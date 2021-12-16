ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local bestsellers for the week ending Dec. 12

Boston Globe
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article6. State of Terror Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton S&S/St. Martin’s Press. 9. The Stranger in the Lifeboat Mitch Albom Harper. 1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House. 2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story...

Boston Globe

Escapist reads for long winter nights

We now trudge forth, gentle reader, into the calendar’s bleakest days: on Tuesday, the winter solstice, the sun sets at 4:15 p.m. Soon the mercury will dip to January lows, and as we enter another pandemic winter, “Succession” is already over. At times like these, you may...
BOSTON, MA
Literary Hub

The Best Reviewed Nonfiction of 2021

Well, friends, another grim and grueling plague year is drawing to a close, and that can mean only one thing: it’s time to put on our Book Marks stats hats and tabulate the best reviewed books of the past twelve months. Yes, using reviews drawn from more than 150...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
All of Amazon's bestselling books for 2021

Amazon has revealed its list of bestselling and most-read books of 2021 and it's full of incredible fiction and non-fiction reads. Award-winning books from 2020 dominate this year's fiction charts with Matt Haig’s award-winning book, The Midnight Library, scoring the top spot and Delia Owens’ coming-of-age story, Where the Crawdads Sing, which is now being turned into a film by Reese Witherspoon, following closely behind.
La Crosse Tribune

Holiday books: Nonfiction

'The Old King in his Exile' by Arno Geiger, translated by Stefan Tobler. (And Other Stories, $16.95.) Austrian writer Arno Geiger writes with keen observation, empathy and an eye for the absurd about the dementia descending on his aging father. As time goes on, Geiger learns to meet his father where he is. The result is this rich, rewarding and beautiful memoir of a man who forgets most things but not where he came from or that he is deeply loved. Studded with snippets of dialogue between father and son that are both funny and oddly wise.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
InsideHook

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December

We’re nearing the end of another strange year. Based on the current state of affairs, 2022 seems likely to begin in a weird place as well. So why not sit down with an immersive book, where the world can be as normal — or as surreal — as you like. This month, we’ll be thumbing through a new edition of a classic work of environmental nonfiction and a debut book from a revered musician. There is plenty to savor as winter rolls in.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

My Top 5 Something: Brettne Bloom of The Book Group

“Having just moved to Atlanta from New York a year ago,” Bloom says, “I’m still exploring all the bookish corners of this city. I’ve been thrilled to see how much vibrancy there is here in the literary community—and I’m sure I’ve only scratched the surface.” The post My Top 5 Something: Brettne Bloom of The Book Group appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
newschain

5 new books to read this week

December delights include new cosy crime books and guides on how to improve your mornings…. 1. A Will To Kill by RV Raman is published in paperback by Pushkin Vertigo, priced £8.99 (ebook £5.83). Available now. Fans of the film Knives Out and Agatha Christie novels will love...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Cosy crime, cookbooks and a surprise hit: what we’ve really read in the pandemic

Back in spring 2020, when it became clear that coronavirus wasn’t going away, book lovers spied an opportunity for a rare, government-mandated reading holiday. Here, at last, was a chance to have a go at Tolstoy’s War and Peace and Proust’s In Search of Lost Time. Robert Macfarlane reported that he was working his way through the great Babylonian Epic of Gilgamesh. Ali Smith urged readers towards Boccaccio’s Decameron. Diana Evans’s thoughts turned “heavenwards” by way of Homer’s Odyssey. I downloaded 27 hours of The Brothers Karamazov audiobook in anticipation.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Austin Chronicle

Jay Trachtenberg’s Top Books of 2021

In light of the naked antisemitism on display in our fair city recently it's perhaps apropos that the books that resonated most with me this year had decidedly Jewish themes. Most entertaining was Joshua Cohen's hilarious, "based on true events" novel, The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family (New York Review Books, 248 pp., $14.95 [paper]). Historian Ruben Blum is the lone, token Jew on the entire campus of a small upstate New York college, circa 1960, who is drafted to be on the committee considering the job application of Israeli scholar Benzion Netanyahu. Cajoled into reluctantly hosting the applicant's visit to campus, Blum is blindsided when Netanyahu shows up with his entire family, including 10-year-old Benjamin, expecting to stay at their host's abode. What ensues is a comic and thought-provoking clash of cultures involving the unassuming, comfortably assimilated American Jews and their far more brash, historically fatalistic counterparts. What's not to laugh at?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Week

Is 'fiction novel' the 'pin number' of books?

When you hear that, does it go right by? Or do you think: "Did you, now? Did you drink some wet water?" Not everyone has an opinion on "fiction novel," but those who do tend to have strong ones. Benjamin Dreyer, author of Dreyer's English and copy chief of Random House, calls the term "appalling." A novel, as he explains, is by definition a work of fiction. And yet, "[l]ately one encounters people referring to any full-length book, even a work of nonfiction, as a novel," Dreyer observes. "That has to stop."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hyperallergic

Greg Tate, Giant Among Cultural Critics, Dies at 64

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Reading an early Greg Tate piece feels like you’re sitting with him in the files of his mind. Tabbing endlessly through the oft-mentioned Miles Davis, Public Enemy, Toni Morrison, Lorna Simpson, Rakim, Marvin Van Peebles, Suzan Lori Parks, bell hooks, neo-expressionism, concepts of post-structuralism, and on and on, we’re grasping and gnawing at culture, sitting and trying to express with lucidity just exactly what’s up with all these things people make to cannibalize and regurgitate the world. It feels impudent to mention so many other artists and thinkers in a piece about one writer’s life, but some of his genius lies in that very synthesis of intuitions, which helped to popularize and canonize the great Black works of the past four decades. His writing — a witch’s brew of references, personal history, and downright cutting takes, nudged along by ingenious turns of phrase — spilled over with a creative spirit that made art out of art, sourced from his investigations into music, literature, film and theory, peering into the serpentine realities of Black art and Black life.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

bell hooks, Author, Activist, And Queer Black Feminist Icon, Dies At 69

Trailblazing Black feminist writer bell hooks dies, leaving a legacy of Black Feminist Thought. It is with tremendous sadness to report, beloved feminist critic, author, and professor, bell hooks has died. She was 69 years old. According to a press release from her family, hooks had fallen ill and was...
SOCIETY
HISTORY.com

How Ghost Stories Became a Christmas Tradition in Victorian England

Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images. Towards the end of each year, as fireplaces are lit and hot cocoa is made, Americans have made it a tradition to revisit their favorite classic holiday books, movies and songs. And though ghost stories may seem out of place in present-day American holiday celebrations, they were once a Christmas staple, reaching their peak of popularity in Victorian England.
U.K.
hcdevilsadvocate.com

Five books to read before 2022

2021 is coming to an end. This year has been filled with all sorts of weird adjustments we have had to make to our lives. But in the midst of it all, one thing has helped me escape our odd reality: books. Without being confined to a certain genre, the five titles below are my favorite books that I read in 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
shondaland.com

The Many Gifts bell hooks Left For Us

It’s been more than 20 years since I saw bell hooks, the acclaimed writer, poet, scholar, and professor who died Wednesday, December 15, at 69, speak at my college, but I can still vividly remember the moment. Exactly what she said has long been forgotten, but as a lanky teen from the small-town suburbs bred on cable TV, consumerism, and capitalist ideas, I still can see her in the room, speaking gently about race, gender, and feminism, somehow making the walls and the world expand around me.
ENTERTAINMENT

