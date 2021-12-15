ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Lifshitz and hyperscaling violated Yang-Mills-dilaton black holes

By Fatemeh Naeimipour, Behrouz Mirza, Soudabe Nasirimoghadam
 4 days ago

We obtain two types of Yang-Mills-dilaton black hole solutions in both Lifshitz and hyperscaling violation spacetimes. We must consider at least three Yang-Mills gauge fields that interact with a scalar field and either $SO(n)$ or $SO(n-1,1)$ gauge symmetry groups, where $n+1$ denotes the dimension...

healththoroughfare.com

Astronomers Unveil Object That Survived the Approach to a Black Hole

Anybody who has heard about black holes knows by now that these objects don’t like to be approached. Getting too close would literally be suicidal. There’s no strong scientific evidence that a black hole would behave like the one from the Interstellar movie and only send you back in time if it captures you.
ASTRONOMY
reed.edu

Black Holes and Stellar Observations

Reed College astrophysicists devise new way to calculate the mass of black holes in distant galaxies. Deep in the heart of the Milky Way, at the convergence of its spiral arms, lurks a dark colossus: a black hole with a mass of more than 4 million suns. This pattern—a massive...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Search of Intermediate Mass Black Holes at Low Redshift with Intra-night Variability

We present a sample of intermediate-mass black hole (IMBH) candidates based on the detection of a broad H$\alpha$ emission line and variability, which are selected from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey Data Release 7. By performing spectral decomposition of emission lines as well as visual inspection, we initially identified 131 targets with a broad H$\alpha$ line among a large sample of emission-line galaxies. We further selected 25 IMBH candidates, whose estimated black hole mass (M$_{\rm BH}$) is less than $10^6 \rm M_{\odot}$. To constrain the nature of these candidates, we analyzed X-ray properties and performed an intra-night variability monitoring with optical telescopes. Based on the optical variability analysis, we report a sample of 11 targets with detected intra-night variability as the best IMBH candidates, which are suitable for follow-up observations for accurate M$_{\rm BH}$ determination such as reverberation mapping campaigns.
ASTRONOMY
astrobites.org

A Black Hole Snow Globe? An Intermediate Mass Black Hole at the Center of a Globular Cluster

Title: Detection of a ∼100,000 M⊙ black hole in M31’s most massive globular cluster: A tidally stripped nucleus. Authors: Renuka Pechetti, Anil Seth, Sebastian Kamann, Nelson Caldwell, Jay Strader, Mark den Brok, Nora Luetzgendorf, Nadine Neumayer, Karina Voggel. First Author’s Institution: Liverpool John Moores University, UK. Status: Accepted for publication...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Deflection Light Behaviors by AdS Black Holes

We investigate the behavior of the deflection of light rays by charged and rotating AdS black holes using the Gauss-Bonnet formalism. Taking weak field approximations and certain appropriate limits associated with AdS geometries, we compute and analyze such an optical quantity by varying the involved moduli space parameters. First, we study the charge and the AdS radius effects on the deflection angle of RN-AdS black holes. For small values of the impact parameter $b$, we find that the charge effect is relevant. Precisely, it decreases the deflection angle, while the AdS background one is not. For large values of $b$, however, these optical behaviors have been inverted and the deflection angle becomes an increasing function of the charge. In this way, the cosmological constant effect is remarked to be relevant showing linear variations of the deflection angle. Varying the charge, we find a critical impact parameter value $b_{c}$ where the charge effect is inverted. For rotating solutions, we show that the spinning parameter still decreases the deflection angle without any changing behavior observed in the charge effect. Evincing of the cosmological constant, we recover known results corresponding to charged and rotating ordinary black hole solutions. Examining the plasma effect, we reveal that the deflection angle keeps the same behavior being a decreasing function in terms of the frequency ratio.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The shadows of Schwarzschild black hole with halos

We have studied the shadows of Schwarzschild black hole with a halo containing quadrupolar and octopolar terms. We found black hole shadow is oblate when the quadrupole strength $\mathcal{Q}$ is greater than zero, and it is prolate when $\mathcal{Q}$ is less than zero. Black hole shadow shifts upward when the octopolar strength $\mathcal{O}$ is less than zero, and shifts downward when $\mathcal{O}$ is greater than zero. From the observable width $W$, height $H$, oblateness $K$ and distortion parameter $\delta$ of black hole shadow, one can determine the quadrupole strength $\mathcal{Q}$ and octopolar strength $\mathcal{O}$ of Schwarzschild black hole with halo. Black hole shadow is always a circle for the observers with the inclination angle $\theta_{obs}=0$, and becomes bigger with the increase of $\mathcal{Q}$ or $\mathcal{O}$. Black hole shadow not only becomes more prolate but also shifts upward as the quadrupole strength $\mathcal{Q}$ increases for the observer inclination angle $\theta_{obs}=\pi/4$. But black hole shadow shifts upward as $\mathcal{O}$ increases for $\theta_{obs}=\pi/4$, which is the opposite of the case of $\theta_{obs}=\pi/2$. Our results show that the quadrupolar and octopolar terms yield a series of interesting patterns for the shadow of a Schwarzschild black hole with halo.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Black hole superpotential as a unifying entropy function and BPS thermodynamics

We develop an effective superpotential formalism for the SU(2)$\times$U(1) invariant sector of $\mathcal{N}=2$ gauged supergravity in five dimensions with a U(1)$^3$ Fayet-Iliopoulos gauging, and determine the exact superpotential that describes all 1/4 BPS solutions in this sector. This includes the Gutowski-Reall black holes, but also a much broader class of solutions with a squashed $S^3$, magnetic flux and vector multiplet sources, as well as complex Euclidean BPS saddles. Some of these solutions are known only numerically, but the exact superpotential allows us to analytically evaluate the on-shell action, holographic one-point functions and conserved charges of all BPS solutions and to study their thermodynamics. In particular, by examining the supersymmetry Ward identities we show that solutions with supersymmetric vector multiplet sources break supersymmetry spontaneously. We also demonstrate the first law for black holes in the SU(2)$\times$U(1) invariant sector and show that the conserved charges of supersymmetric solutions satisfy the generalized BPS relation derived in arXiv:1703.04299, which includes the supersymmetric Casimir energy as a consequence of the anomalous supersymmetry transformation of the $\mathcal{N}=1$ supercurrent at the boundary. Finally, we show that the effective superpotential provides a unifying entropy extremization principle, reproducing Sen's entropy function for near extremal black holes and the Hosseini-Hristov-Zaffaroni functional for complex Euclidean BPS saddles.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Black Holes in Klein Space

The analytic continuation of the general signature $(1,3)$ Lorentzian Kerr-Taub-NUT black holes to signature $(2,2)$ Kleinian black holes is studied. Their global structure is characterized by a toric Penrose diagram resembling their Lorentzian counterparts. Kleinian black holes are found to be self-dual when their mass and NUT charge are equal for any value of the Kerr rotation parameter $a$. Remarkably, it is shown that the rotation $a$ can be eliminated by a large diffeomorphism; this result also holds in Euclidean signature. The continuation from Lorentzian to Kleinian signature is naturally induced by the analytic continuation of the S-matrix. Indeed, we show that the geometry of linearized black holes, including Kerr-Taub-NUT, is captured by $(2,2)$ three-point scattering amplitudes of a graviton and a massive spinning particle. This stands in sharp contrast to their Lorentzian counterparts for which the latter vanishes kinematically, and enables a direct link to the S-matrix.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Eccentric self-forced inspirals into a rotating black hole

We develop the first model for extreme mass-ratio inspirals (EMRIs) into a rotating massive black hole driven by the gravitational self-force. Our model is based on an action angle formulation of the method of osculating geodesics for eccentric, equatorial (i.e., spin-aligned) motion in Kerr spacetime. The forcing terms are provided by an efficient spectral interpolation of the first-order gravitational self-force in the outgoing radiation gauge. We apply a near-identity (averaging) transformation to eliminate all dependence of the orbital phases from the equations of motion, while maintaining all secular effects of the first-order gravitational self-force at post-adiabatic order. This implies that the model can be evolved without having to resolve all $\mathcal{O}(10^6)$ orbit cycles of an EMRI, yielding an inspiral model that can be evaluated in less than a second for any mass-ratio. In the case of a non-rotating central black hole, we compare inspirals evolved using self-force data computed in the Lorenz and radiation gauges. We find that the two gauges generally produce differing inspirals with a deviation of comparable magnitude to the conservative self-force correction. This emphasizes the need for including the (currently unknown) dissipative second order self-force to obtain gauge independent, post-adiabatic waveforms.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Self-lensing flares from black hole binaries I: general-relativistic ray tracing of black hole binaries

The self-lensing of a massive black hole binary (MBHB), which occurs when the two BHs are aligned close to the line of sight, is expected to produce periodic, short-duration flares. Here we study the shapes of self-lensing flares (SLFs) via general-relativistic ray tracing in a superimposed binary BH metric, in which the emission is generated by geometrically thin accretion flows around each component. The suite of models covers eccentric binary orbits, black hole spins, unequal mass binaries, and different emission model geometries. We explore the above parameter space, and report how the light curves change as a function of, e.g., binary separation, inclination, and eccentricity. We also compare our light curves to those in the microlensing approximation, and show how strong deflections, as well as time-delay effects, change the size and shape of the SLF. If gravitational waves (GWs) from the inspiraling MBHB are observed by LISA, SLFs can help securely identify the source and localizing it on the sky, and to constrain the graviton mass by comparing the phasing of the SLFs and the GWs. Additionally, when these systems are viewed edge-on the SLF shows a distinct dip that can be directly correlated with the BH shadow size. This opens a new way to measure BH shadow sizes in systems that are unresolvable by current VLBI facilities.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Black holes with spindles at the horizon

We construct AdS$_4 \times \Sigma$ and AdS$_2 \times \Sigma \times \Sigma_\mathfrak{g}$ solutions in F(4) gauged supergravity in six dimensions, where $\Sigma$ is a two dimensional manifold of non-constant curvature with conical singularities at its two poles, called a spindle, and $\Sigma_\mathfrak{g}$ is a constant curvature Riemann surface of genus $\mathfrak{g}$. We find that while the first solution is realized as "topologically a topological twist", the later class of solutions corresponds to an "anti twist". We compute the holographic free energy of the AdS$_4 \times \Sigma$ solution and find that it matches the entropy computed by extremizing an entropy functional that is constructed by gluing gravitational blocks. For the AdS$_2 \times \Sigma \times \Sigma_\mathfrak{g}$ solution, we find that the Bekenstein-Hawking entropy is reproduced by extremizing an appropriately defined entropy functional, which leads us to conjecture that this solution is dual to a three dimensional SCFT on a spindle. A class of the AdS$_2 \times \Sigma \times \Sigma_\mathfrak{g}$ solutions that we find corresponds to the four dimensional gauged $T^3$ model obtained as a particular subtruncation of the six dimensional theory.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Closest pair of supermassive black holes is merging into one mega black hole

At the heart of almost every galaxy, including our own, is a monstrously large black hole with mass millions or billions of times that of the sun. These supermassive black holes are generally lonely beasts, but astronomers have recently discovered the closest-ever pair of them which will eventually merge into one even larger black hole.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Entropy of Hawking Radiation for Two-Sided Hyperscaling Violating Black Branes

In this paper, we study the von Neumann entropy of Hawking radiation $S_{\rm R}$ for a $d+2$-dimensional Hyperscaling Violating (HV) black brane which is coupled to two Minkowski spacetimes as the thermal baths. We consider two different situations for the matter fields: First, the matter fields are described by a $CFT_{d+2}$ whose central charge $c$ is very large. Second, they are described by a d+2 dimensional HV QFT which has a holographic gravitational theory that is a HV geometry at zero temperature. For both cases, we calculate the Page curve of the Hawking radiation as well as the Page time $t_{\rm Page}$. For the first case, $S_{\rm R}$ grows linearly with time before the Page time and saturates after this time. Moreover, $t_{\rm Page}$ is proportional to $\frac{2 S_{\rm th}}{c T}$, where $S_{\rm th}$ and $T$ are the thermal entropy and temperature of the black brane. For the second case, when the hyperscaling violation exponent $\theta_m$ of the matter fields is zero, the results are very similar to those for the first case. However, when $\theta_m \neq 0$, the entropy of Hawking radiation grows exponentially before $t_{\rm Page}$ and saturates after this time. Furthermore, the Page time is proportional to $\log \left( \frac{1}{G_{\rm N,r}} \right) $, where $G_{\rm N,r}$ is the renormalized Newton's constant. It was also observed that for both cases, $t_{\rm Page}$ is a decreasing and an increasing function of the dynamical exponent $z$ and hyperscaling violation exponent $\theta$ of the black brane geometry, respectively. Moreover, for the second case, $t_{\rm Page}$ is independent of $z_m$, and for $\theta_m \neq 0$, it is a decreasing function of $\theta_m$.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Love numbers and magnetic susceptibility of charged black holes

The response of black holes to companions is of fundamental importance in the context of their dynamics and of gravitational-wave emission. Here, we explore the effect of charge on the static response of black holes. With a view to constraining broader setups, we consider charged geometries in an arbitrary number of spacetime dimensions $D\geq4$. Tensor tidal Love numbers are shown to follow a power law in the black hole temperature $\sim T_{H}^{2l+1}$, and thus vanish at extremality. In contrast, the black hole charge $Q$ excites new modes of polarisation in the vector sector that are otherwise not responsive in the neutral limit. In four dimensions, Love numbers and magnetic susceptibilities vanish for all values of the charge that respect the extremality bound. Using the theory of Fuchsian equations we are able to obtain analytical results in most cases, even beyond the hypergeometric instances.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Black holes and their horizons in semiclassical and modified theories of gravity

For distant observers black holes are trapped spacetime domains bounded by apparent horizons. We review properties of the near-horizon geometry emphasizing the consequences of two relevant implicit assumptions of semiclassical physics. The first is a consequence of the cosmic censorship conjecture, namely that curvature scalars are finite at apparent horizons. The second is that horizons form in finite asymptotic time (i.e. according to distant observers), a property implicitly assumed in conventional descriptions of black hole formation and evaporation scenarios. Taking these as the only requirements within the semiclassical framework, we find that in spherical symmetry only two classes of solutions are admissible. We describe their properties and present the implications. The null energy condition (NEC) is violated in the vicinity of the outer and satisfied in the vicinity of the inner apparent horizon, which is a surface of intermediately singular behavior. An accreting black hole generates a negative energy density firewall that violates the standard bound on the NEC violation, indicating the breakdown of semiclassical physics. These and other properties are also present in axially symmetric solutions. Different generalizations of surface gravity to dynamic spacetimes are discordant and do not match the semiclassical results. We conclude by discussing signatures of these models and implications for the identification of observed ultra-compact objects.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Lecture notes on inflation and primordial black holes

These lecture notes are based on those presented at the Theoretical Aspects of Astroparticle Physics, Cosmology and Gravitation School at the Galileo Galilee Institute in Florence in 2021, this https URL. They aim to provide a pedagogical introduction and basic working knowledge of single-field inflation including the ultra-slow-roll regime, where the perturbations grow exponentially. This rapid growth is connected to the formation of primordial black holes (PBHs), a special dark matter candidate and probe of the initial conditions of the early universe. Although there are many textbooks and introductory texts about inflation, to the best of our knowledge there is no comparable introduction to ultra-slow-roll inflation. Furthermore, given their recent surge in popularity, there are numerous research articles and reviews on primordial black holes, however these notes aim to be more accessible for graduate students and those brand new to the topic. Some problems and solutions to primordial black hole-related calculations are also included. The reader of these lecture notes should come away being able to calculate the present-day abundance of primordial black holes produced from the density fluctuations left over at the end of single-field inflation with an ultra-slow-roll phase, and understand how this abundance compares with current observational constraints.
BUSINESS
arxiv.org

Inside Anisotropic Black Hole with Vector Hair

We study the internal structure of anisotropic black holes with charged vector hairs. Taking advantage of the scaling symmetries of the system, some radially conserved charges are found via the extension of the Noether theorem. Then, a general proof of no inner horizon of these black holes is presented and the geometry ends at a spacelike singularity. Before reaching the singularity, we find several intermediate regimes both analytically and numerically. In addition to the Einstein-Rosen bridge contracting towards the singularity, the instability triggered by the vector hair results in the the oscillations of vector condensate and the anisotropy of spatial geometry. Moreover, the latter oscillates at twice the frequency of the condensate. Then, the geometry enters into Kasner epochs with spatial anisotropy. Due to the effects from vector condensate and U(1) gauge potential, there is generically a never-ending alternation of Kasner epochs towards the singularity. The character of evolution on approaching the singularity is found to be described by the Kasner epoch alternation with flipping of powers of the Belinskii-Khalatnikov-Lifshitz type.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Holographic Complexity of Quantum Black Holes

We analyze different holographic complexity proposals for black holes that include corrections from bulk quantum fields. The specific setup is the quantum BTZ black hole, which encompasses in an exact manner the effects of conformal fields with large central charge in the presence of the black hole, including the backreaction corrections to the BTZ metric. Our results show that Volume Complexity admits a consistent quantum expansion and correctly reproduces known limits. On the other hand, the generalized Action Complexity fails to account for the additional contributions from bulk quantum fields and does not lead to the correct classical limit. Furthermore, we show that the doubly-holographic setup allows computing the complexity coming purely from quantum fields - a notion that has proven evasive in usual holographic setups. We find that in holographic induced-gravity scenarios the complexity of quantum fields in a black hole background vanishes to leading order in the gravitational strength of CFT effects.
SCIENCE
Taylor Daily Press

The black hole at the heart of our galaxy is ‘leaking’

Astronomers have found indirect evidence of the appearance of a “mini-jet” from the black hole. With this, evidence is accumulating that the black hole is regularly active. At the heart of our galaxy, we find a huge black hole weighing four million times the mass of our sun....
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

