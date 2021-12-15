ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Spherically symmetric solutions of higher-spin gravity in the IKKT matrix model

By Yuhma Asano, Harold C. Steinacker
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

We present a systematic study of spherically symmetric vacuum solutions of the IKKT matrix model, within the framework of semi-classical covariant quantum geometries. All asymptotically flat solutions of the equations of motion...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

AI and extreme scale computing to learn and infer the physics of higher order gravitational wave modes of quasi-circular, spinning, non-precessing binary black hole mergers

We use artificial intelligence (AI) to learn and infer the physics of higher order gravitational wave modes of quasi-circular, spinning, non precessing binary black hole mergers. We trained AI models using 14 million waveforms, produced with the surrogate model NRHybSur3dq8, that include modes up to $\ell \leq 4$ and $(5,5)$, except for $(4,0)$ and $(4,1)$, that describe binaries with mass-ratios $q\leq8$ and individual spins $s^z_{\{1,2\}}\in[-0.8, 0.8]$. We use our AI models to obtain deterministic and probabilistic estimates of the mass-ratio, individual spins, effective spin, and inclination angle of numerical relativity waveforms that describe such signal manifold. Our studies indicate that AI provides informative estimates for these physical parameters. This work marks the first time AI is capable of characterizing this high-dimensional signal manifold. Our AI models were trained within 3.4 hours using distributed training on 256 nodes (1,536 NVIDIA V100 GPUs) in the Summit supercomputer.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Finite-Size Scaling Analysis of the Planck's Quantum-Driven Integer Quantum Hall Transition in Spin-$1/2$ Kicked Rotor Model

The quantum kicked rotor (QKR) model is a prototypical system in the research of quantum chaos. In a spin-$1/2$ QKR, tuning the effective Planck parameter realizes a series of transitions between dynamical localization phases, which closely resembles the integer quantum Hall (IQH) effect and the plateau transitions. In this work, we devise and apply the finite-size scaling analysis to the transitions in the spin-$1/2$ QKR model. We obtain an estimate of the critical exponent at the transition point, $\nu=2.62(9)$, which is consistent with the IQH plateau transition universality class. We also give a precise estimate of the universal diffusion rate at the metallic critical state, $\sigma^{*}=0.3253(12)$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effect of thermal shear on longitudinal spin polarization in a thermal model

By including the recently introduced thermal shear term that contributes to the spin polarization vector at local equilibrium, we determine longitudinal polarization of $\Lambda$ hyperons emitted from a hot and rotating hadronic medium using the thermal model with single freeze-out. In our analysis, we consider the RHIC top energies and use the model parameters which were determined in the earlier analyses of particle spectra and elliptic flow. We confirm that, unlike the previous calculations done by using only the thermal vorticity, the thermal shear term alone leads to the correct sign of the quadrupole structure of the longitudinal component of the polarization three-vector measured in experiments. However, we find almost complete cancellation between thermal shear and vorticity terms, which eventually leads to disagreement with the data. To clarify the role played by velocity and temperature gradient terms, we present a systematic analysis of different contributions to the longitudinal polarization.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the questions of asymptotic recoverability of information and subsystems in quantum gravity

A longstanding question in quantum gravity regards the localization of quantum information; one way to formulate this question is to ask how subsystems can be defined in quantum-gravitational systems. The gauge symmetry and necessity of solving the constraints appear to imply that the answers to this question here are different than in finite quantum systems, or in local quantum field theory. Specifically, the constraints can be solved by providing a "gravitational dressing" for the underlying field-theory operators, but this modifies their locality properties. It has been argued that holography itself may be explained through this role of the gauge symmetry and constraints, at the nonperturbative level, but there are also subtleties in constructing a holographic map in this approach. There are also claims that holography is implied even by perturbative solution of the constraints. This short note provides further examination of these questions, and in particular investigates to what extent perturbative or nonperturbative solution of the constraints implies that information naively thought to be localized can be recovered by asymptotic measurements, and the relevance of this in defining subsystems. In the leading perturbative case, the relevant effects are seen to be exponentially suppressed. These questions are, for example, important in sharply characterizing the unitarity problem for black holes.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Gravity#Quantum Theory#Equations Of Motion#Spherically#Ikkt#Schwarzschild#Dilaton#Axion
arxiv.org

On some locally symmetric embedded spaces with non-negative scalar curvature and their characterization

In this work we perform a general study of properties of a class of locally symmetric embedded hypersurfaces in spacetimes admitting a $1+1+2$ spacetime decomposition. The hypersurfaces are given by specifying the form of the Ricci tensor with respect to the induced metric. These are slices of constant time in the spacetime. Firstly, the form of the Ricci tensor for general hypersurfaces is obtained and the conditions under which the general case reduces to those of constant time slices are specified. We provide a characterization of these hypersurfaces, with key physical quantities in the spacetime playing a role in specifying the local geometry of these hypersurfaces. Furthermore, we investigate the case where these hypersurfaces admit a Ricci soliton structure. The particular cases where the vector fields associated to the solitons are Killing or conformal Killing vector fields are analyzed. Finally, in the context of spacetimes with local rotational symmetry and it is shown that, only spacetimes in this class with vanishing rotation and spatial twist that admit the hypersurface types considered, and that the hypersurfaces are necessarily flat. And if such hypersurface do admit a Ricci soliton structure, the soliton is steady, with the components of the soliton field being constants.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Phantom energy supported wormhole model in $f(R,\,T)$ gravity assuming conformal motion

In this article, we have discussed Morris and Thorne (MT) wormhole solutions in a modified theory of gravity that admits conformal motion. Here we explore the wormhole solutions in $f(R,\,T)$ gravity, which is a function of the Ricci scalar ($R$) and the trace of the stress-energy tensor ($T$). To study wormhole geometries, we make assumption of spherical symmetric static spacetime and the existence of conformal Killing symmetry to get more acceptable astrophysical outcomes. To do this, we choose the expression of $f(R,\,T)$ as $f(R,T)= R+2 \gamma T$. Here we employ the phantom energy EoS relating to radial pressure and density given by $p_r=\omega \rho$ with $\omega<-1$ to constrain our model. Following a discussion of wormhole geometry and behavior of shape function, the study moves on to the computation of proper radial distance, active mass function, the nature of total gravitational energy and a discussion on the violation of energy conditions. We have shown that the wormhole solutions exist for positive as well as negative values of the coupling constant $\gamma$. From our analysis we see that no wormhole solution exists for $\gamma =-4\pi,\,-\pi(3+\omega)$. All the physical parameters have been drawn by employing the values of $\gamma$ as $\gamma=-0.3,\,-0.2,\,-0.1,\,0,\,0.1$ and $0.2$, where $\gamma=0$ corresponds to general relativity (GR) case. It is found that for our proposed model, a realistic wormhole solutions satisfying all the properties can be obtained.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Maximally entangled mixed symmetric states of two qubits

In this work, a variation of the problem originally solved by Verstraete, Audenaert, and De Moor [Phys. Rev. A 64, 012316 (2001)] on what is the maximum entanglement that can be created in a two-qubit system by a global unitary transformation is considered and solved when permutation invariance in the state is imposed. The additional constraint of permutation symmetry appears naturally in the context of bosonic systems or spin states. We also characterise symmetric two-qubit states that remain separable after any global unitary transformation, called symmetric absolutely separable states (SAS), or absolutely classical for spin states. This allows us to determine the maximal radius of a ball of SAS states around the maximally mixed state in the symmetric sector, and the minimal radius of a ball that includes the set of SAS states. For three-qubit systems, a necessary condition for absolute separability of symmetric states is given, which leads us to upper bounds on the ball radii similar to those studied for the two-qubit system.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

Bifurcated symmetry breaking in scalar-tensor gravity

We present a scalar-tensor gravity that achieves slow-roll inflation leaving right amount of dark energy and dark matter in the present universe consistent with observations; $O({\rm a \; few\; meV})^4$. The key for simultaneous realization of dark energy and dark matter is a mechanism of bifurcated symmetry breaking in a multi-scalar field sector that separates dark matter from dark energy with cosmological evolution. Proposed theories are made consistent with general relativity tests at small cosmological distances, yet are different from general relativity at cosmological scales. Cosmological bifurcation of symmetry breaking may be triggered by the spontaneous breaking of electroweak SU(2) $\times $ U(1) gauge symmetry, hence the separation occurring simultaneously at the electroweak phase transition. The inevitable consequence of a theory using SU(2) $\times $ U(1) doublet for dark scalars is existence of bound state of ultralight charged pairs left over to the present universe, annihilating into two photons that might have escaped detection due to its very long wavelength, for instance, in a range $100 \sim 1000 $ km. How to experimentally falsify or verify these models in laboratories is also discussed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cooper quartet correlations in infinite symmetric nuclear matter

We investigate the quartet correlations in four-component fermionic systems at the thermodynamic limit within a variational many-body theory. The Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer (BCS)-type variational wave function is extended to the systems with the coexistence of pair and quartet correlations at zero temperature. Special attention is paid to the application of the present framework to an alpha-particle condensation in symmetric nuclear matter, where the coexistence of deuteron and alpha condensations is anticipated. We also discuss how physical properties, such as quasiparticle dispersion, can be modified by the pair and quartet correlations and show a hierarchical structure of in-medium cluster formations in infinite nuclear matter. The present results may also contribute to the interdisciplinary understanding of fermionic condensations beyond the BCS paradigm in many-body systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Energy landscape of the two-component Curie-Weiss-Potts model with three spins

In this paper, we investigate the energy landscape of the two-component spin systems, known as the Curie-Weiss-Potts model, which is a generalization of the Curie-Weiss model consisting of $q\ge3$ spins. In the energy landscape of a multi-component model, the most important element is the relative strength between the inter-component interaction strength and the component-wise interaction strength. If the inter-component interaction is stronger than the component-wise interaction, we can expect all the components to be synchronized in the course of metastable transition. However, if the inter-component interaction is relatively weaker, then the components will be desynchronized in the course of metastable transition. For the two-component Curie-Weiss model, the phase transition from synchronization to desynchronization has been precisely characterized in studies owing to its mean-field nature. The purpose of this paper is to extend this result to the Curie-Weiss-Potts model with three spins. We observe that the nature of the phase transition for the three-spin case is entirely different from the two-spin case of the Curie-Weiss model, and the proof as well as the resulting phase diagram is fundamentally different and exceedingly complicated.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Chirality sensing employing PT-symmetric and general gain-loss optical systems

Ioannis Katsantonis, Sotiris Droulias, Costas M. Soukoulis, Eleftherios N. Economou, T. Peter Rakitzis, Maria Kafesaki. Molecular chirality detection and enantiomer discrimination are very important issues for many areas of science and technology, prompting intensive investigations via optical methods. However, these methods are hindered by the intrinsically weak nature of chiro-optical signals. Here, we investigate and demonstrate the potential of gain materials and of combined gain-loss media to enhance these signals. Specifically, we show that the proper combination of a thin chiral layer with a gain-loss bilayer can lead to large enhancements of both the circular dichroism (CD) response and the dissymmetry factor, g, compared to the chiral layer alone. The most pronounced enhancements are obtained in the case of a Parity-Time (PT) symmetric gain-loss bilayer, while deviations from the exact PT symmetry lead to only moderate deterioration of the CD and g response, demonstrating also the possibility of tuning the system response by tuning the gain layer properties. In the case of PT-symmetric gain-loss bilayers we found that the largest CD enhancement is obtained at the system lasing threshold, while the g-enhancements at the anisotropic transmission resonances of the systems. Our results clearly demonstrate the potential of gain materials in chirality detection. Moreover, our gain-involving approach can be applied in conjunction with most of the nanophotonics/nanostructures-based approaches that have been already proposed for chirality sensing, further enhancing the performance/output of both approaches.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Thick embeddings of graphs into symmetric spaces via coarse geometry

We prove estimates for the optimal volume of thick embeddings of finite graphs into symmetric spaces, generalising results of Kolmagorov-Barzdin and Gromov-Guth for embeddings into Euclidean spaces. We distinguish two very different behaviours depending on the rank of the non-compact factor. For rank at least 2, we construct thick wirings of $N$-vertex graphs with volume $CN\ln(N)$ and prove that this is optimal. For rank at most $1$ we prove lower bounds of the form $cN^a$ for some (explicit) $a>1$ which depends on the dimension of the Euclidean factor and the conformal dimension of the boundary of the non-compact factor. The key ingredient is a coarse geometric analogue of a thick embedding called a coarse wiring, with the key property that the minimal volume of a thick embedding is comparable to the minimal volume of a coarse wiring for symmetric spaces of dimension at least $3$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Exploiting Newton-factorized, 2PN-accurate, waveform multipoles in effective-one-body models for spin-aligned noncircularized binaries

We present a new approach to factorize and resum the post-Newtonian (PN) waveform for generic equatorial motion to be used within effective-one-body (EOB) based waveform models. The new multipolar waveform factorization improves previous prescriptions in that: (i) the generic Newtonian contribution is factored out from each multipole; (ii) the circular part is factored out and resummed using standard EOB methods and (iii) the residual, 2PN-accurate, noncircular part, and in particular the tail contribution, is additionally resummed using Padé approximants. The resulting waveform is validated in the extreme-mass-ratio limit by comparisons with nine (mostly nonspinning) numerical waveforms either from eccentric inspirals, with eccentricities up to $e=0.9$, or dynamical captures . The resummation of the noncircular tail contribution is found essential to obtain excellent (${\lesssim}0.05$~rad at periastron for $e=0.9$) analytical/numerical agreement and to considerably improve the prescription with just the Newtonian prefactor. In the comparable mass case, the new 2PN waveform shows only a marginal improvement over the previous Newtonian factorization, though yielding maximal unfaithfulness $\simeq 10^{-3}$ with the 28 publicly available numerical relativity simulations with eccentricity up to $\sim 0.3$ (except for a single outlier that grazes $10^{-2}$). We finally use test-particle data to validate the waveform factorization proposed by Khalil et al.~[Phys.~Rev.~104 (2021) 2, 024046] and conclude that its amplitude can be considered reliable (though less accurate, $\sim 6\%$ fractional difference versus $1.5\%$ of our method) only up to eccentricities $\sim 0.3$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On a class of systems of hyperbolic equations describing pseudo-spherical or spherical surfaces

We consider systems of partial differential equations of the form \begin{equation}\nonumber \left\{ \begin{array}{l} u_{xt}=F\left(u,u_x,v,v_x\right),\\ v_{xt}=G\left(u,u_x,v,v_x\right), \end{array} \right. \end{equation} describing pseudospherical (pss) or spherical surfaces (ss), meaning that, their generic solutions $u(x,t)\, v(x,t)$ provide metrics, with coordinates $(x,t)$, on open subsets of the plane, with constant curvature $K=-1$ or $K=1$. These systems can be described as the integrability conditions of $\mathfrak{g}$-valued linear problems, with $\mathfrak{g}=\mathfrak{sl}(2,\mathbb{R})$ or $\mathfrak{g}=\mathfrak{su}(2)$, when $K=-1$, $K=1$, respectively. We obtain characterization and also classification results. Applications of the theory provide new examples and new families of systems of differential equations, which contain generalizations of a Pohlmeyer-Lund-Regge type system and of the Konno-Oono coupled dispersionless system.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Noncoplanar magnetic orders and gapless chiral spin liquid in the $J_{1}$-$J_{d}$-$J_χ$ model on the kagome lattice

Time-reversal-symmetry-breaking three-spin interactions can suppress long-range magnetic order and stabilize quantum spin liquid states in frustrated lattices. We combine a classical approach, parton mean-field theory and variational Monte Carlo methods to study a spin-1/2 model with staggered three-spin interaction $J_{\chi}$ on the kagome lattice. In addition, we consider Heisenberg exchange couplings $J_1$ on nearest-neighbor bonds and $J_d$ across the diagonals of the hexagons. In the regime of dominant $J_{\chi}$, the phase diagram exhibits a gapless chiral spin liquid with a line Fermi surface. As we increase the exchange couplings, we find a variety of noncoplanar magnetic orders, including a phase that interpolates between cuboc-1 and cuboc-2 states. Our results show that the competition between induced staggered chirality and Heisenberg exchange interactions can give rise to unusual ground states of spin systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Enumeration of three-quadrant walks via invariants: some diagonally symmetric models

In the past 20 years, the enumeration of plane lattice walks confined to a convex cone -- normalized into the first quadrant -- has received a lot of attention, stimulated the development of several original approaches, and led to a rich collection of results. Most of them deal with the nature of the associated generating function: for which models is it algebraic, D-finite, D-algebraic? By model, what we mean is a finite collection of allowed steps.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Symmetric bases for finite element exterior calculus spaces

In 2006, Arnold, Falk, and Winther developed finite element exterior calculus, using the language of differential forms to generalize the Lagrange, Raviart-Thomas, Brezzi-Douglas-Marini, and Nédélec finite element spaces for simplicial triangulations. In a recent paper, Licht asks whether, on a single simplex, one can construct bases for these spaces that are invariant with respect to permuting the vertices of the simplex. For scalar fields, standard bases all have this symmetry property, but for vector fields, this question is more complicated: such invariant bases may or may not exist, depending on the polynomial degree of the element.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Spinning Language Models for Propaganda-As-A-Service

We investigate a new threat to neural sequence-to-sequence (seq2seq) models: training-time attacks that cause models to "spin" their outputs so as to support an adversary-chosen sentiment or point of view, but only when the input contains adversary-chosen trigger words. For example, a spinned summarization model would output positive summaries of any text that mentions the name of some individual or organization.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Transient absorption, femtosecond dynamics, vibrational coherence and molecular modelling of the photoisomerization of N-salicylidene-o-aminophenol in solution

This article presents a study of the excited state relaxation dynamics of N-salycylidene-o-aminophenol (SOAP) in ethanol solution. Femtosecond transient absorption (TA) spectroscopy and theoretical calculations are used in combination to establish the mechanism of the excited state relaxation and type of molecular species involved in the accompanying phototransformations. TA spectra show that upon photoexcitation two SOAP tautomers (E-enol and Z-keto) interconvert by ESIPT. The molecule can subsequently isomerize to the E-keto form of SOAP. An intriguing observation is that the TA spectra of this compound in ethanol show modulations of the signal at the stimulated emission spectral range. It is found that these modulations are due to the coherence of the excited ensemble of molecules whose evolution over time represents a moving wave packet. After Fourier transform of the modulations, two characteristic frequencies are identified. These frequencies are referred to the corresponding vibrational modes of the excited state and their nature is elucidated by DFT quantum chemical calculations. The obtained experimental and theoretical data reveal the nature of vibronic coupling between the ground and excited state and the type of molecular vibrations involved in the molecular dynamics along the potential surface of the first excited state at the initial moment right after excitation. These vibrations characterize the starting point in the excited state dynamics of the molecule toward Z-E isomerization of the keto form of SOAP. The study provides a comprehensive picture of the dynamic processes taking place upon photoexcitation of the compound, which might enable control over the various relaxation channels.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy