [so we split it evenly].”

CT also admitted that he was “surprised” at how well the veteran alliance stuck together this season, and said he “did not expect” it to play out that way. When it came to all the vets teaming up, the move was a no-brainer for the five-time champion. “I’ll take whatever I can get because I’m usually just a lone wolf,” he said. “I can’t remember the last time I’ve been anybody’s number one. So to finally feel like I’m part of something, I’m like…f*** yeah, just let me know what you want me to do!”

Season 37 of The Challenge continues with the reunion show, which airs on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.

