Physics

Quantum Noise of Gravitons and Stochastic Force on Geodesic Separation

By H. T. Cho, B. L. Hu
 4 days ago

In this work we consider the effects of gravitons and their fluctuations on the dynamics of two masses using the Feynman-Vernon influence functional formalism, applied to nonequilibrium quantum field theory and semiclassical stochastic gravity earlier by Calzetta,...

