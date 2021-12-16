ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Five more bodies recovered after boat capsizes off Malaysia

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian authorities recovered on Thursday the bodies of five more people who had been missing since their boat capsized off the country’s south a day earlier, officials said, bringing the death toll...

